Who funded Michigan campaigns? For nearly every legislator, it wasn’t the folks they ran to represent.
When new district maps were finalized at the end of 2021, many incumbent legislators and first-time candidates pivoted to appealing for votes from new communities they hadn’t reached out to in the past. But did legislators rely on the people they hoped to represent to fund their campaigns? According...
UpNorthLive.com
Bill aims to shorten number of days Michiganders can shoot fireworks
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A bill introduced in the Michigan Senate would shorten the number of days that people are legally allowed for shoot fireworks, if signed into law. The Michigan Fireworks Safety Act was introduced by Democratic Michigan Senator Paul Wojno. Michigan Fireworks Safety Act by Brandon Michael Chew...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan doles out millions in pork in secret. Will Democrats pledge reform?
There’s little transparency in how Michigan lawmakers dole out millions of dollars in pet projects. Rules allow legislators to delay providing details about the projects for nearly a year. Democrats criticize the process. Now that they are in charge, will they change anything?. When Congress passed a $1.7 trillion...
lanthorn.com
Proposed repeal of Right-to-Work has potential to alter MI workforce
For the first time in decades, the Michigan government has a democratic majority in the state House and Senate. Newly appointed democratic officials introduced six new bills during the first legislative meeting on Jan.11. One of the proposed bills, if passed, would repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law. The legislation is...
Detroit News
Debate over speed, reach of tax cut looms over Whitmer's State of the State
Delta Township — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign to provide tax cuts for retirees and low-wage workers is expected to be a focus of her fifth State of the State address Wednesday night as disagreements have emerged in the Michigan Capitol over the timing and reach of the plans. The...
Detroit News
Insider: Clock ticks on bills to move Michigan's presidential primary
Lansing — Michigan Democrats are pushing to advance a bill to shift the state's 2024 presidential primary earlier, and now they're getting help from the Detroit Regional Chamber. Brad Williams, vice president of government relations for the business group, issued a letter to the Michigan Senate last week, contending...
Republicans court DeSantis for president; permanent income tax cut possible: Your guide to Michigan politics
A good Sunday morning to you, folks. The Michigan legislature is ramping up to get back to work, with the first committees of the year scheduled to start Tuesday, Jan. 24. While it’s unlikely we’ll see major bill movements out of most panels until sometime early February, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from unveiling a slew of issues they’re rearing to take up.
Detroit News
Whitmer pledges $100M in state cash to land new fighter jets at Selfridge
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pledged nearly $100 million in improvements to the facilities and infrastructure of Selfridge Air National Guard base in a bid to get the U.S. Department of Defense to station a new set of fighter jets at the Harrison Township base. Whitmer's commitment of state tax...
A master list of vanity license plates too crude for Michigan roads
Nice try, but whoever requested ‘BEERME,’ ‘L0LBUTT’ or even ‘EF0HI0′ as their custom license plate won’t get to show them off in Michigan. The rejected words are among more than 21,000 personalized plates banned by the Michigan Department of State for being dirty, graphic or hateful.
lansingcitypulse.com
What Michigan must do, and stop doing, to rebuild education
With this new year comes a new legislative term, and with it a new opportunity to make a significant, positive impact on the lives of Michigan’s students, staff, and schools. For the new state legislature in Lansing, there is real urgency to correct poorly conceived education laws from the...
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
WOOD
Bipartisan bill could ease speed limit concerns in Michigan
Speed limit signs on Phoenix Street between Broadway Street and Blue Star Highway in South Haven could’ve seen different numbers. Instead, the city council decided to give the possibility a back seat by denying a resolution that would pursue a speed study. (Jan. 23, 2023) Bipartisan bill could ease...
themanchestermirror.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults, banning gas stove hookups in the city’s new construction is a way to protect the city’s residents. Beside the fact that every new gas line...
abc12.com
Reaction to Governor's proposal of red flag laws, support and concern
Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan's Outdoor Shop, said that there are certain aspects of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desire to reduce gun violence that he can support, including mandating safe storage of guns. Duncan has a big concern is that some might abuse the law and keep guns from law-abiding citizens.
fox2detroit.com
Added electric vehicle charge in Michigan comes with extra revenue, privacy concerns
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Should electric vehicle owners be charged for the amount of miles they drive?. Only one country in the world has a mandatory system for charging drivers for the amount of distance they travel. And only two states have voluntary programs with a similar charging structure.
These Are The Wildest Vanity License Plates Michigan Has Rejected
The Michigan Department of State has banned more than 21,000 personalized plates.
WJR
Governor Whitmer to Deliver State of the State Address This Wednesday
LANSING, January 23, 2023 ~ Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to deliver her fifth State of The State address this Wednesday, presented for the first time in three years in front of a live audience. The event will take place during a joint session of the Michigan House and...
Whitmer to call for red flag gun laws in State of the State address
What she is talking about is allowing the courts to confiscate guns from those who may not be fit to own one, the so-called red flag law.
lansingcitypulse.com
End may be near for Michigan redistricting panel, a year after finishing maps
Commission would go dormant after lawsuits wrap up, could be reactivated. The 13-member panel sued the Legislature last month for $3.7 million after its funding was eliminated. The Michigan Senate allocated $1.5 million for the commission, although commissioners believe they’ll need more. Michigan’s independent redistricting commission now has a...
michiganradio.org
More than 700,000 Michiganders could lose Medicaid insurance in the coming months
For the first time since the pandemic began, the federal government will require people with Medicaid to show income eligibility to keep their insurance. According to the Center for Health and Research Transformation, that could result in 700,000 or more people in Michigan being disenrolled from the Medicaid insurance program in the coming months.
