Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kjzz.com
Avalanche dumps snow over road in American Fork Canyon
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Bystanders stepped in to help clear the road after an avalanche slid across State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon. The avalanche happened on Monday before people got out of their cars to help dig it out. A plow truck also helped move snow before Utah Department of Transportation officials arrived.
KUTV
Salt Lake County sees first year-over-year home price drop since 2011
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home prices in Salt Lake County fell in December compared to the year before – the first year-over-year price decline in more than a decade. According to new data from UtahRealEstate.com, released to KUTV 2News by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, the median sales price for a Salt Lake County single-family home in December 2022 was $541,900. That’s nearly six percent less than December 2021 when the median price was $575,000.
Freezing temps growing concern for Utah’s homeless population
Utah is now seeing some of the coldest temperatures since just before Christmas time.
KUTV
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
kjzz.com
Second bronze statue of coffee-drinking bear stolen in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A popular bronze bear statue has been stolen for the second time in Park City. Police said the statue, made by a local artist for $8,000, is three to four feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. It was the second statue created for the area after the first was stolen in October of 2018; it was never recovered.
kjzz.com
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
kjzz.com
West Valley man one of two involved in fatal Bannock County crash, investigation ongoing
IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Utah driver that occurred on I-15 Tuesday morning. Representatives of the agency said that a Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling southbound on I-15 in Bannock County when the driver, a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot, Idaho, veered into the median and crossed over into the northbound lanes.
Truck towing trailer containing 7 horses slides on Mine Road
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Fire District responded to a call involving a truck that was towing a horse trailer on the evening of Friday, January 20. In […]
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City mayor looks to future of Ballpark neighborhood ahead of Bee's departure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Time is running out for the Salt Lake Bee's time at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City. When the team moves to South Jordan in 2025, Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the goal is to not have the stadium space sit empty. "When...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police update community on drug trafficking investigation, warn of bath salts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Department Chief Mike Brown joined representatives of other law enforcement agencies Tuesday morning to provide a community update on a lengthy drug trafficking investigation concerning the illicit drug bath salts that has been impacting the Salt Lake Valley and it's surrounding areas.
kjzz.com
Three injured during shooting at Salt Lake hotel birthday celebration
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three individuals were injured in a Salt Lake City hotel during a hotel birthday celebration where shots were fired. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information that two people were shot at a hotel located at 230 West 500 South, known as the Crystal Inn, a short time after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
kjzz.com
Auto-pedestrian crash in Bountiful injures 20-year-old; man transported by ambulance
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful police on Tuesday morning confirmed a man was transported to the hospital after being involved in an auto pedestrian crash. The incident happened in the area of 500 West and 1500 South near the border of Woods Cross and Bountiful just before 7 a.m. The...
ksl.com
Salt Lake residents seek meaningful relationship as new downtown hospital is planned
SALT LAKE CITY — Four Salt Lake City community councils, along with several other prominent organizations and residents, all signed a letter addressed to Intermountain Healthcare seeking clear communication as the health care provider moves forward with a proposed urban hospital. "We want to welcome you into our community...
Layton attraction fined after several guests bitten by animals
An interactive aquarium in Layton was fined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act after it found that several guests were bitten by animals.
utahstories.com
The Untold Story of Downtown Salt Lake City’s Main Street
According to Dee Brewer of the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance, Downtown Salt Lake City’s population will more than double in the next two years. This is based upon the timeline for completion of all of the apartments currently under construction. Are residents and SLC planners prepared for this...
Texan dies at Park City Mountain after medical incident
A Park City Mountain spokesperson confirmed a death at the resort Friday because of a serious medical incident. Park City Mountain ski patrol responded to a 50-year-old man from Texas on an intermediate trail in the Red Pine area of the resort in Canyons Village. The man was transported to...
Texas man pronounced deceased at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah — On Friday, a 50-year-old Texas man died after a medical incident in the Red Pine area of Canyons Village, confirmed by Vail Resorts. Park City Mountain […]
kjzz.com
Team near Park City takes in dog rescues, turns them into athletes
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A group near Park City, known as Rancho Luna Lobos, is dedicated to taking in rescues and turning them into athletes. They currently have around 95 dogs and many of them are winter dogs or husky breeds that are trained to become sled dogs. For those who don't want to race professionally, they can help out with tours.
Mobile home residents frustrated as deadline to move approaches
Jason Williams has lived in Lesley's Mobile Home Park for 22 years, his mother lived here before that. He says he knew the evictions were coming but it doesn't make it any easier.
DWR reminds the public to take free mandatory Antler Gathering Ethics course
UTAH — With February around the corner, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reminds those interested in gathering shed antlers between February 1 and April 15 to take the free […]
Comments / 1