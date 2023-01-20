Judit Kutasi Shines in Problematic Staging of Verdi’s Middle Period Masterpiece. This review is for the performance of January 21, 2023. Unearthing the bodies of “Il Trovatore,” La Fura dels Baus and Àlex Ollé found the first great war. This is not a literary metaphor used by this pedantic critic, but what actually was presented in the stage. Large tombs are raised and lowered into rows of graves on the stage while the action is transposed to the bloody first world war. There are gas masks, guns, but also knives and swords in combat. It is a clash of worlds.

