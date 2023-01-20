Read full article on original website
WSMV
Neighborhood association leaders stepping into Belle Meade Plaza development controversy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The plan to redevelop Belle Meade Plaza is still raising concerns to community members. Neighborhood leaders said they have sent a letter to Metro Council members asking for answers to a long list of questions. It’s a situation neighborhood leaders said they don’t understand. They’ve asked...
fox17.com
Drone video shows how spread out a Hermitage homeless camp is
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the high cost of homelessness, drone video from the FOX 17 News sky-eye shows just how big a Hermitage homeless camp really is. This follows weeks of complaints from those who live and work nearby. When driving by, it's hard not to notice a...
New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro
Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
fox17.com
Broadway honky tonk says two employees were assaulted Saturday on the job
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Broadway classic, Robert’s Western World, says someone assaulted two of its employees Saturday night while on the job. The honky tonk posted a video on social media, asking for help in finding those responsible. “Just flat out clocked him out of the blue, for...
fox17.com
Cosmetic dermatology clinic opens second location in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular cosmetic dermatology clinic has opened its second Tennessee location in Franklin. The new clinic, Skin Pharm, officially opened to the public on Jan. 17, and has had a location in downtown Nashville since 2017. Meagan Griffin, the CEO & Founder of Skin Pharm,...
Nashville Parent
Friends of Linebaugh Celebrate New Location
After over 25 years of holding sales in the City parking garage, Friends of Linebaugh Library (FOLL) is moving its bookstore to the first floor of Linebaugh Public Library. While the old store possessed a certain cramped charm, the space is no longer sufficient. The new location offers more opportunities for the community to shop for used books as well a much nicer shopping experience.
WSMV
Restaurant on Broadway closes after fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway on Saturday morning, many are wondering the following:. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
fox17.com
Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
ABC 33/40 News
Tennessee mansion that went viral for Zillow listing now under contract
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — After just four days on the market, a Franklin mansion that went up in flames is under contract. The story went viral after WZTV posted the hilarious Zillow listing last week. The listing has since received 296,252 views and thousands of saves. Benchmark Realty...
WSMV
Reward offered after Nashville music venue worker gets punched
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville music venue is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly hit two employees at Robert’s Western World. On the Robert’s Western World (RWW) Facebook page, the venue said that two doormen were assaulted by two men. RWW...
WSMV
Maury County convenience center closed after fire
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County fire fighters responded to a trash compactor fire at the Neeley Hollow convenience center. Officials were able to tow away the container away from the compactor. The Maury County Fire Department said luckily the fire was confined to the front area of the container.
rewind943.com
Pet peeves of driving in Clarksville
It doesn’t matter if you are taking a road trip across the country, driving across town or driving down the street, we all have one pet peeve while driving! What’s yours?. People are talking about their biggest driving pet peeves, and several have mentioned those people who think they’re being “nice,” but it’s actually dangerous.
fox17.com
'It's a power struggle out here': Woman living at Hermitage homeless camp opens up
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman living in a Hermitage homeless camp talks openly about the struggles from within while people living and working near the camp complain about the problems camp residents are causing. Area residents and businesses are sympathetic, but they're tired of being afraid of the...
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
fox17.com
Metro Council members' concerns remain at large on new Titans stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Metro is moving forward with a new domed Titans stadium, some council members say they are worried because they still have a lot of unanswered questions. Metro Council approved the term sheet on Dec. 20, 2022, which means the city would move forward and...
WSMV
Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
Shoplifter arrested after threatening to shoot ALDI employees in Brentwood
A suspected shoplifter faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to shoot employees of an ALDI'S in Brentwood.
Nashville Parent
Three New Retailers to Open at Berry Farms
Tree new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin. Ludlow & Prime, SOCIETY Boutique and Sugaring NYC have announced new locations at Town Center at Berry Farms, the latest phase of the walkable, retail and residential community in Franklin. After its recent completion, Town Center has 331 residences, 27,182 square feet of retail space and ample parking.
fox17.com
'Wow!' Tennessee mayor among those criticizing big jumps in gas prices
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee mayor is among those decrying big jumps in gas prices in the state. The City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole took to Twitter on Tuesday morning stating "Gas prices locally jumped $0.40 or more over night. Wow!" His tweet comes just a day after auto...
Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro
Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city.
