Cookeville child found drowned in pool after reported missing

A child who was reported missing in Cookeville Thursday was found at the bottom of a nearby pool.

The Cookeville Police Department was alerted to a missing 3-year-old girl around 1:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of E 10th Street.

Multiple officers searched the area and found the child in a nearby pool. They jumped into the pool to rescue the child and began performing CPR once she was removed from the pool. The unidentified 3-year-old was unconscious during the rescue efforts, says Cookeville police.

The child was taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center by ambulance. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Cookeville Police Department offered sympathies to the deceased child's family in their release, stating, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and all others affected by this tragic event."

The incident remains under investigation.

