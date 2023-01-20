ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, AL

Alabama city unconstitutionally jails people for unpaid trash bills, lawsuit claims: ‘We do not have debtors’ prison’

By Howard Koplowitz
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 16

not born yesterday
3d ago

Pickens County is doing the same thing to people. I would have never thought you could be taken to jail for not paying a trash bill that was forced on you. All these Counties should be sued by everyone that been jailed for this nonsense.

Reply
5
M MyName
4d ago

Hope she wins the lawsuit and buys the garbage company and not service those who gave her a hard time.

Reply(1)
8
Elizabeth Miskey
4d ago

Lawrence County Al. is also putting people in jail for debts. Such as non payment of fines. Also releasing people who have been hurt in their jail. So they don't have to pay for it. It happened in the jail. They need to be held accountable!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

Alabama mother arrested over garbage files class action suit, claims Valley, AmWaste ran illegal racket

VALLEY, Ala. (WIAT) – An Alabama mother arrested over a garbage bill has filed suit against the city that jailed her. Santori Little, a mother of three who now resides in Talladega County, filed a class action lawsuit in federal court Thursday evening. The suit against the City of Valley and AmWaste, the garbage company contracted to provide residential trash pickup in the city, claims that city officials took advantage of state law in an unconstitutional racket to imprison its citizens over private debt.
VALLEY, AL
WTVM

Two men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on multiple drug charges. On Monday, January 23, members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation - along with the FBI, DEA, and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office - that led to the seizure of over 11 pounds of marijuana and a firearm.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Father of 2021 slain mother now arrested after receiving custody of grandchildren

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – One LaGrange man is now facing multiple charges after receiving custody of his grandchildren after their mother was allegedly murdered. Akeila Ware, the slain LaGrange mother that was allegedly killed in Oct. 2021 by a former Ft. Bragg soldier left behind several children. Her father, William Frank Ware Jr., 49, received custody of them at the time of her death.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

20-year-old Georgia man fatally struck by train in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A 20-year-old Fortson, Georgia, man was fatally struck by a train earlier this morning, according to the Russell County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City, Alabama. The coroner’s office says Ahmad Brooks, 20, was pronounced dead […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
alabamanews.net

WATCH: “Baby Jane Doe” Identified; Father, Stepmother Face Charges in Her Death

Opelika police say after nearly 11 years, they have finally identified the skeletal remains of a little girl who had only been known as “Baby Jane Doe.”. At an emotional news conference Thursday morning, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said that through research, hard work and advanced DNA testing, they can reveal that Baby Jane Doe was Amore Wiggins, who was born in January 2006.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Raffensperger, Columbus Republican leader push back on unfounded claims of Muscogee County election fraud made at GOP meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has weighed in on unfounded claims by an outside group that Muscogee County is one of the nation’s most corrupt counties when it comes to election fraud. This has been simmering since Jan. 10 when Kevin Parker of County Citizens Defending Freedom presented at the […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT Team and robbery detectives were spotted on Bayberry Drive. At this time, there are no official details on why authorities are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
COLUMBUS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

LaGrange man arrested for strangling ex-girlfriend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange man has been arrested for strangling his ex-girlfriend in October 2022. 35-year-old Shamiya Cameron is accused of strangling, kicking and hitting his ex-girlfriend, Halee Yates, on Oct. 24. He was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at an address on Piney Woods Drive.
LAGRANGE, GA
alreporter.com

DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Bones found behind Dunkin Donuts in 2021 ID’d as missing 41-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have found human remains and identified them as a missing Columbus man. Investigators say the remains belong to 41-year-old Matthew Turner. The bones were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office in 2021, which sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters for further investigation.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy