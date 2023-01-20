Read full article on original website
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (32)20-08001. 2. Stanford19-27413. 3. LSU20-07294. 4. Connecticut18-26895. 5. Ohio...
Arkansas rides hot 1st half, routs cold-shooting LSU 60-40
FAYETTEVLLE, Ark. (AP) — Davonte Davis scored 16 points, Arkansas raced to a 24-point first-half lead and the Razorbacks walloped cold-shooting LSU 60-40 on Tuesday night. Arkansas lost its Southeastern Conference opener in Baton Rouge, but the rematch turned into a first-half route, as the Tigers were held to just 14 points. LSU’s 40 points were the fewest allowed by the Razorbacks this season and the second fewest points allowed in an SEC game in program history, surpassed only by the January 12, 2013 game in which Vanderbilt scored just 33 points.
Georgetown ends 29-game losing skid in Big East at DePaul’s expense
Primo Spears scored 21 points to help Georgetown snap its record 29-game conference losing streak with an 81-76 win over
Georgetown 81, DePaul 76
DEPAUL (9-12) Anei 2-6 0-2 4, Johnson 6-11 0-0 13, Penn 4-9 0-1 8, Gebrewhit 3-7 1-1 8, Gibson 8-11 5-7 24, Murphy 2-8 0-0 5, Nelson 3-6 3-6 9, Cruz 1-1 2-2 5, Raimey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 11-19 76. GEORGETOWN (6-15) Akok 4-9 2-4 12, Wahab 2-6...
Akron 73, Miami (Ohio) 68
MIAMI (OHIO) (7-13) Mirambeaux 4-7 4-6 12, Lairy 6-14 2-3 16, Lewis 2-3 0-0 4, Mabrey 1-1 0-0 3, Safford 5-10 3-5 13, Williams 3-5 4-4 12, Smith 2-4 1-2 6, Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Tatum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 14-20 68. AKRON (14-6) Freeman 5-7 3-4 13, Hunter...
Farrakhan and Eastern Michigan host Toledo
Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-15, 1-5 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-6, 4-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -19; over/under is 165.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces the Toledo Rockets after Noah Farrakhan scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan's 88-67 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Rockets are 7-1 on their...
Buffalo visits Ball State on 5-game road slide
Buffalo Bulls (9-10, 3-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-6, 4-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -5.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo travels to Ball State looking to stop its five-game road skid. The Cardinals are 8-0 in home games. Ball State ranks ninth in the MAC with...
Miami 86, Florida St. 63
MIAMI (16-4) Omier 4-8 4-6 12, J.Miller 5-5 1-2 12, Pack 6-10 2-2 18, Poplar 5-11 2-2 14, Wong 5-9 4-4 18, Beverly 2-3 0-0 4, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 3-4 0-3 6, Casey 0-1 0-0 0, Aire 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 13-19 86.
ILLINOIS 69, OHIO STATE 60
Percentages: FG .367, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Gayle 1-1, McNeil 1-2, Sueing 1-2, Thornton 1-2, Key 0-1, Sensabaugh 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Key, Okpara, Sueing). Turnovers: 6 (Key 2, Likekele, McNeil, Sensabaugh, Thornton). Steals: 6 (Gayle 3, Key, Likekele, Thornton). Technical Fouls:...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 85, NOTRE DAME 82
Percentages: FG .519, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Ryan 5-6, Goodwin 3-5, Laszewski 1-6, Hammond 0-1, Wertz 0-1, Starling 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lubin 2). Turnovers: 15 (Wertz 5, Starling 3, Goodwin 2, Laszewski 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 1 (Wertz). Technical Fouls:...
ARKANSAS 60, LSU 40
Percentages: FG .259, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Miller 1-6, Hayes 0-1, J.Williams 0-1, K.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (K.Williams 2, Reed). Turnovers: 14 (Reed 3, Coleman 2, Fountain 2, K.Williams 2, Hannibal, Hayes, J.Williams, Miller, Ward). Steals: 5 (Fountain 2, K.Williams 2,...
Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Kettle Moraine (5)14-1751. 2. Hortonville (2)15-1732. 3....
Indiana 116, Chicago 110
CHICAGO (110) DeRozan 14-21 5-5 33, Williams 2-5 2-2 7, Vucevic 9-14 0-0 20, Dosunmu 3-7 1-2 7, LaVine 4-14 6-7 14, Jones Jr. 5-9 0-0 10, Drummond 3-4 1-5 7, Caruso 0-3 4-4 4, White 3-11 0-0 8. Totals 43-88 19-25 110. INDIANA (116) Hield 5-14 5-5 19, Nesmith...
BOWLING GREEN 83, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 61
Percentages: FG .553, FT .724. 3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Ayers 5-6, Metheny 3-5, Turner 1-1, Curtis 1-4, Mills 0-1, Elsasser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (O'Neal). Turnovers: 15 (Ayers 5, Agee 2, Curtis 2, Metheny 2, Mills 2, O'Neal, Turner). Steals: 6 (Elsasser, Etim, Metheny,...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. San Jose...
Turner, Mathurin spur Pacers' rally to beat Bulls 116-110
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 26 points and Mathurin’s short, go-ahead basket with 29.1 seconds left helped the Indiana Pacers close out a rally from 21 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Tuesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak to stay ahead of 10th-place Chicago in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers played again without injured point guard Tyrese Haliburton and this time without his replacement, Andrew Nembhard, who was sick. T.J. McConnell had 20 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, who have won 11 games this season in which they’ve trailed by double digits. DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points to lead the Bulls and Nikola Vucevic added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Chicago’s three-game winning streak came to an end and Vucevic’s streak of 11 consecutive double-doubles also ended.
Davidson 64, La Salle 57
DAVIDSON (10-10) Mennenga 10-16 4-7 27, Bailey 1-3 0-0 2, Huffman 2-4 3-3 7, Loyer 4-17 0-0 12, Watson 0-4 2-2 2, Kochera 1-5 0-0 3, Skogman 5-6 0-0 11, Logan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 9-12 64. LA SALLE (8-12) Doucoure 2-3 0-0 4, F.Drame 4-14 0-0 8, H.Drame...
Tuesday's Transactions
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired INF Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later or cash considerations from Kansas City in exchange for LHP Josh Taylor. Signed OF Adam Duvall to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Matt Barnes for assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded OF Michael A....
Buffalo 91, Ball St. 65
BUFFALO (10-10) I.Adams 4-7 0-0 12, Jack 4-5 0-0 8, Foster 8-8 3-3 20, C.Jones 11-21 0-0 27, Powell 5-13 1-1 11, Hardnett 1-2 0-1 2, Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Blocker 2-4 2-2 7, K.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-62 6-7 91. BALL ST. (13-7) Pearson...
