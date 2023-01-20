ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WJCL

Tigers dominate Yellow Jackets in Tiger Arena doubleheader

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A doubleheader at Tiger Arena Monday night during the Tigers' Alumni Appreciation game provided two wins: Both Savannah State men's and women's basketball teams picked up double-digit victories against Allen University. Tigers took a 12-point lead into halftime, extending their lead to a game-high 31-point margin...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Ghost Pirates deliver stuffed animals to sick kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some stuffed animals brought smiles to some sick kids. Tuesday afternoon, players from the Savannah Ghost Pirates and their mascot Davy delivered teddy bears to the patients at Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial Health. It was all part of a partnership between the Ghost Pirates...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Impact Weather Day: Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday

The next round of showers and thunderstorms is lurking for midweek. Wednesday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. A warm front will lift north through southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry Wednesday morning. This will allow warmer and more humid air to arrive ahead of an advancing cold front. By late morning to early afternoon, temperatures will reach the low 70s in and around Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Effingham County opens first inclusive playground

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County. The school district is making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county. Allowing children to experience the joy of a...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 12-year-old Savannah girl found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update: She has returned home safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing child. Joshallyn Huckleberry, 12, was last seen Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of E. 38th Street. She is described as 5...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Bluffton police officer injured in vehicle collision

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Monday morning headlines. Bluffton Police Department Officer Frank Ginn, Jr. was injured due to a head-on collision on Highway 170 westbound. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 21. The officer, who lives in Beaufort, was on his way to work in Bluffton...
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Salvation Army begins new activities for Senior Citizens

SAVANNAH, Ga. — After losing one place for activities, Savannah’s senior citizen population has seen a new group step up to the plate to fill that void. Some senior citizens are having the time of their life. Known as the Sage Brigade, they are taking part in various activities at the Salvation Army Community Center.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: 15-year-old boy taken to the hospital after shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting that sent a teenage boy to the hospital. According to Savannah Police, the shooting Tuesday afternoon on Amaranth Avenue injured a 15-year-old boy. He was taken to the hospital suffering from a non life-threatening...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Leilani Simon, accused of killing her toddler son, will be back in court this week

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Leilani Simon, who is accused of killing her toddler son Quinton Simon, will be in court this week to review DFCS documents related to her family. Since before Thanksgiving, Simon has been in jail for the disappearance and death of her toddler son Quinton Simon. According to her indictment, she beat Quinton to death before throwing his body into a trailer park dumpster.

