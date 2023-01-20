ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Direct access to physical therapists debated in house committee

Two near identical bills on direct access to physical therapists were discussed Tuesday in the Missouri House Professional Registration and Licensing Committee. The first bill, sponsored by Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, was introduced with a speech about how much physical therapy has helped her.
MISSOURI STATE
Assembly eyes limiting foreign ownership of agricultural land

Both the Missouri House and Senate are considering bills that aim at the same objective: restricting the ability of foreign entities to acquire real estate in Missouri. There are important differences between different versions but sponsors of the concept and their supporters cite concerns over food production, physical and technological infrastructure, and military security as rationale for such measures.
MISSOURI STATE
Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small

On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area. Seventy-year-old Glover Brown used to live there and has fond memories of the neighborhood. More from this...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
How 2022 Gun Sales in Missouri Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
MISSOURI STATE
Officials remind about fireplace safety checks

With temperatures expected to drop over the next few days, it's important to inspect fireplaces for leaks before using them as a heat source. Bill Lamar, the emergency management manager at the St. Joseph Fire Department, is reminding residents to do a safety check on gas-powered and wood fireplaces to ensure they are free of leaks and other risks.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

