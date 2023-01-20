Read full article on original website
Residents can apply to Citizens Academy
Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Spring Cohort of DavenportU, the City of Davenport’s 10-week Citizens Academy program, according to a news release. “DavenportU Citizens Academy is a great program for residents who are interested in how. their local government operates. It’s a fantastic way to learn...
Valentine’s cards sought for area veterans
New Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen (IL-17) on Tuesday announced the launch of his “Valentines for Veterans” drive. Residents, schools, and organizations in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District are invited to create handmade Valentine’s cards and deliver them to Sorensen’s district office in Rock Island. They...
QC historic homes looking for new executive director
After eight years, Stacy Klingler has stepped down as executive director for the historic treasures Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline. She has accepted a remote data management position with Foundant Technologies that will still benefit the nonprofit community and allow her to better support her immediate family and aging family members living out of state, said Bill Brewer, board chair of the William Butterworth Foundation, which owns and operates the facilities at 8th Street and 11th Avenue, Moline.
Dyslexia Education Night set for public
The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency will host a Dyslexia Education Night on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at its Bettendorf office, 729 21st St., Bettendorf, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This is a free community event for parents concerned with their child, teachers with struggling students, administrators, board members, legislators, or anyone else interested in learning about this neurobiological language-based disorder. Participants will:
Bus threat leads to police presence at school
Students at two schools in Dixon were met with a heavy police presence when they arrived for classes this morning, after an alarming conversation was overheard on a bus the previous day. The Dixon Police Department received a phone call from a concerned parent at about 5:53 a.m. Tuesday morning...
New year, new ideas at Black Hawk College’s CommUniversity
If the new year has you wanting to learn new engaging ideas in no-pressure academic setting, Black Hawk College may have just the program for you. Instructor Brian Alm spoke with Local 4 about the upcoming CommUniversity series. For more information, click here.
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit
A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Suspect drove into oncoming cars, led chase, officers allege
A 32-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he led officers on a chase then took off running through a field. Ronald Hanchett Jr. faces a felony charge of eluding and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show. At 1:43 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police...
Enjoy ‘spirited’ look at haunted lore of the QCA
Take a trip into the unknown and learn about the paranormal history of the Quad Cities!. Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections presents Ghost Kisses: The Fascinating Paranomal History of the QCs. Join local author Michael McCarty for bizarre ghost stories from the QCA. McCarty is the Amazon bestselling author of ‘Ghosts of the Quad Cities’ and ‘Eerie Quad Cities,’ among others. A five-time Bram Stoker Finalist and David R. Collins Literary Achievement Award winner, McCarty’s tales will send shivers down you spine and give you a spirited look at where we call home.
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
Bettendorf teen arrested; police allege she stole more than $37,000 after false cancer claims
UPDATE: Jan. 24, 2023, 11:05 a.m. — Russo is set for arraignment on Feb. 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. This is still an ongoing investigation, and police are unable to provide any further. information at this time. EARLIER:. A 19-year-old woman who claimed to have cancer was arrested and...
MB’S food truck in Galesburg vandalized
Mohammed Ben Youness, MB’S food truck owner in Galesburg believes in keeping a positive attitude after his food truck was vandalized. It wasn’t until Youness went to open his truck for the day that he heard a weird noise. He originally thought due to the truck being parked for 10 days the sound was because of the cold weather.
QCA suspects face charges for guns, meth, heroin, shooting
Kewanee Police have announced gun- and drug-related arrests after an investigation into a shooting incident Thursday on the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee, according to a news release shared on the Kewanee Police Facebook page. Five people were arrested for various weapons and drug offenses during the...
Muscatine police investigate drive-by shooting
Muscatine Police officers are working to solve a drive-by shooting overnight Tuesday. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at approximately 1:02 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of gun shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. There were no reported injuries but a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to a Wednesday release. The suspect vehicle was stopped as it was leaving the scene.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash
Today, Jan. 21 at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street in Hillsdale, Ill. The Hillsdale Fire Protection District, the Port Byron Fire Protection District and Genesis Ambulance Service responded as well. The driver...
Iowa man shoots, kills armed intruder
MONTICELLO, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man shot and killed an armed man who broke out a basement window and entered his home, authorities said Thursday. Monticello police were called early Wednesday morning to a home were a man later identified as Patrick O'Brine was found dead, Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said in a statement.
