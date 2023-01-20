ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

MSSU battles back, but falls short to Lincoln

The Lions erase a 15-point deficit Monday, but fall short against Lincoln 84-79. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MSSU battles back, but falls short to Lincoln. The Lions erase a 15-point deficit, but fall to the...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Lions start fast, roll by Lincoln for 5th straight win

Missouri Southern beats Lincoln 84-45 Monday night for their 5th straight win. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Lions start fast, roll by Lincoln for 5th straight win. MSSU leads from start to finish in their 84-45...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Colgan girls cruise by Liberal to win Tony Dubray Classic championship

Colgan beats Liberal 55-30 to claim the Tony Dubray Classic championship in Liberal. Lily Brown scores 22 points and is named tournament MVP for the Panthers. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Colgan girls cruise by Liberal...
LIBERAL, MO
WIBW

One injured after striking barrier wall on I-70 near Lawrence

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman was injured Friday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a barrier wall on I-70 near exit 197. According to the KHP crash log, on Friday, January 20 at just after 4:00 p.m., Cassidy Rogers, 21, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was driving eastbound in a 2012 Acura when she became distracted, lost control of the car, and struck the barrier wall.
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: semi overturns in Jasper County, and five Missouri inmates back in custody

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Right before 9:00 PM on Sunday night authorities respond to reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Boulevard and County Road 80. Troopers discovered the truck had left the roadway to the right, went through a barbed wire fence and overturned in a field. The truck had been hauling just under 30 thousand pounds of metal supplies headed to a manufacturing company in Kansas. The driver sustained no injuries. Crews had the roadway back open at about 11:15 PM. You can read more about this story by clicking here.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Blvd and CR80 alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene of the...
JASPER, MO
KTTS

Names Released In Triple Fatal Crash In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have released the details on Friday morning’s deadly crash near James River and West Bypass. On Jan. 20, 2023, at 1 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the area of West Bypass and James River Freeway regarding a motor vehicle crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man injured when hit by a truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand when the truck hit him after driving through...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WIBW

Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
LAWRENCE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Woman attacked in Pittsburg home invasion

PITTSBURG, Kans. — One man is arrested after Pittsburg Police said he forced his way into a woman’s home where he attacked the resident and took her belongings. A call for a robbery sent officers with PPD to an address in the 900 block of E. 8th St. Sunday evening. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, told authorities a man broke into her home, struck her several times in the head, took her wallet, and broke her cell phone before running off. First responders treated the woman for her injuries while investigators began their search.
PITTSBURG, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy