Read full article on original website
Related
thedp.com
Philadelphia physicians apologize for Holmesburg Prison experiments
The College of Physicians of Philadelphia issued a formal apology for its affiliation with the Penn doctor who experimented on inmates at the Holmesburg Prison. Between 1951 and 1974, Penn dermatology professor Albert Kligman conducted medical experiments on incarcerated individuals — most of whom were Black — without their informed consent. He tested viruses, fungi, and chemical agents like asbestos on hundreds of incarcerated individuals at the now-decommissioned Holmesburg Prison in Northeast Philadelphia.
thedp.com
Penn Medicine launches pre-nursing program for high school students
In conjunction with La Salle University and the Howley Foundation, Penn Medicine launched the ASPIRE Program at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. The ASPIRE program, which is supported by a gift of $7.5 million from the Howley Foundation, is a program designed for high school juniors interested in pursuing a nursing career. The Penn ASPIRE program will be based on a program model first implemented by the Cleveland Clinic in 2017.
thedp.com
Wharton graduate, former Phila. mayor Michael Nutter will not run for mayor again
1979 Wharton graduate and former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter announced on Jan. 17 that he will not be pursuing another bid for mayor in the future. Nutter dispelled the rumors that had been circulating about his potential candidacy at a ‘mayoral job interview’ event hosted by the Philadelphia Citizen. He was one of four on a panel interviewing current Democratic mayoral candidate Derek Green. The primary election for mayor will occur on May 16 to decide who will replace departing Mayor Jim Kenney.
thedp.com
Tyler Kliem | Now and forever, play crosswords to sharpen your mind
Picture this: In class, laptops swarm with those gritty New York Times jingles. The professor gawks in confusion. Students mute their volumes out of embarrassment. But they feel various things — accomplishment for cracking a puzzle, maybe momentary relief. The Mini felt good to play, didn’t it?. Starting...
thedp.com
Checking in on ranked Penn teams: January 2023 Edition
With the winter sports season over halfway done, many Penn teams are finding success. Three teams — men’s squash, women’s squash, and wrestling — are currently ranked top 25 in the country. Let’s take a look some recent events for each of these teams. Wrestling.
thedp.com
Penn men's basketball drops third straight with 70-63 defeat at Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The last time the Quakers played Yale, Penn lost a winner-take-all game in the Ivy League Tournament. Saturday's match didn't have as high of stakes, but felt eerily similar to that game. Both Penn (9-11, 2-4 Ivy) and Yale (13-6, 3-3) came into Saturday with...
thedp.com
Penn men’s basketball snaps three-game losing streak in 76-52 victory at Hartford
Earlier this season, Penn men's basketball cruised to a 20-point victory over the Hartford Hawks at the Palestra. On Monday night, the Quakers repeated their rout on the opponent’s home turf. On Monday night, Penn (10-11, 2-4 Ivy) secured a much-needed 76-52 win against Hartford (4-17) after having lost...
Comments / 0