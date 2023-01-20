Read full article on original website
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Overnight: Shooting On Lake Elmo Drive, Standoff in Billings
From the Billings Police Department from 11:44 PM last night:. Billings Police responded to a shooting outside of 1225 Lake Elmo Drive. Both the suspect and victim fled the scene, and the victim has not been located. It is unknown if they were hit by gunfire. The suspect was located...
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
SWAT, US Marshals And More Make High Risk Arrests in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department on Twitter:. Earlier today, around the area of Southgrove Place inside Golden Meadows, a large police presence had formed and police asked residents to stay clear of the area. At 3:11 PM today, BPD tweeted out they had undergone a joint operation...
Emergency Shelters In Billings For Homeless May Make A Return
Here in Billings, we offer many opportunities for the homeless. Shelters, housing, food, clothing, counseling, healthcare, and more. However, in November, the City of Billings ordered Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley to cease its church-based emergency shelter program. Why Did The City Do That?. According to the order:. Overnight lodging...
Grant Applications Available to Turn Spaces of Billings, into Places of Billings
"If you have an idea for transforming a space to a Place in Yellowstone County, apply Now for the 2023 grant." Better Off in Billings shared this post on Instagram, and y’all know by now, I love art. I enjoy supporting artists and promoting them. Better Off in Billings...
Devastating Fire Vandalism Leaves Billings Artist Without a Car
I get most of my stories from you guys. I listen, and I care about you, so with this platform I try to spread awareness and get help to those who need it. I was tagged in an Instagram post from Katie, owner of Billings ReFill Shoppe about a local artist named Mikaela Rykowski who lost everything in a fire just last week.
Billings Man Wonders if Butte Will Give Up the Number One Spot
When it comes to Montana, Butte-Silver Bow is number one. The number one county when it comes to Montana plates is Silver Bow. Would they give up the top spot to Billings and Yellowstone County? (Not without a fight, of course) That was the question raised by one of our...
Billings Police Officers Gifted Brand New, Protective Gear
Last September, Shield616 presented rifle protective gear to10 officers of the Billings Police Department. This is all in efforts to ensure the safety of our officers and up-armoring the first responders. And now they've fitted more Billings Officers with new protective gear. Shield616 presented another round of vests to 30...
Mediation for Yellowstone County Employees Come to an Agreement
Yellowstone County Employees Union have come to an agreement during their mediation with county commissioners. They met with county commissioners on January 18th, 2023 to discuss the options about higher pay. This is all in the wake of Yellowstone County offering higher pay to new employees. The employees that have...
Billings Cookie Lovers Unite! Girl Scout Cookies Return February 3rd
It's time for you to break those New Year's Resolutions! Girl Scout Cookies go on sale Friday, February 3rd in Montana and Wyoming!. This year, they will be offering ten different varieties of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites, as well as new additions like Lemonades and Toast-Yay. Additionally, the new Raspberry Rally will be available for direct shipment online only starting February 10.
Billings PD Needs Your Help Finding Suspect In Casino Robbery
Back in early December, The Treasure Cove Casino was the site of a shooting, wounding an employee and a customer. At the time, no suspect was in custody. Now, Billings Police are asking for the help of the public at large to find this suspect. The robbery took place at...
Billings 5th Graders Can Win Cash In This National Poster Contest
The Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) have announced that submissions for the National Missing Children's Poster Contest are now open. Money For Art. Fifth graders in Montana can submit their artwork, with the theme "Bringing Our Missing Children Home," to raise awareness about...
On a Mission to Re-home 2 Senior Dogs Kimber and Jessie in Billings
Update: We Still Need to Find a Home in Billings for Dean’s Dogs, Kimber and Jessie. The family that was coming to meet Kimber(M) and Jessie(F) ended up not taking the dogs the last week. After posting the first article, a family in Billings was going to meet Jessie and Kimber to see if it would be a good fit for their household.
Help Control The Pet Population: Billings Spay/Neuter Clinic
Famous words from Bob Barker, "Help Control The Pet Population", come to mind every time a free spay & neuter clinic comes up, but it is true. You can help keep the stray population down, and ensure all pets have a great home. When is the clinic?. Yellowstone Valley Animal...
Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana
You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
Out With Greg Upham! Billings Schools Invites You To Take Survey
Today, Billings Public Schools notified parents via email they plan to hire a NEW superintendent to replace the current one, Greg Upham, on July 1st, 2023. The School District has sent out a survey asking parents, guardians, and staff to provide their input on the next superintendent. What's In The...
Kidnapping Has Billings PD Searching For Suspect in Mitsubishi
Around 3:33 am, BPD responded to the 3000 Block of 4th Avenue South to a weapons call in the area. At the time, a suspect forced a male into a car a gunpoint. BPD located the suspect's vehicle and initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the male was able to...
Late Night Robbery on 4900 Block of Southgate Drive in Billings
Tonight around 8:07 PM, two teenagers stole items from a convenience store at the 4900 block of Southgate Drive. One store employee was assaulted. At some point, one suspect dropped a gun which accidentally discharged into his own foot. A suspect has been arrested and remanded into Youth Services, and...
Upcoming Coyote Hunt Raising Funds for Beloved Montana Non Profit
There are countless non-profits in Montana, all of which help literally thousands of residents cope with various challenges. From programs like the Community Diaper Bank (which provided a mind-blowing 300,000 free diapers in the Billings area in 2022) to services for seniors like the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, it seems like there is an organization for almost every need.
Strike Approved By Yellowstone County Employees for January 23rd
After six months of working without a contract, the employees of Yellowstone County have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The county commissioners have been refusing to drop language permitting them to arbitrarily set wages for new hires above and beyond those of existing employees. A False Promise. The Yellowstone...
