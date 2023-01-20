ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chardon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Andover Pymatuning Valley wallops Fairport Harbor Fairport

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Andover Pymatuning Valley did exactly that with a 62-34 win against Fairport Harbor Fairport in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 12, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Southington Chalker and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on Vienna...
ANDOVER, OH
richlandsource.com

Geneva dismantles Ashtabula Lakeside in convincing manner

Geneva showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Ashtabula Lakeside 71-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 23. The last time Geneva and Ashtabula Lakeside played in a 65-23 game on December 14, 2021. For results, click here.
GENEVA, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbiana defeats Wellsville in lopsided affair

Columbiana showed no mercy to Wellsville, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 46-21 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Columbiana and Wellsville played in a 36-23 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
WELLSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Storm warning: Kinsman Badger unleashes full fury on Cortland Maplewood

Kinsman Badger controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-28 win against Cortland Maplewood on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger faced off on December 16, 2021 at Cortland Maplewood High School. For results, click here.
CORTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Painesville Riverside posts win at Eastlake North's expense

Painesville Riverside pushed past Eastlake North for a 60-43 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Painesville Riverside and Eastlake North faced off on January 22, 2022 at Painesville Riverside High School. For a full recap, click here.
PAINESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Cleveland Heights defeats Maple Heights in lopsided affair

Cleveland Heights unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Maple Heights 53-9 Saturday for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 11, Cleveland Heights faced off against Shaker Heights and Maple Heights took on Warren G. Harding on January 9 at Warren G. Harding High School. For a full recap, click here.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor ends the party for Willoughby Cornerstone

Saddled up and ready to go, Mentor spurred past Willoughby Cornerstone 90-72 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 16, Mentor faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Willoughby Cornerstone took on Cleveland Central Catholic on January 6 at Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy. For more, click here.
MENTOR, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Zoom: Minerva leaves Lisbon in its wake

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Minerva broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-22 explosion on Lisbon in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 16, Lisbon faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Minerva took...
LISBON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Military monuments back on display in North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Finally after three years of sitting in storage, the city’s military monuments are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall, 36119 Center Ridge Road. According to information from the North Ridgeville Historical Society, the monuments were removed in 2016 during preparations for the widening of Center Ridge Road. Members of the Historical Society, whose museum is housed at the Old Town Hall, were excited to see the foundations and plantings appear last month in preparation for the monument’s return. The monuments were installed last week.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
tourcounsel.com

Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio

To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Canfield won't be denied in OT victory over Poland Seminary

A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Canfield needed to top Poland Seminary in a 54-47 on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Canfield and Poland Seminary faced off on February 18, 2022 at Poland Seminary High School. Click here for a recap.
CANFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy