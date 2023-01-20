Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Trey Woodberry named athletic director and head football coach for Hannah-Pamplico HS
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County School District 2 has named Trey Woodberry as the next athletic director and head football coach for Hannah-Pamplico High School. For over 26 years, Woodberry has served as an athletic director and head coach in both baseball and football at other programs. Woodberry...
wpde.com
West Florence coach inducted into SC High School Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — West Florence soccer coach Billy Andrews was inducted into the S.C. High School Soccer Coaches Association (SCHSSCA) Hall of Fame Friday afternoon. Andrews is one of a select 17 that have been inducted into the hall of fame. “I feel honored to receive this recognition,”...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach woman turns small gift into big win with Powerball ticket
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach woman was able to win big and turned her Christmas gift into a winning Powerball ticket. She was able to turn the small winnings off a scratch-off ticket into $150,000. “My mom put a $5 ticket in my stocking, and I...
wpde.com
GALLERY: Students help artist paint new mural in downtown Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — "Give a Child Some Paint" is the latest addition to the new Arts and Innovation district in downtown Myrtle Beach. Mural artist, Tommy Simpson, partnered with a handful of Grand Strand students to help put the finishing touches on the pastel leaves. Work on...
wpde.com
Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
wpde.com
Extreme hot & cold temperature techniques help clear your mind at new MB business
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new business in Myrtle Beach called MINDZERO will celebrate its grand opening this weekend. MINDZERO uses extreme temperatures to help you mentally and physically reset. You alternate between a hot sauna and cold water plunge. The class uses guided breathing techniques and is...
wpde.com
Robeson County school bus involved in crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Monday morning on Barker Ten Mile Road in Lumberton. The Public Schools of Robeson County Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne said 10 students were on the bus and they weren’t injured. Horne...
wpde.com
Ripley's Aquarium Myrtle Beach welcoming sloth habitat, other fun attractions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An exciting new habitat is coming to Ripley's Aquarium Myrtle Beach. An all-new Sloth Valley habitat will allow guests to come face-to-face with two-toed sloths and learn about the slow-moving species, according to a release. Guests will also be able to stop by four...
wpde.com
100-gallon fuel spill, crash blocks traffic on Hwy 701 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked Monday afternoon due to a crash causing a fuel spill in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said S. Highway 701 and Harmon Drive in Conway are closed due to a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer resulting in a 100-gallon fuel spill.
wpde.com
NC man sentenced, shook child resulting in death while on vacation in Myrtle Beach: Report
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina man was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to "inflicting great bodily injury upon a child" in Aug. 2019. Geames Kena Ratfliff, 40, of Hamlet was sentenced to 150 months in prison for the incident while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitors Office.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach votes for homes near Coastal Grand Mall, $20K skate park donation, and more
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Council members met Tuesday, discussing homes and retail buildings for the lot across the street from Coastal Grand Mall, an addition to the skate park near Myrtle Beach High School, and current job vacancies. The meeting kicked off with a $20,000...
wpde.com
2 people displaced after fire burned down Conway-area home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a reported fire around 8:05 p.m. Monday that engulfed an entire residential building outside of Conway on Sadie Circle. NEW: New golf apparel store to open at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501. The fire is now under control...
wpde.com
33-year-old man killed in Robeson Co. dirt bike incident
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are seeking help to find the driver of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) or side by side in a crash Friday night that killed a man on a dirt bike on Ward Store Road in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Trooper B.L. Bullard with North Carolina Highway Patrol.
wpde.com
Horry County legal expert breaks down jury selection for Murdaugh murder trial
WPDE — It's a case that's taken South Carolina by storm, and on Monday, the search began for 12 jurors who will give Alex Murdaugh his verdict. "When you have a very high profile case like the Murdaugh case is, what you would probably do is double the size of the jury pool that comes in," said Jimmy Richardson, the solicitor for Horry and Georgetown counties.
wpde.com
5th annual Murrells Inlet Chicken Bog Challenge to be held end of January
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — This weekend local chefs and backyard cooks will be competing to become the 5th annual Murrells Inlet Chicken Bog Champion. Chefs from across the area are whipping up their favorite recipes for you to try!. NEW: Police close in on final loose cow on...
wpde.com
Crash with entrapment blocks lanes of traffic in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-vehicle crash with entrapment is blocking traffic in Horry County Tuesday morning. Fire crews said they responded at 9:45 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 near Monaca Road in Longs. One person was taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
wpde.com
1 cow still on the loose in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers were able to wrangle two loose cows in Horry County Saturday but one bovine still remains unaccounted for. Horry County police said it was a long day of searching, herding, roping, trailering and transporting the two cows they did catch. Morgan Road near...
wpde.com
Smoke and flames fill Socastee area home, 5 people displaced
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Five people in the Socastee area woke up to fire and smoke filling their home Tuesday morning. Horry County reportedly rushed to a house fire on Laney Street a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters said no one was hurt but the structure has severe...
wpde.com
Welfare check, fraud charge led to arrest for NC woman's murder: Warrant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A welfare check and fraud charge are what led to the arrest of a man for a North Carolina woman's murder, according to warrants. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the 1900 block of Culbertson Avenue for the welfare check and that when they arrived William H. Hicks was located and his identity was checked.
wpde.com
Police close in on final loose cow on Highway 701
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A road near the SC/NC border is closed as police work to wrangle in some more loose cattle. Airport Road near Highway 701 North just before the state line is closed as HCPD Environmental Services and Horry County Animal Care Center work to catch the remaining cow causing a road safety hazard.
