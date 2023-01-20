WPDE — It's a case that's taken South Carolina by storm, and on Monday, the search began for 12 jurors who will give Alex Murdaugh his verdict. "When you have a very high profile case like the Murdaugh case is, what you would probably do is double the size of the jury pool that comes in," said Jimmy Richardson, the solicitor for Horry and Georgetown counties.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO