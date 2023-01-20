ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
CBS Detroit

Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent

(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
Tv20detroit.com

Hundreds of Detroiters are able to sign up for free lead paint removal program

DETROIT — On Saturday a free event in Detroit kicked off the expansion of The Detroit LeadSafe Housing Program's free lead paint removal program. The program offers the removal of lead-based paint hazards in homes where children younger than 6 years old live or frequently visit, or homes where a pregnant woman lives.
Detroit News

This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan

Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
fox2detroit.com

3 suspects wanted in armed carjacking in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for three suspects involved in a carjacking at a gas station last week. Police released an image showing all three individuals around a silver Hyundai sedan at a gas station that they stole at gunpoint. The incident happened around on Jan. 16...
fox2detroit.com

Human remains found inside burned, abandoned Detroit home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said it is investigating the discovery of human remains inside of a burned and abandoned home on Detroit's west side. According to police, human remains were found inside a home on Lesure Street, just west of Schaefer Highway and north of Fenkell. This section of Lesure dead ends before Fenkell Ave.
