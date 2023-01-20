ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MI

Related
The Flint Journal

‘He was a wonderful leader.’ Shiawassee County’s longest-tenured sheriff dies at 76

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – Allen James ‘AJ’ LaJoye, Shiawassee County’s longest-sitting sheriff, died Saturday, Jan. 21. LaJoye was known by many for his long tenure in Shiawassee County law enforcement, having spent time with the sheriff’s office as a homicide detective and as an undercover narcotics detective before serving as sheriff from 1980-1996.
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
fox2detroit.com

Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
WLNS

People or property? How the law views dogs

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – Over the weekend, a man’s dog was stolen from in home and business in Potterville. The whole thing was caught on camera. About 48 hours later, state police found the suspect and the dog named Loki. Many people were surprised and angry to learn...
US 103.1

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
Pen 2 Paper

"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"

Grand Rapids, a city in Michigan, has seen a rise in crime in recent years. One of the most disturbing trends is the increase in shootings and stabbings. In 2020 alone, there were over 60 reported shootings, with several resulting in fatalities. Additionally, the city has seen a spike in stabbings, with several incidents resulting in serious injury or death.
