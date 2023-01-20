Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
IMPD: Pedestrian dies after hit by 2 vehicles on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night after being hit by two vehicles on State Road 37 on the south side of Indianapolis, police said. Police and medics were called to a crash in the area of State Road 37 and Belmont Avenue just before 7 p.m. That’s an area with apartments just north of Southport Road, about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
WISH-TV
1 dies in plane crash on railroad tracks on south side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died in a small plane crash Tuesday afternoon on railroad tracks on the south side of Indianapolis, authorities say. Indianapolis police, fire crews and medics were called to the scene about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Weaver and East Edwards avenues. That’s southeast of the intersection of Shelby Street and East Hanna Avenue, just south of the University of Indianapolis. A neighbor of the area called police about the crash.
WISH-TV
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash at Meridian St. and Southport Rd.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal Sunday night crash on Indy’s south side, police said. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Southport Road, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
WISH-TV
Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
WISH-TV
Lebanon in dispute over construction access for Lilly development
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council and area residents gathered Monday night to discuss a proposed development by Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. The development wants to use Witt Road for construction access. The Boone County Preservation Group was willing to vacate the road if...
WISH-TV
National Weather Service pushes to provide more information in Spanish
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Spanish-speaking population is growing in central Indiana, so the National Weather Service at Indianapolis is pushing to get more information out in their language. According to the U.S. Census, more than 400,000 Hispanic people reside in Indiana, and Spanish is the second most-spoken language in...
WISH-TV
Man found stabbed to death in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found dead on a street in downtown Indianapolis early Tuesday had been stabbed, police said. At around 1 a.m., police and medics received a report of a deceased person at 200 S. Illinois St. That’s at the intersection of Illinois and Georgia Streets, just south of Circle Centre Mall and directly east of the Indiana Convention Center.
WISH-TV
IMPD makes arrest hours after man found stabbed to death downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a murder suspect just 12 hours after a man was found stabbed to death at a downtown intersection. Nicholas Radford, 30, was arrested at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. At approximately 1 a.m., IMPD officers found a man’s...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for missing 71-year-old woman from Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Muncie woman is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical help, according to an Indiana Silver Alert issued Monday night. Peggy Wright, 71, was last seen at 6:44 p.m. Monday. She was wearing a green coat, a pink sweater, light blue jeans, black shoes and pink glasses, and driving a gold 2009 Chevrolet HHR SUV with Indiana registration VGC484.
WISH-TV
Judge: Delphi murders jury to come from Allen County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special judge has ruled that jurors hearing the Delphi murders case will come from Allen County. Judge Frances Gull, a special judge appointed from Allen County, issued her order Tuesday, one day after the prosecutors and defense narrowed the possible counties to two. Richard Allen,...
WISH-TV
Complete your home projects with Ace Handyman Services
Did you know ACE Hardware has a handyman service in the Indianapolis area? Ace Handyman Services has three independently owned franchise offices that serve the entire Indianapolis area: AHS North Indianapolis, AHS Hamilton County, and AHS Greenwood. Rebecca Simon, Franchise Owner of AHS North Indianapolis, joined us to discuss how...
WISH-TV
22-year-old man dies in crash on I-865 WB/I-65 NB split
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old man died early Sunday morning in single vehicle crash on I-865 westbound at the I-65 northbound split. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:28 a.m., officers were dispathced to a single vehicle traffic accident with partial ejection on I-865 west bound at the I-65 north bound split.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WISH-TV
Messy Wednesday ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are on our way towards an active Wednesday with accumulating snow and mixed precipitation. This will create rather sloppy conditions and dicey travel. Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect from 1 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday for all of central Indiana. Much of...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot and killed on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s east side Sunday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of E. Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. This is near Irvington. Officers arrived and found...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 24-year-old woman, 1 man missing from Indianapolis found safe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 24-year-old woman and a missing man. IMPD is searching for Rashonda Banks. She was last seen Sunday in the 600 block of W. 27th Street. Rashonda is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
WISH-TV
Woman who police believe was not directly targeted dies in homicide on south side inside home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died early Sunday morning inside of an apartment complex on the city’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Burkhart E. Drive on a report of a person shot.
WISH-TV
Carmel Fire Department Auxiliary receives $10K donation to support community outreach programs
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Fire Department Auxiliary received a $10,000 donation from Meijer to help pay for important local programs. The Carmel Fire Department Auxiliary started as a women’s club in the ’60s and ’70s. Today, the organization counts men, women, and children as members.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 warns of messy commute during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 is monitoring Indiana’s next winter storm arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday. The morning commute should be a messy on Wednesday in central Indiana. All types of precipitation are in play for the state. There will be the potential for several inches of...
WISH-TV
Kid-ing with Kayla: ‘Mom guilt’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “Kid-ing with Kayla” we are getting a first hand look at what is known as “Mom Guilt”. On “All Indiana” Kayla walks through these guilty parenting laments by narrating them like a news reporter. For more “Kid-ing...
Comments / 0