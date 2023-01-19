ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, PA

Diamonds to the caring and dedicated Tom Jesso

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFAGu_0kKyGy1100
Jesso

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Diamonds to Tom Jesso for his selfless dedication as unpaid caretaker for the Shawnee Cemetery in Plymouth, and to the many people who rushed to repay him with fund-raising and support as he battles stage IV cancer. “It’s time for us to give back to Tom,” Plymouth Alive president Alexis Eroh said. “He’s our brother and we love him.” A fundraiser is set for Jan. 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. at VFW Post 1425 on West Main Street, and Eroh said the response has been outstanding. Jesso epitomizes the selfless service so many area residents exhibit in their communities, and it is truly heartening to see the community acknowledge all his work in a time of uncertainty and need. These are the qualities that really earn the area’s “Valley With a Heart” moniker.

Coal to Sharon Wallace of Nanticoke for providing one of the more lurid and depressing court cases in recent memory. Wallace was recently sentenced in Luzerne County Court for smothering her son with a pillow after being interrupted during sex. Judge David Lupas handed out two-to-four years in state prison on the charges following her conviction Nov. 8. The act is simply heinous in any context. The facts that the child suffers from attention deficit disorder and that they were homeless and staying at a hotel when the incident happened (at the expense of county Children and Youth Services) make it worse. So much for a mother’s protective instincts.

Diamonds to the Luzerne County Court branch, to the Public Defenders Union, and to all those involved who managed to work out the details of a plan to hire outside attorneys as a temporary solution to the lack of public defenders for indigent criminal cases. We’ve criticized those involved — including a county council that seemed too fixated on lesser problems to help fix this one — for the failure to implement this plan when first proposed, and we’re happy to give them praise as the courts publicly advertise for attorneys willing to take on the work. Here’s hoping two more good news items follow: That enough lawyers step forward to help fill this gap for the time being, and that the union and the county come to fair contract terms (and county council approves) that will assure enough lawyers can be hired to handle the load and end this issue on a longer-term basis.

Coal to whatever led to the collision of a Luzerne & Susquehanna Railway locomotive and an automobile Tuesday at a Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre. We have published articles about the lack of flashing lights and/or gates at several crossings in the city in the past, and reported collisions and close-calls with depressing frequency. But the accidents are not necessarily the fault of the railroad or engineers. Vehicle drivers routinely ignore a wide range of traffic safety requirements, from rolling through stop signs or right-on-red maneuvers (you legally have to come to a full stop in both cases, even when turning right on red), to exceeding speed limits in dense residential districts and, yes, paying no heed when crossing railroads. One wonders if the driver was simply too distracted to hear the mandated blowing of the locomotive horn (or if the mandate wasn’t fulfilled). One fact is clear: If trains stay at the 10 miles-per-hour speed limit in the city and provide the appropriate and loud warning, this sort of thing simply should never happen.

— Times Leader

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Plains Township Police raise $759 to help Northeast Regional Cancer Institute

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Plains Township Police Department recently collaborated with Futuristic Innovative Graphics in Kingston to specially design t-shirts as a breast cancer awareness fundraiser in October 2022. They raised $759 to support the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, a local organization focused on...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Knox Mine disaster remembered in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Families walked along the Susquehanna River through Jenkins Township and Pittston City Sunday as they were reminded of the Knox Mine disaster 64 years ago that changed deep mining in northeastern Pennsylvania forever. “The river broke into the mines, it flooded a lot of the mines,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Home under renovation catches fire in Kingston

KINGSTON — A Page Avenue home in the process of being renovated caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Crews from Kingston/Forty-Fort and Edwardsville were called to fight a working fire at 155 Page Ave. in Kingston around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Kingston/Forty-Fort fire chief Frank Guido said that initial responders encountered...
KINGSTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Nearly 1,300 Lehigh Valley voters saw mail-in ballots rejected | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Riverfront dining: Enjoy your meal with a serene view of the Susquehanna's West Branch

Williamsport, Pa. — Would you like a view with your meal? There's a new dining option on the Susquehanna River that just opened to the public Friday, Jan. 20. Antler's On The Water is located at 610 Antlers Lane in Williamsport. This location has been home to several previous restaurants including Haywoods On The Water and Tag's Vista. Tesha Shadduck, restaurant manager of Antler's On The Water, said that the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pahomepage.com

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Luzerne County, one man’s trash is another mans treasure. Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Abide...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Over $200 theft at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman they say stole 29 items worth over $200 at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:00 p.m., troopers responded to the Halze Township Walmart for a report of theft. Troopers said they discovered a 23-year-old […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man shoots at 2 women, injures 1: report

A Pa. man was arrested after shooting two women, having injured one of them on Thursday night, according to authorities. According to Wyoming Valley Police chief Chief D.F. Pace, the incident occurred when the man from West Pittston, Luzerne Co. witnessed the two women messing with his car on Linden Street.
PITTSTON, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Two from town accused of shoplifting at Hazle Twp. Walmart

HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – Two people from Shenandoah are facing retail theft charges after separate incidents at the Walmart here this month. On Jan. 12 just before 5pm, State Police at Hazleton were called to the Walmart on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. Troopers said Bethy...
SHENANDOAH, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Ashland Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Jared George Azar, 28, is wanted for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a Status Conference on November 16, 2022. Azar's original charges include:. Aggravated...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses to build new retail space

Williamsport, Pa. — The produce building for a popular 75-year-old business was torn down Thursday to make way for a new one. Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses announced Wednesday on Facebook that demolition of the current building on Four Mile Drive had begun. "After several years of planning we are finally taking the plunge. Demolition has begun on our 75 year old building and we will be starting from scratch with...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

Dallas Township police captured South Dakota rape suspect

DALLAS TWP. — Township police arrested a Wilkes-Barre man on domestic abuse charges later discovering he was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with felony rape in South Dakota. Dlron Dezmend Lee Simmons, 26, of Park Avenue, was arrested when police investigated a domestic disturbance at County Club...
DALLAS, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County

GREAT BEND, Pa. — The snow is falling across the area, and we're tracking road conditions up north. Snowy scenes have been missing from Susquehanna County for most of the winter, but flakes were falling steadily for hours on Monday morning in Great Bend Township. Whether it was a welcome sight depends on who you asked.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

I-81 north to close tonight in Luzerne County

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Interstate 81 northbound will be closed tonight, January 24th, from 8 PM to 5 AM to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge. Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca. Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

15K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy