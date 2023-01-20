Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Opéra National de Paris Launches First-Ever Auction
The Opéra National de Paris has announced that for the first time in its history, the company will be organizing an auction in support of its projects. The auction will be organized by Paris Opera’s Outreach Association (AROP) and the auction house Sotheby’s. The auction, entitled “...
operawire.com
Opéra National de Paris 2022-23 Review: Il Trovatore
Judit Kutasi Shines in Problematic Staging of Verdi’s Middle Period Masterpiece. This review is for the performance of January 21, 2023. Unearthing the bodies of “Il Trovatore,” La Fura dels Baus and Àlex Ollé found the first great war. This is not a literary metaphor used by this pedantic critic, but what actually was presented in the stage. Large tombs are raised and lowered into rows of graves on the stage while the action is transposed to the bloody first world war. There are gas masks, guns, but also knives and swords in combat. It is a clash of worlds.
operawire.com
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’
(Credit: Javier del Real) The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its performance of “Aida” on Jan. 24. The company said that Jorge de León will sing the role of Radamès instead of Jonas Kaufmann. De León recently performed the role of Radamès at...
operawire.com
Aida Garifullina Joins Intermusica Management
(© Decca / Simon Fowler) Aida Garifullina has joined Intermusica for worldwide general management (excluding opera productions). Garifullina is an internationally celebrated artist who has performed at the Royal Opera House, La Scala, the Metropolitan Opera, Paris National Opera, Arena di Verona, and Salzburg Festival. She has appeared at...
operawire.com
Royal Opera House Announces Participants of Jette Parker Programme 2023-24
The Royal Opera House has announced the participants for its 2023-24 Jette Parker Artist Programme. Among those joining in the fall of 2023 are sopranos Isabela Díaz and Valentina Puscas, baritone Grisha Martirosyan, mezzo-soprano Veena Akama-Makia, bass Jamie Woollard, and tenor Ryan Vaughan Davies. Díaz has appeared at the...
operawire.com
Dutch National Opera Announces Opera Forward Festival 2023
The Dutch National Opera has announced the Opera Forward Festival 2023, which will take place between March 3-12, 2023. It all kicks off with the world premiere of Alexander Raskatov’s “Animal Farm,” directed by Damiano Michielietto. Bassem Akiki conducts a cast starring Gennady Bezzubenkov, Misha Kiria, Michael Gniffke, James Kryshak, Germán Olvera, Karl Laquit, Artem Krutko, Helena Rasker, Maya Gour, Elena Vassilieva, Holly Flack, Karl Laquit, Marcel Beekman, and Francis van Broekhuizen.
operawire.com
Brenda Rae & Javier Camarena to Headline ‘Lucia di Lammermoor’ at Opéra National de Paris
The Opéra National de Paris is set to present Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor” starting on Feb. 18, 2023. The opera will be directed by Andrei Serban and conducted by Aziz Shokhakimov. The production features set and costume design by William Dudley with lighting design by Guido Levi. Ching-Lien Wu is the chorus master for the Paris Opera Chorus.
operawire.com
Artist of the Week: Saioa Hernández
Spanish Soprano Brings ‘La Dolores’ Back to Teatro de la Zarzuela. On Jan. 27, the Teatro de la Zarzuela is set to present Bretón’s “La Dolores” for the first time since 1937. The production will also mark 100 years since the composer’s death and will feature an international cast led by Saioa Hernández.
operawire.com
Calgary Opera to Present ‘The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs’
The Calgary Opera is set to present the Canadian premiere of “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs.”. The opera, set to be performed on Feb. 4, 8, and 10 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, was created by Mason Bates and Mark Campbell. In a statement, Campbell said, “An opera...
operawire.com
Royal Opera House to Bring ‘The Barber of Seville’ to Cinemas
The Royal Opera House’s production of Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” is headed to cinemas around the U.K. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The opera will be broadcast live from the Royal Opera House where it will be presented in a production starring Aigul Akhmetshina as Rosina, Andrzej Filończyk as Figaro, Lawrence Brownlee as Count Almaviva, Bryn Terfel as Don Basilio, Fabio Capitanucci as Bartolo, Ailish Tynan as Berta, and Josef Jeongmeen Ahn as Fiorello. Rafael Payare conducts the international cast.
operawire.com
Rolando Villazón, Bruno de Sá, Véronique Gens, Valer Sabadus, Julia Lezhneva Headline Bayreuth Baroque’s 2023 Season
Bayreuth Baroque has announced its 2023 festival slate. The company announced that it will kick off with Händel’s “Flavio, Re de’ Longobardi.” The opera will be directed by Max Emanuel Cencic and conducted by Benjamin Bayl. It will star Max Emanuel Cencic, Julia Lezhneva, Sreten Manojlovic, Rémy Brès-Feullet, Sonka Runje, and Yuriy Mynenko.
operawire.com
National Symphony Orchestra Appoints New Executive Director
The National Symphony Orchestra has appointed Jean Davidson as its new Executive Director. Davidson will begin her tenure with the National Symphony Orchestra on April 1, succeeding Gary Ginstling, who left in October to become the executive director of the New York Philharmonic. Davidson, 54, is president and chief executive...
operawire.com
Semperoper Dresden to Present ‘Attila’ for First Time Ever
Semperoper Dresden is set to present a concert performance of Verdi’s “Attila” for the first time in the company’s history. The famed Verdi opera will feature Georg Zeppenfeld, Andrzej Dobber, Anna Smirnova, Tomislav Mužek, Timothy Oliver, and Tilmann Rönnebeck, under the baton of Jordi Bernàcer.
operawire.com
PROTOTYPE Festival 2023 Review: note to a friend
Japan Society Presents World Premiere of Opera Based on Ryunosuke Akutagawa’s Texts. (Credit: Richard Termine) Japan Society, as part of Beth Morrison and Kristin Marting’s PROTOTYPE Festival 2023, presented the world premiere of Composer David Lang and Director Yoshi Oida’s newest opera, “note to a friend,” on January 12th, 14th and 15th.
operawire.com
San Diego Opera to Showcase Nicolas Reveles’ ‘Ghosts’
San Diego Opera is set to world premiere Nicolas Reveles’ “Ghosts” on April 14, 2023. The work is comprised of three operas including “Eden,” “Dormir,” and “House.”. “Eden,” which is based on a libretto by John de los Santos, is a tribute...
operawire.com
Justin Austin & Jacqueline Echols Headline ‘Our Song, Our Story’
Composer Damien Sneed and performers Justin Austin and Jacqueline Echols will headline “Our Song, Our Story” on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater. The showcase, which aims to honor operatic legends Marian Anderson and Kessye Norman, will feature performances of music by major African American composers Margaret Bonds, Harry T. Burleigh, Richard Smallwood, and Sneed, as well as works by Handel, Mozart, Puccini, Verdi, Richard Strauss, and Gershwin.
operawire.com
Lorelei Ensemble to Showcase Julia Wolfe’s ‘Her Story’ in Boston
The Lorelei Ensemble is set to present Julia Wolfe’s “Her Story” on March 16-18, 2023. The showcase, which will represent the Northeast Premiere performance of the work, will feature the Boston Symphony Orchestra under conductor Giancarlo Guerrero. There will be a total of three performances during the run.
operawire.com
Potsdam Sanssouci Music Festival 2023 Season Announcement
The Potsdam Sanssouci Music Festival released the lineup for its 33rd season. Friendship is the theme for this year’s program. For this article, we will only focus on opera-related events. The first of three rare operas to be performed is Andrea Bernasconi’s “L’Huomo.” Philipp Mathmann, Maria Ladurner, Francesca Benitez,...
Comments / 0