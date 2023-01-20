Read full article on original website
Missouri allocates $30M in federal ARPA funds to 19 organizations for workforce training
(The Center Square) – Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday the distribution of $30 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to 19 organizations throughout the state. The funds were included in House Bill 3020, approved by the legislature last year. The funding will provide over 15,000...
Direct access to physical therapists debated in house committee
Two near identical bills on direct access to physical therapists were discussed Tuesday in the Missouri House Professional Registration and Licensing Committee. The first bill, sponsored by Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, was introduced with a speech about how much physical therapy has helped her.
Opposite corners of Missouri getting one third of $261M in ARPA broadband funds
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday more than $90 million of a $261 million broadband infrastructure grant will go to opposite corners of rural Missouri. The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act broadband infrastructure grant program and will be distributed to 22...
Assembly eyes limiting foreign ownership of agricultural land
Both the Missouri House and Senate are considering bills that aim at the same objective: restricting the ability of foreign entities to acquire real estate in Missouri. There are important differences between different versions but sponsors of the concept and their supporters cite concerns over food production, physical and technological infrastructure, and military security as rationale for such measures.
Drag performers at Columbia event push back against Missouri Republican attack
Nclusion Plus peformers Artemis Grey, KayCee and Faye King perform Thursday morning at the Columbia Values Diversity breakfast in Columbia. (Photo courtesy Nclusion Plus).
Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small
On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area. Seventy-year-old Glover Brown used to live there and has fond memories of the neighborhood. More from this...
How 2022 Gun Sales in Missouri Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
Officials remind about fireplace safety checks
With temperatures expected to drop over the next few days, it's important to inspect fireplaces for leaks before using them as a heat source. Bill Lamar, the emergency management manager at the St. Joseph Fire Department, is reminding residents to do a safety check on gas-powered and wood fireplaces to ensure they are free of leaks and other risks.
