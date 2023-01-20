Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking Controversy
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Mobile
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In Alabama
Georgia, Auburn offers likely just the start for 14-year-old St. Paul’s defensive star
It’s been a busy fall for St. Paul’s freshman linebacker Anthony “Tank” Jones. The 14-year-old Mobile, Ala., star received a scholarship offer from Hugh Freeze and Auburn last week and earned one from two-time reigning national champion Georgia this week. “He’s really grateful for everything,” St....
Alabama 2024 commit Sterling Dixon played with a chip on his shoulder for Mobile Christian
Alabama 2024 commit Sterling Dixon is the first to admit he was anxious to get back on the football field this fall. The Mobile Christian defensive standout missed most of his sophomore season with a labrum injury. “I definitely had a chip on my shoulder,” the 6-foot-3, 211-pound Dixon said....
Coming Home: Jason Rowell returning to Citronelle to lead football program
Jason Rowell, who was formerly the head coach at Chickasaw High School and has spent the last three seasons as head coach and athletic director at Luverne High School, is the new head coach at Citronelle High School. It will be sort of a homecoming for Rowell, who played football...
Alabama’s Dale, Young, Ekiyor ready to ‘kick off draft process’ at Senior Bowl
More so than any other year in nearly four decades, Alabama will be well-represented at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Eight Crimson Tide players are committed to this year’s Senior Bowl, which takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. It’s the most in the game since 1987, when 10 Alabama players took part in the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase.
Senior Bowl delivers NFL prospects to Mobile again
The Reese’s Senior Bowl unveiled the rosters for its 74th annual all-star game on Monday, and Jim Nagy, the game’s executive director, was gratified to say that in the face of change the quality had stayed the same. Last year, the NFL partnered with the East-West Shrine Bowl...
South Alabama faces rare ‘high wind warning’ as storms threaten Mobile
Parts of south Alabama could face the double-whammy of severe storms and high winds later today, and a rarely-used high wind warning has been issued for several counties. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph in some parts of southwest Alabama, and the National Weather Service warned that widespread power outages could be possible.
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
Fisherman finds box with small urn, baby clothes on Alabama Gulf Coast
When Alan Nabors spotted the blue box on the sand in Daphne’s May Day Park before fishing, he assumed it was a tackle box. “I flip it open and I’ve got Snapchat open and everything, open it up and I was like okay it is not” a tackle box, Nabors told WKRG. “Shut that and called the cops.”
Dave Matthews Band’s summer tour will bring it to Alabama
The Dave Matthews Band has a new album out this spring, and the related summer tour will bring it to Alabama. According to tour information released Tuesday, the band’s 2023 summer tour will come to The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach on July 26. Presales have begun, with the general public on-sale scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 17.
Crumbl Cookies opening Spring Hill location in February
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular cookie company that has taken over social media in the last few years is officially opening a store in Mobile in February, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. Crumbl Cookies announced they would be opening a second location in the WKRG News 5 coverage area in […]
1 airlifted after getting hit by car in Lake Forest: Daphne Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said one person is being airlifted after they were hit by a car in the Lake Forest community Monday night. Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said the person was hit near the intersection of Bay View Drive and Nicole Place in Lake Forest. There are no more […]
Bad Ass: Coffee shop with provocative name opens in Alabama city months after official claimed vulgarity
Amy Schnitzler stopped into Orange Beach’s newest coffee shop on Friday, familiar with the brand and its catchy name. “I wished I was here tomorrow to get a free T-shirt that has ‘Bad Ass’ on it,” Schnitzler, of River Falls, Wisconsin, who was vacationing this week on the Alabama Gulf Coast said of a give-a-way tomorrow.
New Dauphin Island lab provides ‘time machine’ to study Gulf conditions
A Dauphin Island bunker designed to house a generator for a military outpost has begun a new life as a source of cutting-edge science on the Gulf of Mexico. Dauphin Island Sea Lab scientists and government officials gathered Monday to celebrate the opening of the Sea Lab’s newest asset, a multi-stressor wet lab. Its benches were lined with water tanks hooked up to aerators and other equipment.
State investigating after horses shot, killed in George, Greene counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County
Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Deadly police pursuits stir talks among Mobile leaders
For the second time in a little more than a month, a police pursuit led to a tragic conclusion. The most recent occurred on January 15 and ended after a vehicle slammed into a house in the 600 block of Stanton Road. Killed was the 34-year-old driver. Two passengers – ages 13 and 45 -- were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man's Secret Identity Exposed After He Viciously Attacked Alabama Mom
Small-town Chunchula, Alabama residents are used to dealing with the chaos of hurricanes. But they were unprepared for the shocking fallout from the murder of a local woman working to build a better life for herself. In the wake of Hurricane Ivan, 44-year-old Lisa Nichols was found dead in her...
Alert canceled for missing Chickasaw woman
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: The missing person alert was cancelled late Saturday night. The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Camoleet Lewis. Ms Lewis is a 64 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
Major developments coming to Pascagoula
The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi. Flashback Friday: Dick Clark on Sunday Night, 1992. In honor of WLOX's 60th anniversary, Dave Elliott reflects on the time Dick Clark joined him on Sunday Night. Singing River Services, local law enforcement joining to prevent...
