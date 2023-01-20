ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goduke.com

Turri Selected to Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame 2023 Class

DURHAM – Former Duke men's lacrosse standout Justin Turri can now add the distinction of hall of famer to his long list of lacrosse accolades. The West Islip, N.Y., native recently was selected as part of the 2023 Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame as announced by the organization this week.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Falls to Hot Shooting Hokies, 78-75

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski logged his fourth consecutive double-double, but Duke fell to Virginia Tech on Monday night, 78-75. Filipowski scored a career-high 29 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4). Tyrese Proctor and Dariq Whitehead also finished in double-digits with 10 points apiece. Whitehead scored all 10 of his points in the first half, before exiting the game late in the first half with a lower-leg injury.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Kara Lawson Radio Show Slated for Tuesday Evening

DURHAM – The sixth episode of the 2022-23 Kara Lawson Radio Show will take place Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m., live at Grub in Durham, N.C. Fans are encouraged to get there early to get a table and order food. The Kara Lawson Radio show features two more...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Travels to Virginia Tech For Big Monday Matchup

Duke is back on the road for ESPN's Big Monday to battle Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum. The Blue Devils, playing their first of three Saturday-Monday sets in ACC play, are coming off a 68-66 win over No. 17 Miami Saturday at Cameron Indoor, where Duke is 10-0 this season.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Filipowski Wins ACC, PNC Weekly Awards

DURHAM -- After another double-double last week, Duke's Kyle Filipowski has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week in men's basketball for the sixth time this season and for the second week in a row. The freshman was also named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week for the first time in his career.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Drop 4-3 Decision to No. 16 Harvard

DURHAM – In the first of two dual matches on Sunday for No. 20 Duke men's tennis, the Blue Devils dropped a 4-3 decision to No. 16-ranked Harvard in Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. Duke suffered its first dual loss of the season and shifts to 2-1, while the Crimson...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Shut Out NC Central, 7-0

DURHAM – No. 20 Duke men's tennis closed out the weekend on a high note after defeating NC Central, 7-0, on Sunday night inside the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. The Blue Devils finished the weekend 2-1 after victories over Memphis on Friday night and the Eagles on Sunday. Duke dropped a 4-3 decision to No. 16 Harvard in the first match of Sunday's doubleheader.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Defeat Syracuse, 62-50

DURHAM – Behind a balanced offensive attack and solid defense down the stretch, No. 13 Duke women's basketball registered a 62-50 victory over Syracuse Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Shayeann Day-Wilson led the Duke (17-2, 7-1 ACC) scoring effort for the second consecutive game with 16 points while...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Soccer School Dates Set for Summer of 2023

DURHAM – The Duke Soccer School for Girls dates for the summer of 2023 have been set with Blue Devil head coach Robbie Church and staff hosting four camps in June and July. The staff will feature a Summer ID Clinic and Summer Goalkeeper Clinic on Sunday, June 4, which will take place from 9-4 p.m.
DURHAM, NC

