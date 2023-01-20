ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

Alabama’s Dale, Young, Ekiyor ready to ‘kick off draft process’ at Senior Bowl

More so than any other year in nearly four decades, Alabama will be well-represented at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Eight Crimson Tide players are committed to this year’s Senior Bowl, which takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. It’s the most in the game since 1987, when 10 Alabama players took part in the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Senior Bowl delivers NFL prospects to Mobile again

The Reese’s Senior Bowl unveiled the rosters for its 74th annual all-star game on Monday, and Jim Nagy, the game’s executive director, was gratified to say that in the face of change the quality had stayed the same. Last year, the NFL partnered with the East-West Shrine Bowl...
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
AL.com

Dave Matthews Band’s summer tour will bring it to Alabama

The Dave Matthews Band has a new album out this spring, and the related summer tour will bring it to Alabama. According to tour information released Tuesday, the band’s 2023 summer tour will come to The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach on July 26. Presales have begun, with the general public on-sale scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 17.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Crumbl Cookies opening Spring Hill location in February

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular cookie company that has taken over social media in the last few years is officially opening a store in Mobile in February, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. Crumbl Cookies announced they would be opening a second location in the WKRG News 5 coverage area in […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

New Dauphin Island lab provides ‘time machine’ to study Gulf conditions

A Dauphin Island bunker designed to house a generator for a military outpost has begun a new life as a source of cutting-edge science on the Gulf of Mexico. Dauphin Island Sea Lab scientists and government officials gathered Monday to celebrate the opening of the Sea Lab’s newest asset, a multi-stressor wet lab. Its benches were lined with water tanks hooked up to aerators and other equipment.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
wxxv25.com

Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
AL.com

Deadly police pursuits stir talks among Mobile leaders

For the second time in a little more than a month, a police pursuit led to a tragic conclusion. The most recent occurred on January 15 and ended after a vehicle slammed into a house in the 600 block of Stanton Road. Killed was the 34-year-old driver. Two passengers – ages 13 and 45 -- were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Alert canceled for missing Chickasaw woman

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: The missing person alert was cancelled late Saturday night. The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Camoleet Lewis. Ms Lewis is a 64 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
CHICKASAW, AL
WLOX

Major developments coming to Pascagoula

The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi. Flashback Friday: Dick Clark on Sunday Night, 1992. In honor of WLOX's 60th anniversary, Dave Elliott reflects on the time Dick Clark joined him on Sunday Night. Singing River Services, local law enforcement joining to prevent...
PASCAGOULA, MS
