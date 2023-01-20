ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, WA

KATU.com

Vancouver police, FBI looking for missing boy

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police and the FBI are investigating the disappearance of an 8-year-old boy who has been unaccounted for since at least June 2022. On June 17, Vancouver police officers conducted a welfare check to confirm information related to a criminal investigation, as well as check on Breadson John, also known as Brxsan John, and account for his whereabouts.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Woman shot, injured in Cowlitz Co., husband arrested

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old woman was shot and injured late Friday evening in Cowlitz County, Wash. and her 55-year-old husband was arrested, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 p.m., police responded to a house on the 400 block of Monroe Street in...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Murder Woman in Ryderwood

A 55-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman Thursday in Ryderwood. Lawrence Daniel Montero was booked on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, and was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Sunday morning. The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports the 41-year-old woman was found injured and unconscious in...
RYDERWOOD, WA
kptv.com

Portland man suspected of murder over disabled parking space denied bail

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man charged with the Nov. 23, 2022 death of 45-year-old Raja McCallister was denied bail on Thursday according to documents filed with the Multnomah County Circuit Court. Teddy Wayne Hall, Sr. is suspected of shooting and killing McCallister during an argument about a disabled...
PORTLAND, OR
