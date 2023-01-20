Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Man cited on suspicion of DUI after trespassing at Lincoln school, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was ticketed Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence after trespassing at a Lincoln middle school, police say. Around 7:45 a.m., a school resource officer at Irving Middle School was notified that an unknown man had entered the building. Police say the...
Police: Shooting death of 18-year-old Lincoln man stemmed from argument over pets
An 18-year-old Lincoln man is dead and his 29-year-old neighbor is in jail after an argument over their pet dogs devolved into a fatal shooting Saturday morning, according to police. Police found Julian Martinez with one gunshot wound to his chest when officers responded to a reported shooting near 19th...
Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in Old Market shooting, sentenced to 18 months probation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was recently sentenced in a shooting in the Old Market this summer that left three people injured. Raushod Johnson was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County Court to 18 months probation for each of three counts, to run concurrently, after pleading no contest to the charges.
UPDATE: Omaha Police Make Homicide Arrest
A suspect is under arrest in connection with a 2020 homicide in Omaha. Police say 57-year-old Jerry Johnson was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Investigators say Johnson is a suspect in the April 15th, 2020 death of Ebony...
Norfolk man sentenced for meth-related charge
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison for a meth-related charge in Butler County. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Torey Benson, of Norfolk, was sentenced on Jan. 20 in federal court in Omaha. Benson was charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He will serve 114 months in prison with four years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
19 Year Old Arrested For Shooting At Lincoln Apartment Complex
Lincoln Police says a 40 year old man was shot in the foot during an argument at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Farm Road Saturday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 20 year old woman who shared an apartment with 19 Year old Larry Harris showed up with two men to help remove items.
Lincoln police identify homicide victim, provide new details about incident
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police identified the victim of a homicide and provided new details in the 18-year-old's death. Investigators said the homicide, which occurred Saturday morning, started with an argument between two neighbors about pets, then escalated. Lincoln police said 29-year-old Armon Rejai killed 18-year-old Julian Martinez of...
Car flips into ditch, causes delays in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Drivers in northwest Lincoln saw traffic delays Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a ditch. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 12th and West Adams Streets. Southbound traffic was closed, and Lincoln Police blocked the Interstate 80 exit ramp...
Norfolk man sentenced after getting caught with 5 pounds of meth
NORFOLK, Nebr. (KLKN) — A Norfolk man was sentenced last week to nearly 10 years in prison without parole for possessing nearly 5 pounds of meth. Once released from prison, Torey Benson, 41, will serve four years on supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Monday. On...
26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI
A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
Goodwill looking for thief who tore through A/C units
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Goodwill is hunting for the identity of a thief who caused expensive damage to a store selling inexpensive items to fund job training for people with disabilities. “We’re serving the community, so it’s frustrating someone would do this to us,” says Erin Blackledge, vice president of...
UPDATE: 42-year-old man injured in south Lincoln shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a shooting near South 14th Street and Old Farm Road. According to LPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate dies at hospital
A 62-year-old Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate serving a life sentence out of Douglas County for charges including first-degree murder died at a hospital Monday.
Man on parole for manslaughter conviction arrested on multiple charges in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man on parole was arrested on several charges after an incident overnight at a La Vista apartment. According to La Vista Police, officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment overnight. A man, identified by police as 38-year-old Michael Sebesta, was allegedly damaging property and refusing to leave.
