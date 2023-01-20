Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris mourns victims of Monterey Park shooting before speech to mark 50 years since Roe
Vice President Kamala Harris declared Sunday that “this violence must stop” in her first on-camera remarks about the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that has left at least 10 people dead. “I do want to address the tragedy of what happened in my home state,” Harris, a...
Justice Department to monitor new anti-abortion bills in state legislatures
Upcoming state-level pushes to further restrict abortion access will be on the radar of the US Justice Department, top DOJ officials said Monday as they touted the work the Biden administration has sought to do to shore up abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court‘s Roe v. Wade reversal last year.
Biden campaigned on abolishing the federal death penalty. But 2 years in, advocates see an ‘inconsistent’ message
Two years into his presidency, Joe Biden has taken few substantial steps to live up to his campaign promise to abolish the federal death penalty, disappointing advocates who see a mixed bag of policies from the White House and the Justice Department. “It makes me feel like maybe he was...
Biden offers condolences to victims of California mass shooting, acknowledges impact on AAPI community
President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the victims of a mass shooting in California that left 10 dead, while acknowledging the impact on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in a statement on Sunday. “While there is still much we don’t know about the motive in this senseless...
Cities strengthen security ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations after Monterey Park massacre leaves Asian American community on edge
Major cities, including New York and Los Angeles, are stepping up security precautions ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations following a mass shooting Saturday night in Monterey Park, California. At least 10 people are dead and another 10 hospitalized after a gunman, who is still on the run, opened fire...
George Santos’ lies are casting a harsh spotlight on a powerful Republican who endorsed and raised money for him
Cascading revelations about New York Rep. George Santos‘ pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on powerful New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign. Stefanik was a key validator for Santos in their shared home...
‘Decisions are imminent’ on charges in Trump’s effort to overturn 2020 election in Georgia, Fulton County DA says
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suggested Tuesday that the special grand jury investigating Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to upend the 2020 election in Georgia has recommended multiple indictments and said that her decision on whether to bring charges is “imminent.”. At a hearing in Atlanta...
GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz opposes McCarthy’s push to oust Democrats from committees
Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana announced on Tuesday that she opposes Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s push to remove three Democrats — Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar — from committees. The new House GOP majority is gearing up for a showdown with Democrats over the...
California massacres heighten immigrants' fears of U.S. gun violence
HALF MOON BAY/MONTEREY PARK, California, Jan 24 (Reuters) - America was supposed to be a place of safety for Jose Romero when he arrived some two years ago to work on a California farm alongside other immigrants from Mexico and China.
Rocket Lab Successfully Launches First Electron Mission from U.S. Soil
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, today successfully launched its 33 rd Electron rocket and first mission from Virginia. The “Virginia is for Launch Lovers” mission lifted off at 18:00 EST on January 24 th from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 (LC-2) at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. The mission deployed three satellites to a 550km orbit for leading radio frequency geospatial analytics provider HawkEye 360. Rocket Lab has now successfully deployed a total of 155 satellites to orbit from the Company’s three launch pads across the U.S. and New Zealand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006138/en/ Electron lifts off from Launch Complex 2 at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport in Virginia. The mission was Rocket Lab’s first launch from U.S. soil. Image Credit - Brady Kenniston
First on CNN: Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence discovered about a dozen documents marked as classified at Pence’s Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security...
Arizona Democrat Ruben Gallego announces Senate bid in challenge to Kyrsten Sinema
Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona on Monday announced his campaign for US Senate, setting up a potential 2024 clash with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who recently switched her party affiliation from Democrat to independent. Gallego, a Phoenix-area congressman and retired Marine who served in Iraq, released a video of him...
What we know about the Pence classified documents: A timeline of events
About a week after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, former Vice President Mike Pence asked an attorney to review four boxes of documents stored in his Indiana home, according to an attorney for Pence. The lawyer discovered...
Fact check: McCarthy’s false, misleading and evidence-free claims since becoming House speaker
Since winning a difficult battle to become speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy has made public claims that are misleading, lacking any evidence or plain wrong. Here is a fact check of recent McCarthy comments about the debt ceiling, funding for the Internal Revenue Service, the FBI...
Former high-level FBI official pleads not guilty in alleged schemes to help sanctioned Russian oligarch
The former head of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York field office was charged in two separate indictments Monday for allegedly working with a sanctioned Russian oligarch after he retired and concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars he received from a former employee of an Albanian intelligence agency while he was a top official at the bureau.
5 things to know for Jan. 24: Mass shootings, Covid, Oath Keepers, Ukraine, Twitter
We’re already more than halfway through winter — which runs from December through February — and understandably, people in the western US are ready for it to end after being inundated with rain and chilly weather for weeks. Meanwhile, some people on the other side of the country feel like the season has yet to begin as several major cities in the Northeast still await their first snow day. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
