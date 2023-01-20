INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died in a small plane crash Tuesday afternoon on railroad tracks on the south side of Indianapolis, authorities say. Indianapolis police, fire crews and medics were called to the scene about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Weaver and East Edwards avenues. That’s southeast of the intersection of Shelby Street and East Hanna Avenue, just south of the University of Indianapolis. A neighbor of the area called police about the crash.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO