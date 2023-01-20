1979 Wharton graduate and former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter announced on Jan. 17 that he will not be pursuing another bid for mayor in the future. Nutter dispelled the rumors that had been circulating about his potential candidacy at a ‘mayoral job interview’ event hosted by the Philadelphia Citizen. He was one of four on a panel interviewing current Democratic mayoral candidate Derek Green. The primary election for mayor will occur on May 16 to decide who will replace departing Mayor Jim Kenney.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO