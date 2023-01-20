Read full article on original website
Ky. gov touts program to strengthen drug epidemic fight
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky communities can apply for certification through a program that evaluates the services being offered to residents seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction. The governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program last year. Since then, a certification program...
Researchers study COVID vaccine hesitancy in Eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It is called the Kentuckians Vaccinating Appalachian Communities, or K-VAC, project. Researchers want to address the lower vaccine rates in Eastern Kentucky compared to other parts of the state and the country. ”Part of the solution is providing the best information that we can, the most...
Kentucky students release report recommending improvements for safer schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The latest JCPS gun incident coincides with the release of a student report focused on how Kentucky should improve school safety. The students began their work following the massacre in Uvalde, Texas. The seven page report focused on improving the efforts before, during, and after a school shooting. It was created by 29 students across Kentucky, including five from JCPS.
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than $3.8 million for clean water, non-profits in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $3.8 million to expand clean water and support non-profits in Pike County. “Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children. I was proud to visit Pike County today, where we are going to provide water service to some homes for the very first time. We are also supporting six local nonprofits that make such a difference in this community.”
Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive competition underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 15th annual ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive is underway. The Kentucky Blood Center is competing against the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida. It’s a friendly rivalry between UK and Florida fans to help fill shelves during the winter months. “Winter is...
UK researcher hopes study can help combat food insecurity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 500,000 people in Kentucky are facing hunger. That means 1 in 8 people face hunger in the Commonwealth, according to Feeding America. “Then, right now, farmers getting these grain crops, but with this climate change, we cannot just keep getting the same quality or same amount of food, and we need to find a way to tackle this problem,” said associate professor in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, Tomo Kawashima.
Grasslands institute gets $495K grant for Cumberland Plateau
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Southeastern Grasslands Institute is developing a grasslands conservation plan for the Cumberland Plateau in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee, thanks to a $495,000 federal grant. According to a news release from the institute at Austin Peay State University, the money will help SGI prioritize habitat...
Gas prices spiking higher again
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Gas prices are on the climb. Prices are now more than $3 a gallon at many Kentucky stations, and the price increases might not stop anytime soon. GasBuddy.com reports gas in the Lexington area jumped 27 and a half cents last week alone, and prices are now more than 43 cents higher than a month ago and 21 cents more than a year ago.
$4 million winning ticket bought in LaFollette
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a winner! One lucky player from LaFollette won $4 million dollars from the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. The winner matched all five white balls drawn to secure the base prize of $1 million dollars. However, their luck continues. Because they chose the Megaplier...
Short break in showers early this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy second half to the weekend, things are looking much nicer for the first half of the new work week. All remains tranquil through tonight and tomorrow in the mountains thanks to high pressure dropping in for a quick hello. We’ll keep things partly cloudy tonight as lows remain quite chilly throughout the region. We’ll be back in the lower to middle 20s regionwide with light breezes overnight.
Rain showers change to snow showers overnight, light accumulation possible in spots
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another busy week of weather is on tap across the mountains. We are tracking rain and snow chances. Another chilly night is on tap across the area. Temperatures fall into the lower-30s, and this will allow some rain to change over to snow. Spotty snow showers are possible overnight.
