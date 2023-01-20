Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJCL
Tigers dominate Yellow Jackets in Tiger Arena doubleheader
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A doubleheader at Tiger Arena Monday night during the Tigers' Alumni Appreciation game provided two wins: Both Savannah State men's and women's basketball teams picked up double-digit victories against Allen University. Tigers took a 12-point lead into halftime, extending their lead to a game-high 31-point margin...
WJCL
Mustangs bring state title back home to the 912, Crowned GHSA Class 6A Dual Wrestling champs
GUYTON, Ga. — The South Effingham Mustang returned to Guyton with some special hardware Sunday afternoon. The wrestling team made history after winning the GHSA Class 6A Dual wrestling state title at Gainesville High School Saturday. It's the first-ever team state championship in school history. The team was greeted...
WJCL
Savannah Ghost Pirates deliver stuffed animals to sick kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some stuffed animals brought smiles to some sick kids. Tuesday afternoon, players from the Savannah Ghost Pirates and their mascot Davy delivered teddy bears to the patients at Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial Health. It was all part of a partnership between the Ghost Pirates...
WJCL
Impact Weather Day: Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The next round of showers and thunderstorms is lurking for midweek. Wednesday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. A warm front will lift north through southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry Wednesday morning. This will allow warmer and more humid air to arrive ahead of an advancing cold front. By late morning to early afternoon, temperatures will reach the low 70s in and around Savannah.
WJCL
Dry today but tracking a good chance for rain & storms tomorrow
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be a nice day with lots of sunshine and highs near the 61˚ average. There will be some high cirrus clouds in the afternoon. The clouds will start to thicken up late tonight. Wednesday will be an active weather day with a cold front...
WJCL
Effingham County opens first inclusive playground
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County. The school district is making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county. Allowing children to experience the joy of a...
WJCL
Update: Missing 12-year-old Savannah girl found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update: She has returned home safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing child. Joshallyn Huckleberry, 12, was last seen Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of E. 38th Street. She is described as 5...
WJCL
Bluffton police officer injured in vehicle collision
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Monday morning headlines. Bluffton Police Department Officer Frank Ginn, Jr. was injured due to a head-on collision on Highway 170 westbound. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 21. The officer, who lives in Beaufort, was on his way to work in Bluffton...
WJCL
U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
WJCL
'We are strong': Chairwoman of Savannah's AAPI task force reflects on Lunar New Year shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A business owner and chairwoman of Savannah’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Task Force reacts to the violence in California this weekend. While a community continues to mourn, Lunar New Year celebrations also continue across the country. “It’s a celebration for when our lunar calendar...
WJCL
Salvation Army begins new activities for Senior Citizens
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After losing one place for activities, Savannah’s senior citizen population has seen a new group step up to the plate to fill that void. Some senior citizens are having the time of their life. Known as the Sage Brigade, they are taking part in various activities at the Salvation Army Community Center.
WJCL
Police: 15-year-old boy taken to the hospital after shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting that sent a teenage boy to the hospital. According to Savannah Police, the shooting Tuesday afternoon on Amaranth Avenue injured a 15-year-old boy. He was taken to the hospital suffering from a non life-threatening...
WJCL
Deputies: Woman found dead after her car hit a tree in Toombs County was headed to the hospital
UVALDA, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. One woman is dead in Toombs County after she was found behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck a tree. But that crash may not have been what killed her. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch received...
WJCL
Leilani Simon, accused of killing her toddler son, will be back in court this week
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Leilani Simon, who is accused of killing her toddler son Quinton Simon, will be in court this week to review DFCS documents related to her family. Since before Thanksgiving, Simon has been in jail for the disappearance and death of her toddler son Quinton Simon. According to her indictment, she beat Quinton to death before throwing his body into a trailer park dumpster.
Comments / 0