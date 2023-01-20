The Salzburg Whitsun Festival has announced its 2023 festival and it will feature a very heavy emphasis on the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. “As a musician and singer, I firmly believe in the power of music and the human voice. Therefore, the Orpheus myth is naturally one of the ancient stories that fascinates me most. It heartens me when I read about the wondrous effect of Orpheus’ music: how it could pacify the most threatening enemies — even death — and how it could change lives in a way that would have been unthinkable if he had not desperately dared to challenge the world’s eternal laws,” said Cecilia Bartoli, Artistic Director of the Salzburg Whitsun Festival, on how she came up with this year’s program.

