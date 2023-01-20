Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Arrest made after stolen car, knives, drugs found in Vancouver
A Vancouver man is facing identity theft and multiple drug related charges following a stolen vehicle investigation Tuesday morning, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Man arrested, multiple drugs found during stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple drugs, including fentanyl and meth, were found on a suspect during a stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver early Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:42 a.m., a sergeant spotted a stolen car in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven...
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Salem officers: Police
A witness said a person was shot and killed by Salem police in the area of Commercial Street Southeast Monday morning.
KATU.com
Vancouver police, FBI looking for missing boy
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police and the FBI are investigating the disappearance of an 8-year-old boy who has been unaccounted for since at least June 2022. On June 17, Vancouver police officers conducted a welfare check to confirm information related to a criminal investigation, as well as check on Breadson John, also known as Brxsan John, and account for his whereabouts.
Stolen car owner threatened, man arrested, woman on loose
One man was arrested and a woman remains at large after allegedly pulling a gun on a person who spotted his stolen car and confronted them Sunday morning.
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
kptv.com
Woman shot, injured in Cowlitz Co., husband arrested
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old woman was shot and injured late Friday evening in Cowlitz County, Wash. and her 55-year-old husband was arrested, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 p.m., police responded to a house on the 400 block of Monroe Street in...
kptv.com
Caught on Camera: Thief caught stealing mail off Beaverton porch
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – A Beaverton neighborhood is on high alert after a porch pirate has been seen around the area stealing Amazon packages and mail. In the last 72 hours, at least two people have posted about the same suspect in the Cedar Hills area. Logan St. Marie...
klcc.org
Dogs returned after someone steals van, four show dogs from hotel near Portland
Someone stole a van containing four show dogs in a hotel parking lot in the Hayden Island neighborhood of Portland on Saturday morning. The dogs were later found and returned to their owners, according to a police press release on Sunday. In a press release, Portland police say the van...
Gresham police: Man cleans gun while driving, shoots himself in leg
A man was cleaning his handgun while driving when he shot himself in the leg, according to Gresham police.
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
OSP: Man crashes, dies after fleeing earlier Hwy 47 collision
A Banks man died Saturday after being involved in two separate crashes off Highway 47 in Washington County, Oregon State Police said.
Families fight in MultCo court during murder hearing
A Multnomah County courtroom fight between the families of a murder victim and his accused killer injured 2 people in an incident now under investigation by the District Attorney's office.
Parolee booked for Salem hit-run; woman seriously hurt
A parolee is facing a slew of charges following a hit-and-run in Salem that left a woman significantly injured Saturday night.
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
kptv.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at Cornelius bar patrons, firing into ground
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Tillamook man was arrested early Saturday morning in Cornelius after bar patrons said he pointed a gun at them and then fired into the ground, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to The Jungle Room...
Chronicle
Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Murder Woman in Ryderwood
A 55-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman Thursday in Ryderwood. Lawrence Daniel Montero was booked on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, and was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Sunday morning. The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports the 41-year-old woman was found injured and unconscious in...
kptv.com
Portland man suspected of murder over disabled parking space denied bail
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man charged with the Nov. 23, 2022 death of 45-year-old Raja McCallister was denied bail on Thursday according to documents filed with the Multnomah County Circuit Court. Teddy Wayne Hall, Sr. is suspected of shooting and killing McCallister during an argument about a disabled...
KGW
Woman attacked in Gresham Park waited an hour and a half for police
Police said that a man tried to sexually assault the woman at Pat Pfeifer Park. When she called for help, it was routed to a non-emergency line.
