Related
Crews respond to fire at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office was called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 around 12:25 a.m., Sergeant Paul Graham said.
WWMT
Otsego father dies, daughters escape vehicle driven into Lake Macatawa
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two girls survived hours of shivering cold temperatures after they escaped their father's vehicle submerged in Lake Macatawa early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body of 52-year-old Otsego resident John Dower from a Nissan Rogue at...
Deputies: Man shot, killed during domestic situation near Nunica
Authorities say a man was shot and killed at a house near Nunica.
Ottawa County couple helps girls in need after car drives into Lake Macatawa
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An early morning knock on the door was a shock for Kevin Macleod and his wife. A girl and her sibling were asking the Macleod's for help at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. "I open the door and there's this little girl standing where I'm standing,...
Police identify man fatally shot during ‘domestic situation’
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Nunica man has died after he was shot late Monday, Jan. 23, during a domestic disturbance, police said. Keith Douglas Gardner died after the shooting in his home, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a...
2 children survive car crash into Ottawa Co. lake; deceased father identified
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two children survived after escaping from a car, after their father, a 52-year-old Otsego man, crashed into Lake Macatawa overnight. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the man driving was pulled out of the water and pronounced dead. He was later identified as Jon Paul Dowler.
927thevan.com
UPDATE: Vehicle Found in Lake Macatawa; Two Children Rescued, Driver Identified
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 23, 2023) – A 52-year-old Otsego man lost his life as his vehicle ended up in Lake Macatawa on Sunday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, first responders were dispatched to the area of Jenison Avenue and Lakeway Drive shortly after 9 AM on a report of a vehicle in the lake. They found two girls, aged 10 and eight, who apparently were able to escape the vehicle and huddled on shore until they could summon help.
fox2detroit.com
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
Vehicle crashes into Lake Macatawa; driver killed
A vehicle that crashed into Lake Macatawa Sunday morning left a man dead and two children searching for help.
Kalamazoo police seize 2 guns during traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police overnight seized two firearms, including a semi-automatic that had been converted to fully automatic. The guns were recovered during a traffic stop around 1:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street. Police stopped a vehicle for a...
Girls who escaped crash said TV taught them to huddle for warmth
Authorities say two girls managed to escape a car after it crashed into Lake Macatawa because the back hatch opened — though it's not yet clear how — after which they huddled together for warmth for hours before they found help.
WWMTCw
Kent County deputies investigate stabbing, stolen car
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was stabbed in the stomach early Sunday morning in Tyrone Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to 14101 Sparta Ave. Northwest around 9 a.m. Sunday morning and found the 30-year-old victim, they said. Thirty minutes later, deputies were...
Fox17
I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
WWMTCw
Two cars crash into a home in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two drivers are hurt after two cars crashed into a home in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, Thursday evening. The crash resulted in serious damage to the home, Kalamazoo Public Safety officers said. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on West Hopkins near Church Street, police said. Jenison:...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize gun, 479 pills, 65 bags of crack cocaine in traffic stop
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Benton Harbor night resulted in the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun Thursday. According to authorities, the traffic stop was initiated after police saw an “illegal substance transaction.” The traffic stop resulted in the discovery and seizure of a loaded handgun, 65 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and nearly 500 illegally possessed prescription pills.
Teen jailed for Kent County stabbing & stolen Jeep
A teenager was arrested after a man was stabbed and a vehicle stolen Sunday morning in Tyrone Township.
No one injured during Battle Creek house fire
Firefighters said homeowners were not inside a Battle Creek home when fire broke out Saturday night.
Two people injured in crash on stolen motorcycle in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured in a crash on a stolen motorcycle Friday morning. An 18-year-old man was driving a motorcycle around 10:13 a.m., Jan. 20, south on Sharon Avenue at the intersection with East Roosevelt Avenue in Pennfield Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
WWMTCw
Paramedic describes 115 mph drunk driver crash as 'very gruesome scene'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders described the aftermath of a 2021 crash that killed a Kalamazoo County elderly couple one of the most horrific sights they've seen. Paramedics and crash scene investigators testified Friday in the trial of an accused drunk driver charged with second degree murder in the crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
Police identify body found in Byron Twp. as 68-year-old Ray Tarasiewicz
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety has identified the body found near a swamp in Byron Township as 68-year-old Ray Tarasiewicz. The Kent County Sheriff's Office was first to respond to the scene on Ivanrest Avenue, between M6 and 56th Street around 1:45 p.m., after an individual found the remains while looking for his dog that escaped.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
