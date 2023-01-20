ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kjzz.com

Avalanche dumps snow over road in American Fork Canyon

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Bystanders stepped in to help clear the road after an avalanche slid across State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon. The avalanche happened on Monday before people got out of their cars to help dig it out. A plow truck also helped move snow before Utah Department of Transportation officials arrived.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake County sees first year-over-year home price drop since 2011

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home prices in Salt Lake County fell in December compared to the year before – the first year-over-year price decline in more than a decade. According to new data from UtahRealEstate.com, released to KUTV 2News by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, the median sales price for a Salt Lake County single-family home in December 2022 was $541,900. That’s nearly six percent less than December 2021 when the median price was $575,000.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Second bronze statue of coffee-drinking bear stolen in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A popular bronze bear statue has been stolen for the second time in Park City. Police said the statue, made by a local artist for $8,000, is three to four feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. It was the second statue created for the area after the first was stolen in October of 2018; it was never recovered.
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

West Valley man one of two involved in fatal Bannock County crash, investigation ongoing

IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Utah driver that occurred on I-15 Tuesday morning. Representatives of the agency said that a Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling southbound on I-15 in Bannock County when the driver, a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot, Idaho, veered into the median and crossed over into the northbound lanes.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kjzz.com

Three injured during shooting at Salt Lake hotel birthday celebration

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three individuals were injured in a Salt Lake City hotel during a hotel birthday celebration where shots were fired. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information that two people were shot at a hotel located at 230 West 500 South, known as the Crystal Inn, a short time after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The Untold Story of Downtown Salt Lake City’s Main Street

According to Dee Brewer of the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance, Downtown Salt Lake City’s population will more than double in the next two years. This is based upon the timeline for completion of all of the apartments currently under construction. Are residents and SLC planners prepared for this...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Texan dies at Park City Mountain after medical incident

A Park City Mountain spokesperson confirmed a death at the resort Friday because of a serious medical incident. Park City Mountain ski patrol responded to a 50-year-old man from Texas on an intermediate trail in the Red Pine area of the resort in Canyons Village. The man was transported to...
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Team near Park City takes in dog rescues, turns them into athletes

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A group near Park City, known as Rancho Luna Lobos, is dedicated to taking in rescues and turning them into athletes. They currently have around 95 dogs and many of them are winter dogs or husky breeds that are trained to become sled dogs. For those who don't want to race professionally, they can help out with tours.
PARK CITY, UT

