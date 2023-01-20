Read full article on original website
Related
Snow forecast, timeline for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City shows who flirts with 4 inches of snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Mid-Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The center of the...
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
‘He was a wonderful leader.’ Shiawassee County’s longest-tenured sheriff dies at 76
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – Allen James ‘AJ’ LaJoye, Shiawassee County’s longest-sitting sheriff, died Saturday, Jan. 21. LaJoye was known by many for his long tenure in Shiawassee County law enforcement, having spent time with the sheriff’s office as a homicide detective and as an undercover narcotics detective before serving as sheriff from 1980-1996.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Storm forecast, timeline for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jackson shows who flirts with 6 inches of snow
A decent sized snowstorm is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Far southeast Lower Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The...
Shelter-in-place order lifted at East Lansing High School
The shelter-in-place lockdown order has been lifted at East Lansing High School.
Fuel cleanup from rolled semi closes US-131 for hours near Rockford
US-131 northbound was closed for hours in the early Tuesday morning due to a rolled semi and large fuel spill.
Masked man with hammer, scissors allegedly harassed MSU students
Have you run into the masked man in East Lansing?
fox2detroit.com
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
Sheriff says man stole two trucks, led deputies on three-county chase
Deputies were involved in a chase on Tuesday.
Can you help identify some Spartan Stadium break-in suspects?
Do you recognize any of these suspects?
Parents call for answers after East Lansing High lockdown
Several parents stood outside of East Lansing High School Tuesday morning waiting for answers after reports that someone may have brought a gun to school.
WLNS
People or property? How the law views dogs
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – Over the weekend, a man’s dog was stolen from in home and business in Potterville. The whole thing was caught on camera. About 48 hours later, state police found the suspect and the dog named Loki. Many people were surprised and angry to learn...
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"
Grand Rapids, a city in Michigan, has seen a rise in crime in recent years. One of the most disturbing trends is the increase in shootings and stabbings. In 2020 alone, there were over 60 reported shootings, with several resulting in fatalities. Additionally, the city has seen a spike in stabbings, with several incidents resulting in serious injury or death.
Lansing police release names of 6 people arrested for Bank of America vandalism
Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the area for multiple 'suspicious subjects in the Frandor area.'
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Winning $25K for life lottery ticket sold at Charlotte store is still unclaimed
This is the first time a Michigan lottery has won a lifetime prize in 2023. Eight players won the Lucky for Life in 2022.
Van goes airborne, crashes into tree in Ionia County
At 6:47 a.m., first responders with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched to E Bluewater Highway (M-21), just east of Stage Road.
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
Comments / 0