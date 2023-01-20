San Diego sending more crews to fix potholes following storms

A city of San Diego crew repairs a pothole on Gilman Drive in La Jolla on Jan. 19. The city says it is sending dozens of additional teams to repair potholes following the recent rains. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego city officials say additional work crews are being dispatched to address a citywide spike in potholes following the recent rainstorms.

According to the city, dozens of additional teams are being assigned this week to make pothole repairs.

Typically up to nine two-person teams are available daily to complete pothole repairs, but the city said about 150 employees will be assigned to make repairs after the storms. The rainfall has increased the city's daily average pothole reports from 200 to a backlog of more than 1,600, officials said.

"We are taking an 'all hands on deck' approach to filling potholes after the significant amount of rain we experienced recently," said Eric Dargan, San Diego's chief operating officer. "Our teams have been cleaning up from the storms and they will be out seven days per week filling potholes until we can get caught up on these repairs."

San Diegans can report potholes on the Get It Done app or by calling (619) 527-7500. The app can be downloaded at sandiego.gov/get-it-done . ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .