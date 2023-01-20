ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Drone video shows how spread out a Hermitage homeless camp is

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the high cost of homelessness, drone video from the FOX 17 News sky-eye shows just how big a Hermitage homeless camp really is. This follows weeks of complaints from those who live and work nearby. When driving by, it's hard not to notice a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro

Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Cosmetic dermatology clinic opens second location in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular cosmetic dermatology clinic has opened its second Tennessee location in Franklin. The new clinic, Skin Pharm, officially opened to the public on Jan. 17, and has had a location in downtown Nashville since 2017. Meagan Griffin, the CEO & Founder of Skin Pharm,...
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Friends of Linebaugh Celebrate New Location

After over 25 years of holding sales in the City parking garage, Friends of Linebaugh Library (FOLL) is moving its bookstore to the first floor of Linebaugh Public Library. While the old store possessed a certain cramped charm, the space is no longer sufficient. The new location offers more opportunities for the community to shop for used books as well a much nicer shopping experience.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Restaurant on Broadway closes after fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway on Saturday morning, many are wondering the following:. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC 33/40 News

Tennessee mansion that went viral for Zillow listing now under contract

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — After just four days on the market, a Franklin mansion that went up in flames is under contract. The story went viral after WZTV posted the hilarious Zillow listing last week. The listing has since received 296,252 views and thousands of saves. Benchmark Realty...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Reward offered after Nashville music venue worker gets punched

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville music venue is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly hit two employees at Robert’s Western World. On the Robert’s Western World (RWW) Facebook page, the venue said that two doormen were assaulted by two men. RWW...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Maury County convenience center closed after fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County fire fighters responded to a trash compactor fire at the Neeley Hollow convenience center. Officials were able to tow away the container away from the compactor. The Maury County Fire Department said luckily the fire was confined to the front area of the container.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
rewind943.com

Pet peeves of driving in Clarksville

It doesn’t matter if you are taking a road trip across the country, driving across town or driving down the street, we all have one pet peeve while driving! What’s yours?. People are talking about their biggest driving pet peeves, and several have mentioned those people who think they’re being “nice,” but it’s actually dangerous.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Three New Retailers to Open at Berry Farms

Tree new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin. Ludlow & Prime, SOCIETY Boutique and Sugaring NYC have announced new locations at Town Center at Berry Farms, the latest phase of the walkable, retail and residential community in Franklin. After its recent completion, Town Center has 331 residences, 27,182 square feet of retail space and ample parking.
FRANKLIN, TN

