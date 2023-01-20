Read full article on original website
The top four teams remained the same in this week’s AL.com Power 10 boys basketball poll, but three new teams entered the rankings. McGill-Toolen, Valley and Fairhope all broke into the constantly fluctuating top 10 this week. The Power 10 ranks the top basketball teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification.
Coming Home: Jason Rowell returning to Citronelle to lead football program
Jason Rowell, who was formerly the head coach at Chickasaw High School and has spent the last three seasons as head coach and athletic director at Luverne High School, is the new head coach at Citronelle High School. It will be sort of a homecoming for Rowell, who played football...
