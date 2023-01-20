After over 25 years of holding sales in the City parking garage, Friends of Linebaugh Library (FOLL) is moving its bookstore to the first floor of Linebaugh Public Library. While the old store possessed a certain cramped charm, the space is no longer sufficient. The new location offers more opportunities for the community to shop for used books as well a much nicer shopping experience.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO