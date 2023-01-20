Read full article on original website
MSSU battles back, but falls short to Lincoln
The Lions erase a 15-point deficit Monday, but fall short against Lincoln 84-79.
Lions start fast, roll by Lincoln for 5th straight win
Missouri Southern beats Lincoln 84-45 Monday night for their 5th straight win.
Colgan girls cruise by Liberal to win Tony Dubray Classic championship
Colgan beats Liberal 55-30 to claim the Tony Dubray Classic championship in Liberal. Lily Brown scores 22 points and is named tournament MVP for the Panthers.
Winter Storm Warning: Doug Heady, Chief Meteorologist, watching the skies; Joplin News First, Shannon Becker, traveling the roads
JOPLIN METRO AREA - Meteorologist Doug Heady will be monitoring the storm. Shannon Becker, Joplin News First, will be traveling the roads. Doug says, "Rain will pickup Tuesday afternoon… switch to snow by sunset with periods of heavy snow Tuesday night.". Pittsburg, Kan. 2-4" Joplin, Mo. 3-6" Neosho,
One injured after striking barrier wall on I-70 near Lawrence
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman was injured Friday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a barrier wall on I-70 near exit 197. According to the KHP crash log, on Friday, January 20 at just after 4:00 p.m., Cassidy Rogers, 21, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was driving eastbound in a 2012 Acura when she became distracted, lost control of the car, and struck the barrier wall.
News To Know: semi overturns in Jasper County, and five Missouri inmates back in custody
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Right before 9:00 PM on Sunday night authorities respond to reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Boulevard and County Road 80. Troopers discovered the truck had left the roadway to the right, went through a barbed wire fence and overturned in a field. The truck had been hauling just under 30 thousand pounds of metal supplies headed to a manufacturing company in Kansas. The driver sustained no injuries. Crews had the roadway back open at about 11:15 PM.
Three hospitalized after collision launches car into southeastern Kansas home
GAS, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a collision launched a pickup truck into a nearby home in a small southeastern Kansas town. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were...
Locals gather for a cleanup effort on Highway 69 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Members of the Pittsburg Area Young Professionals and Pittsburg Beautiful were joined by members of the community for a cleanup effort on Highway 69.
Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Blvd and CR80 alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene of the...
Joplin's Dollar General in Royal Heights marks the opening of their 19,000th location
JOPLIN, Mo. - The city of Joplin approved building of a new Dollar General Store in the Royal Heights area at 1502 East Zora in 2021. Now the store is open and noted as the 19,000th DG store. This Saturday, January 28, 2023, will mark some special giveaways and acknowledgements.
Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries
One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
Allen County crash injures three, damages two houses
A crash in Allen County in the early-morning hours of Friday morning damaged a house and injured three people, one of whom received serious injuries.
Missouri family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
Names Released In Triple Fatal Crash In Springfield
Springfield Police have released the details on Friday morning's deadly crash near James River and West Bypass. On Jan. 20, 2023, at 1 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the area of West Bypass and James River Freeway regarding a motor vehicle crash.
Man injured when hit by a truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand when the truck hit him after driving through...
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
Police identify 3 victims in a deadly wrong-way crash in Springfield, Mo. on Friday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified victims of a deadly wrong-way crash on Friday morning in Springfield. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Texas, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, Texas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, Texas, died in the crash. Police responded to a call regarding a driver, Steven...
Witness dealing with survivor’s guilt after a wrong-way crash killed 3 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A deadly wrong-way crash on James River Freeway in Springfield early morning on Jan. 20 killed three people and injured many more. A driver who called 911 about the wrong-way driver, Lamech Alexander, was almost in the middle of the crash. It started when someone called...
Woman attacked in Pittsburg home invasion
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One man is arrested after Pittsburg Police said he forced his way into a woman’s home where he attacked the resident and took her belongings. A call for a robbery sent officers with PPD to an address in the 900 block of E. 8th St. Sunday evening. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, told authorities a man broke into her home, struck her several times in the head, took her wallet, and broke her cell phone before running off. First responders treated the woman for her injuries while investigators began their search.
