Conway, SC

Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
Robeson County school bus involved in crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Monday morning on Barker Ten Mile Road in Lumberton. The Public Schools of Robeson County Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne said 10 students were on the bus and they weren’t injured. Horne...
100-gallon fuel spill, crash blocks traffic on Hwy 701 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked Monday afternoon due to a crash causing a fuel spill in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said S. Highway 701 and Harmon Drive in Conway are closed due to a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer resulting in a 100-gallon fuel spill.
2 people displaced after fire burned down Conway-area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a reported fire around 8:05 p.m. Monday that engulfed an entire residential building outside of Conway on Sadie Circle. NEW: New golf apparel store to open at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501. The fire is now under control...
33-year-old man killed in Robeson Co. dirt bike incident

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are seeking help to find the driver of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) or side by side in a crash Friday night that killed a man on a dirt bike on Ward Store Road in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Trooper B.L. Bullard with North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Horry County legal expert breaks down jury selection for Murdaugh murder trial

WPDE — It's a case that's taken South Carolina by storm, and on Monday, the search began for 12 jurors who will give Alex Murdaugh his verdict. "When you have a very high profile case like the Murdaugh case is, what you would probably do is double the size of the jury pool that comes in," said Jimmy Richardson, the solicitor for Horry and Georgetown counties.
Crash with entrapment blocks lanes of traffic in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-vehicle crash with entrapment is blocking traffic in Horry County Tuesday morning. Fire crews said they responded at 9:45 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 near Monaca Road in Longs. One person was taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
1 cow still on the loose in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers were able to wrangle two loose cows in Horry County Saturday but one bovine still remains unaccounted for. Horry County police said it was a long day of searching, herding, roping, trailering and transporting the two cows they did catch. Morgan Road near...
Smoke and flames fill Socastee area home, 5 people displaced

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Five people in the Socastee area woke up to fire and smoke filling their home Tuesday morning. Horry County reportedly rushed to a house fire on Laney Street a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters said no one was hurt but the structure has severe...
Welfare check, fraud charge led to arrest for NC woman's murder: Warrant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A welfare check and fraud charge are what led to the arrest of a man for a North Carolina woman's murder, according to warrants. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the 1900 block of Culbertson Avenue for the welfare check and that when they arrived William H. Hicks was located and his identity was checked.
Police close in on final loose cow on Highway 701

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A road near the SC/NC border is closed as police work to wrangle in some more loose cattle. Airport Road near Highway 701 North just before the state line is closed as HCPD Environmental Services and Horry County Animal Care Center work to catch the remaining cow causing a road safety hazard.

