Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Related
earnthenecklace.com
Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
Missing Detroit man left with unknown woman in blue Ford Explorer back in December
Police are asking for tips from the public in the case of a man who disappeared late last year in Detroit. He left with an unknown woman in a 1999 blue Ford Explorer.
Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent
(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
Tv20detroit.com
Vixen's on Bagley, a Valentine's Day pop-up bar, to open in Southwest Detroit
(WXYZ) — A holiday pop-up in Southwest Detroit is turning into a Valentine's Day bar for the end of January and into February. Blitzen's on Bagley, located at 2545 Bagley St., will now be known as Vixen's on Bagley. The bar will have seasonal drinks, Valentine's Day desserts and...
Why Is Aretha Franklin’s Detroit Home Listed On Zillow With No Interior Photos?
Detroit is no stranger to great musical talent as many of the music industry's best have come from Motown Records or just the city of Detroit in general. Famous American singer Aretha Franklin is a Detroit, Michigan native, and her childhood home is up for sale. It's not uncommon for...
Michigan Teen Wins $613,000 on a Lottery Ticket She Got as a Christmas Present
Imagine winning over $600,000 on a lottery ticket you got for Christmas. It happened to a 19-year-old Michigan woman who says the gift was from a friend. The Detroit woman says she was out with a friend when he decided to give her an early Christmas present. The gift was a Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket and it turned out to be a winner.
Tv20detroit.com
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies declared for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — As the winter storm in headed toward southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
Tv20detroit.com
Hundreds of Detroiters are able to sign up for free lead paint removal program
DETROIT — On Saturday a free event in Detroit kicked off the expansion of The Detroit LeadSafe Housing Program's free lead paint removal program. The program offers the removal of lead-based paint hazards in homes where children younger than 6 years old live or frequently visit, or homes where a pregnant woman lives.
Detroit News
This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan
Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
Tv20detroit.com
The Clean Love Project aims to get feminine hygiene products to those in need
(WXYZ) — A nonprofit in Romulus is working to make sure women feel clean, loved and empowered by providing feminine hygiene kits. The Clean Love Project launched in 2015. The organization officially became a nonprofit in 2017. "In 2015, I basically was down in Detroit at a Lions game....
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Tv20detroit.com
20 dollar stores across Detroit robbed in 22 days, Detroit police say
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — In 22 days, 20 Dollar Stores in Detroit have been held up and robbed. Some within minutes of each other. It’s a terrifying reoccurrence Savannah McKenzie’s siblings are all too familiar with. "Yeah they had to put all their stuff down and duck...
Marshmallows with nails and hooks found in Michigan neighborhood
The marshmallows were found by pet owners on four occasions since last spring, police in Farmington Hills said.
Two beautiful, abandoned apartment buildings in Detroit are being renovated for affordable housing
Nearly an entire block in the Piety Hill neighborhood will be brought back to life
fox2detroit.com
3 suspects wanted in armed carjacking in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for three suspects involved in a carjacking at a gas station last week. Police released an image showing all three individuals around a silver Hyundai sedan at a gas station that they stole at gunpoint. The incident happened around on Jan. 16...
Light snow hits Metro Detroit Sunday, but Wednesday is 'the day to keep an eye on' for a potentially big storm
Metro Detroiters woke up to snow Sunday morning, and it’s expected to continue throughout most of the day. AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz says most of the area can expect a “slippery coating to an inch” when all is said and done.
fox2detroit.com
Human remains found inside burned, abandoned Detroit home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said it is investigating the discovery of human remains inside of a burned and abandoned home on Detroit's west side. According to police, human remains were found inside a home on Lesure Street, just west of Schaefer Highway and north of Fenkell. This section of Lesure dead ends before Fenkell Ave.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 22-year-old man’s body found on freeway near Detroit/Dearborn border -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit. The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Winter Storm Watch for Lenawee, Monroe, Wayne counties Wednesday
A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR LENAWEE, MONROE AND WAYNE COUNTIES WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL 10 P.M. ON JANUARY 25. Tonight: Cold and breezy with flurries possible. Low of 29° with wind chills in the teens. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 36°....
Tv20detroit.com
Kids struggling with mental health stuck waiting longer for help in the ER
(WXYZ) — While we may be moving past the COVID-19 pandemic, the mental health burdens brought on by the coronavirus are still with us. According to a study in JAMA Pediatrics, 1 in 4 children are struggling with depression and 1 in 5 are battling anxiety. When kids and...
Comments / 0