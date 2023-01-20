ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

UpNorthLive.com

Bill aims to shorten number of days Michiganders can shoot fireworks

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A bill introduced in the Michigan Senate would shorten the number of days that people are legally allowed for shoot fireworks, if signed into law. The Michigan Fireworks Safety Act was introduced by Democratic Michigan Senator Paul Wojno. Michigan Fireworks Safety Act by Brandon Michael Chew...
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan doles out millions in pork in secret. Will Democrats pledge reform?

There’s little transparency in how Michigan lawmakers dole out millions of dollars in pet projects. Rules allow legislators to delay providing details about the projects for nearly a year. Democrats criticize the process. Now that they are in charge, will they change anything?. When Congress passed a $1.7 trillion...
lanthorn.com

Proposed repeal of Right-to-Work has potential to alter MI workforce

For the first time in decades, the Michigan government has a democratic majority in the state House and Senate. Newly appointed democratic officials introduced six new bills during the first legislative meeting on Jan.11. One of the proposed bills, if passed, would repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law. The legislation is...
Detroit News

Insider: Clock ticks on bills to move Michigan's presidential primary

Lansing — Michigan Democrats are pushing to advance a bill to shift the state's 2024 presidential primary earlier, and now they're getting help from the Detroit Regional Chamber. Brad Williams, vice president of government relations for the business group, issued a letter to the Michigan Senate last week, contending...
MLive

Republicans court DeSantis for president; permanent income tax cut possible: Your guide to Michigan politics

A good Sunday morning to you, folks. The Michigan legislature is ramping up to get back to work, with the first committees of the year scheduled to start Tuesday, Jan. 24. While it’s unlikely we’ll see major bill movements out of most panels until sometime early February, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from unveiling a slew of issues they’re rearing to take up.
lansingcitypulse.com

What Michigan must do, and stop doing, to rebuild education

With this new year comes a new legislative term, and with it a new opportunity to make a significant, positive impact on the lives of Michigan’s students, staff, and schools. For the new state legislature in Lansing, there is real urgency to correct poorly conceived education laws from the...
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
WOOD

Bipartisan bill could ease speed limit concerns in Michigan

Speed limit signs on Phoenix Street between Broadway Street and Blue Star Highway in South Haven could’ve seen different numbers. Instead, the city council decided to give the possibility a back seat by denying a resolution that would pursue a speed study. (Jan. 23, 2023) Bipartisan bill could ease...
abc12.com

Reaction to Governor's proposal of red flag laws, support and concern

Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan's Outdoor Shop, said that there are certain aspects of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desire to reduce gun violence that he can support, including mandating safe storage of guns. Duncan has a big concern is that some might abuse the law and keep guns from law-abiding citizens.
lansingcitypulse.com

End may be near for Michigan redistricting panel, a year after finishing maps

Commission would go dormant after lawsuits wrap up, could be reactivated. The 13-member panel sued the Legislature last month for $3.7 million after its funding was eliminated. The Michigan Senate allocated $1.5 million for the commission, although commissioners believe they’ll need more. Michigan’s independent redistricting commission now has a...
michiganradio.org

More than 700,000 Michiganders could lose Medicaid insurance in the coming months

For the first time since the pandemic began, the federal government will require people with Medicaid to show income eligibility to keep their insurance. According to the Center for Health and Research Transformation, that could result in 700,000 or more people in Michigan being disenrolled from the Medicaid insurance program in the coming months.
