ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
thedp.com

Philadelphia physicians apologize for Holmesburg Prison experiments

The College of Physicians of Philadelphia issued a formal apology for its affiliation with the Penn doctor who experimented on inmates at the Holmesburg Prison. Between 1951 and 1974, Penn dermatology professor Albert Kligman conducted medical experiments on incarcerated individuals — most of whom were Black — without their informed consent. He tested viruses, fungi, and chemical agents like asbestos on hundreds of incarcerated individuals at the now-decommissioned Holmesburg Prison in Northeast Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Penn Medicine launches pre-nursing program for high school students

In conjunction with La Salle University and the Howley Foundation, Penn Medicine launched the ASPIRE Program at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. The ASPIRE program, which is supported by a gift of $7.5 million from the Howley Foundation, is a program designed for high school juniors interested in pursuing a nursing career. The Penn ASPIRE program will be based on a program model first implemented by the Cleveland Clinic in 2017.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thedp.com

Wharton graduate, former Phila. mayor Michael Nutter will not run for mayor again

1979 Wharton graduate and former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter announced on Jan. 17 that he will not be pursuing another bid for mayor in the future. Nutter dispelled the rumors that had been circulating about his potential candidacy at a ‘mayoral job interview’ event hosted by the Philadelphia Citizen. He was one of four on a panel interviewing current Democratic mayoral candidate Derek Green. The primary election for mayor will occur on May 16 to decide who will replace departing Mayor Jim Kenney.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Tyler Kliem | Now and forever, play crosswords to sharpen your mind

Picture this: In class, laptops swarm with those gritty New York Times jingles. The professor gawks in confusion. Students mute their volumes out of embarrassment. But they feel various things — accomplishment for cracking a puzzle, maybe momentary relief. The Mini felt good to play, didn’t it?. Starting...
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Checking in on ranked Penn teams: January 2023 Edition

With the winter sports season over halfway done, many Penn teams are finding success. Three teams — men’s squash, women’s squash, and wrestling — are currently ranked top 25 in the country. Let’s take a look some recent events for each of these teams. Wrestling.
PENN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy