ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 95.5

We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change

In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Emergency Shelters In Billings For Homeless May Make A Return

Here in Billings, we offer many opportunities for the homeless. Shelters, housing, food, clothing, counseling, healthcare, and more. However, in November, the City of Billings ordered Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley to cease its church-based emergency shelter program. Why Did The City Do That?. According to the order:. Overnight lodging...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Police Officers Gifted Brand New, Protective Gear

Last September, Shield616 presented rifle protective gear to10 officers of the Billings Police Department. This is all in efforts to ensure the safety of our officers and up-armoring the first responders. And now they've fitted more Billings Officers with new protective gear. Shield616 presented another round of vests to 30...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Cookie Lovers Unite! Girl Scout Cookies Return February 3rd

It's time for you to break those New Year's Resolutions! Girl Scout Cookies go on sale Friday, February 3rd in Montana and Wyoming!. This year, they will be offering ten different varieties of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites, as well as new additions like Lemonades and Toast-Yay. Additionally, the new Raspberry Rally will be available for direct shipment online only starting February 10.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana

You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Upcoming Coyote Hunt Raising Funds for Beloved Montana Non Profit

There are countless non-profits in Montana, all of which help literally thousands of residents cope with various challenges. From programs like the Community Diaper Bank (which provided a mind-blowing 300,000 free diapers in the Billings area in 2022) to services for seniors like the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, it seems like there is an organization for almost every need.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy