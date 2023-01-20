ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Tyler Kliem | Now and forever, play crosswords to sharpen your mind

Picture this: In class, laptops swarm with those gritty New York Times jingles. The professor gawks in confusion. Students mute their volumes out of embarrassment. But they feel various things — accomplishment for cracking a puzzle, maybe momentary relief. The Mini felt good to play, didn’t it?. Starting...
From smoothies to breakfast sandwiches, Penn Dining expands food options

Penn Dining has initiated several new changes for dining halls and food options, according to a Jan. 17 email. Director of Business and Hospitality Services Pam Lampitt wrote in an email to the Daily Pennsylvanian that these changes come from student feedback in a variety of forms. Lampitt wrote in...
PENN, PA

