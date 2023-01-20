Alabama city unconstitutionally jails people for unpaid trash bills, lawsuit claims: ‘We do not have debtors’ prison’

VALLEY, Ala. (WIAT) – An Alabama mother arrested over a garbage bill has filed suit against the city that jailed her. Santori Little, a mother of three who now resides in Talladega County, filed a class action lawsuit in federal court Thursday evening. The suit against the City of Valley and AmWaste, the garbage company contracted to provide residential trash pickup in the city, claims that city officials took advantage of state law in an unconstitutional racket to imprison its citizens over private debt.

VALLEY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO