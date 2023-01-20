Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Related
richlandsource.com
Andover Pymatuning Valley wallops Fairport Harbor Fairport
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Andover Pymatuning Valley did exactly that with a 62-34 win against Fairport Harbor Fairport in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 12, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Southington Chalker and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on Vienna...
richlandsource.com
Geneva dismantles Ashtabula Lakeside in convincing manner
Geneva showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Ashtabula Lakeside 71-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 23. The last time Geneva and Ashtabula Lakeside played in a 65-23 game on December 14, 2021. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbiana defeats Wellsville in lopsided affair
Columbiana showed no mercy to Wellsville, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 46-21 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Columbiana and Wellsville played in a 36-23 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Kinsman Badger unleashes full fury on Cortland Maplewood
Kinsman Badger controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-28 win against Cortland Maplewood on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger faced off on December 16, 2021 at Cortland Maplewood High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Painesville Riverside posts win at Eastlake North's expense
Painesville Riverside pushed past Eastlake North for a 60-43 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Painesville Riverside and Eastlake North faced off on January 22, 2022 at Painesville Riverside High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Vienna Mathews ekes out victory against Southington Chalker
Vienna Mathews edged Southington Chalker 40-35 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 23. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Heights defeats Maple Heights in lopsided affair
Cleveland Heights unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Maple Heights 53-9 Saturday for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 11, Cleveland Heights faced off against Shaker Heights and Maple Heights took on Warren G. Harding on January 9 at Warren G. Harding High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mentor ends the party for Willoughby Cornerstone
Saddled up and ready to go, Mentor spurred past Willoughby Cornerstone 90-72 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 16, Mentor faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Willoughby Cornerstone took on Cleveland Central Catholic on January 6 at Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy. For more, click here.
Why Cleveland high school is closed Tuesday
Students who go to Glenville High School are getting a calamity day Tuesday.
richlandsource.com
Smithville collects skin-tight win against Austintown Fitch
Smithville derailed Austintown Fitch's hopes after a 40-36 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on January 13, Austintown Fitch squared off with Warren Howland in a basketball game. For results, click here.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Gunselman’s To>Go sets grand opening this week with 86-cent cheeseburgers
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Gunselman’s To>Go’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The to-go location is at 21800 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River. The longtime Fairview Park restaurant’s menu has been reinvented for carryout and delivery. For the grand opening, Gunselman’s will...
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in Ohio
POpshelf recently opened its first ever store in Ohio recently at 755 Howe Ave, in Cuyahoga Falls, a suburb of Akron. So what is pOpshelf? It's a store that can best be described as a mix between Five Below and Dollar General.
richlandsource.com
Zoom: Minerva leaves Lisbon in its wake
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Minerva broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-22 explosion on Lisbon in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 16, Lisbon faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Minerva took...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
Military monuments back on display in North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Finally after three years of sitting in storage, the city’s military monuments are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall, 36119 Center Ridge Road. According to information from the North Ridgeville Historical Society, the monuments were removed in 2016 during preparations for the widening of Center Ridge Road. Members of the Historical Society, whose museum is housed at the Old Town Hall, were excited to see the foundations and plantings appear last month in preparation for the monument’s return. The monuments were installed last week.
tourcounsel.com
Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
richlandsource.com
Canfield won't be denied in OT victory over Poland Seminary
A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Canfield needed to top Poland Seminary in a 54-47 on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Canfield and Poland Seminary faced off on February 18, 2022 at Poland Seminary High School. Click here for a recap.
Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
Comments / 0