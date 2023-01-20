ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

koamnewsnow.com

MSSU battles back, but falls short to Lincoln

The Lions erase a 15-point deficit Monday, but fall short against Lincoln 84-79.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Lions start fast, roll by Lincoln for 5th straight win

Missouri Southern beats Lincoln 84-45 Monday night for their 5th straight win.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Galena wins Tony Dubray Classic championship; Tyler Little tournament MVP

Galena beats Thomas Jefferson 74-41 to claim the Tony Dubray Classic title. Tyler Little is named tournament MVP for the Bulldogs.
GALENA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Colgan girls cruise by Liberal to win Tony Dubray Classic championship

Colgan beats Liberal 55-30 to claim the Tony Dubray Classic championship in Liberal. Lily Brown scores 22 points and is named tournament MVP for the Panthers.
LIBERAL, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
SHAWNEE, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident

A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

New senator-elect in Kansas

KSNF/KODE — A portion of Southeast Kansas now has a new senator-elect. Republican Tim Shallenburger was selected at a senate convention held in Columbus, Kansas Sunday evening. He’s replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who announced his resignation from the “District 13” seat earlier this month. Shallenburger will fulfill...
COLUMBUS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: semi overturns in Jasper County, and five Missouri inmates back in custody

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Right before 9:00 PM on Sunday night authorities respond to reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Boulevard and County Road 80. Troopers discovered the truck had left the roadway to the right, went through a barbed wire fence and overturned in a field. The truck had been hauling just under 30 thousand pounds of metal supplies headed to a manufacturing company in Kansas. The driver sustained no injuries. Crews had the roadway back open at about 11:15 PM. You can read more about this story by clicking here.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Blvd and CR80 alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene of the...
JASPER, MO
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

