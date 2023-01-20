Regional school district agreement taking longer than anticipated; committee can’t agree to merged district’s name

Read full article on original website
wasteadvantagemag.com
Springfield, MA Mayor Sarno and PBRM Director Sullivan Announce Clean Sweep Initiative with Roca – Expansion of Citywide Anti-Litter Campaign and Clean City Initiative
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan and Joseph Furnari, Director of Roca Chelsea announced the Clean Sweep Initiative, an expansion of the citywide anti-litter campaign. Roca, through a transitional employment work crew program contract, will partner with the city of Springfield Parks and Recreation Department for the Clean Sweep Initiative that will complement the Clean City Initiative that is already in place to assist in responding to litter and trash concerns across the city.
Palmer educator who signed confidentiality agreement, asks for forensic audit
A former educator in the Palmer School District who signed a confidentiality agreement at the end of their 19-year tenure said she supports a forensic audit of the district’s finances, an idea recently floated by School Committee members following a MassLive investigation. Sue Ann Kuszewski, a Palmer resident of...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire County residents commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision
Pittsfield — On January 22, 1973, the United States Supreme Court issued its Roe v. Wade decision that ruled the U.S. Constitution gave the right for women to choose to have an abortion. Forty-nine years later on June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overruled its previous Roe v. Wade decision via its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision and gave individual states the power to regulate abortion rights.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Kate Knapp’s water issues art exhibition; Berkshire industry lecture; Bidwell House Museum hike; Jamie Cat Callan writing workshop; Journalism scholarships
Kate Knapp highlights water in her new art exhibition. Pittsfield— Water issues are real for local residents, including for Berkshire County artist Kate Knapp. Kate Knapp’s new water-inspired exhibition celebrates water to bring attention to the water quality issues especially in Housatonic, PCB issues for the Housatonic River Valley, and a proposed PCB dump in Lee.
West Springfield Planning Board recommends zone change for proposed upscale apartments near Holyoke Mall
WEST SPRINGFILD — An effort to change the zoning for a 17.6 acre West Springfield property that is being considered for an apartment complex is in the hands of West Springfield Town Council after the Planning Board unanimously recommended the move at its meeting last week. The Pyramid Company...
Westfield vape shop denied tobacco permit at location with history of violations
WESTFIELD — The Board of Health voted 2-0 last week to deny a tobacco license to the new owner of a vape shop, citing the storefront’s history, under different owners, of multiple run-ins with law enforcement. The board denied the application of Heavy Cloud Smokes, owned by Lalitha...
Private line water main break at Colonial Gardens
On Sunday, a private line water main break occurred at Colonial Gardens located at Highview Drive, according to the City of Pittsfield.
Residents without power in Franklin County
Local utility companies say they're ready to deal with potential power outages from Monday's storm.
iBerkshires.com
BCArc Names Executive Vice President
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — BCArc has named Sonja Haecker, Ed.D, Executive Vice President. In this new position she will oversee the Agency's Community Services programs, including Adult Family Care Program, Family Support & Advocacy, Employment & Vocational Services, Day Habilitation programs, and Community-Based Day Services. She will also oversee the Clinical Department, and Respite Services.
Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing
SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
theberkshireedge.com
Housatonic River receives Wild & Scenic Designation
The Housatonic River Commission is thrilled to announce the federal designation of the Housatonic River as a Wild & Scenic River for the 41 miles of the Housatonic River from the Massachusetts border to the Boardman Bridge in New Milford. William Tingley, Chairman of the Housatonic River Commission, said “This...
Mass State Police Lowers Speed on Mass Pike From Westfield To New York Border
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers to expect snow in Western and Central regions of the state overnight tonight and in areas of Northern Massachusetts near the border with New Hampshire. The storm system is then forecast to push south and eastward in the...
iBerkshires.com
Crosby Students Have Winning Name for MassDOT Snowplow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Look out for the Flurry Fighter this winter season. The name submitted by fourth-graders at Crosby Elementary School was selected for one of 12 state highway trucks by the state Department of Transportation. The classroom will get a $100 gift card and a visit from its snowplow truck.
Portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield closed due to down trees
A portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield to the New York state line is closed due to fallen trees.
businesswest.com
New Ownership Brings Renewed Vibrancy to West Side Property
In many respects, Nick LaPier is back where he started. Or at least back to where he started his own accounting firm in 2003. That would be the office building at 333 Elm St. in West Springfield. Back then, he took a tiny office (600 square feet) on the first...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: surplus of contaminants in Springfield water
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission released updated data on drinking water earlier this month and test results showed a surplus level of contaminants. Sample results taken on December 1, 2022 found high levels of contaminants of two disinfection byproducts in the drinking water at their...
Yankee Candle owner Newell Brands cuts 13% of its workforce, will close Deerfield office
DEERFIELD — Newell Brands, owners of Yankee Candle, announced Monday that it will cut 13% of its global work force and close Yankee Candle’s corporate offices in South Deerfield. Newell is also closing its offices in Boca Raton, Florida, CEO Ravi Saligram told employees in a message posted...
WBUR
MGM boss: Not realistic for Springfield casino to get to 3,000 employees
The president and CEO of MGM Resorts said Friday it's "not a real notion" to expect its Springfield casino to return to its originally promised number of 3,000 jobs. On a visit to Springfield to meet with city officials, Bill Hornbuckle said the resort employed 1,440 employees, with 279 openings.
Westfield firefighters sue city, fire commission over alleged retaliation
Three firefighters in the Westfield Fire Department are suing the city and its fire commission, alleging retaliation after being terminated in 2019. Last year, the state ordered the city to rescind the three firefighter’s terminations and found that they engaged in lawful work activity when they cooperated with a Massachusetts State Police investigation into then-Deputy Chief Patrick Egloff.
MassLive.com
Volunteers pull a 1805 Northampton barn back to its Foundation
