More so than any other year in nearly four decades, Alabama will be well-represented at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Eight Crimson Tide players are committed to this year’s Senior Bowl, which takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. It’s the most in the game since 1987, when 10 Alabama players took part in the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO