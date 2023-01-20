Read full article on original website
MSSU battles back, but falls short to Lincoln
The Lions erase a 15-point deficit Monday, but fall short against Lincoln 84-79.
Lions start fast, roll by Lincoln for 5th straight win
Missouri Southern beats Lincoln 84-45 Monday night for their 5th straight win.
Galena wins Tony Dubray Classic championship; Tyler Little tournament MVP
Galena beats Thomas Jefferson 74-41 to claim the Tony Dubray Classic title. Tyler Little is named tournament MVP for the Bulldogs.
Colgan girls cruise by Liberal to win Tony Dubray Classic championship
Colgan beats Liberal 55-30 to claim the Tony Dubray Classic championship in Liberal. Lily Brown scores 22 points and is named tournament MVP for the Panthers.
Winter Storm Warning: Doug Heady, Chief Meteorologist, watching the skies; Joplin News First, Shannon Becker, traveling the roads
JOPLIN METRO AREA - Meteorologist Doug Heady will be monitoring the storm. Shannon Becker, Joplin News First, will be traveling the roads. Doug says, “Rain will pickup Tuesday afternoon… switch to snow by sunset with periods of heavy snow Tuesday night.”. Pittsburg, Kan. 2-4" Joplin, Mo. 3-6" Neosho,...
Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
Kids regularly run away from Kansas foster homes. Some have died. The state hopes to improve
TOPEKA, Kansas — Two Kansas foster runaways died in 2022. The body of one turned up in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas. The second stole a car and crashed into a semi truck near Parsons. The deaths of those children prompted criticism of the Kansas Department for...
Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident
A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
Three hospitalized after collision launches car into southeastern Kansas home
GAS, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a collision launched a pickup truck into a nearby home in a small southeastern Kansas town. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were...
Locals gather for a cleanup effort on Highway 69 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Members of the Pittsburg Area Young Professionals and Pittsburg Beautiful were joined by members of the community for a cleanup effort on Highway 69.
New senator-elect in Kansas
KSNF/KODE — A portion of Southeast Kansas now has a new senator-elect. Republican Tim Shallenburger was selected at a senate convention held in Columbus, Kansas Sunday evening. He’s replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who announced his resignation from the “District 13” seat earlier this month. Shallenburger will fulfill...
News To Know: semi overturns in Jasper County, and five Missouri inmates back in custody
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Right before 9:00 PM on Sunday night authorities respond to reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Boulevard and County Road 80. Troopers discovered the truck had left the roadway to the right, went through a barbed wire fence and overturned in a field. The truck had been hauling just under 30 thousand pounds of metal supplies headed to a manufacturing company in Kansas. The driver sustained no injuries. Crews had the roadway back open at about 11:15 PM. You can read more about this story by clicking here.
Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Blvd and CR80 alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene of the...
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
Joplin's Dollar General in Royal Heights marks the opening of their 19,000th location
JOPLIN, Mo. - The city of Joplin approved building of a new Dollar General Store in the Royal Heights area at 1502 East Zora in 2021. Now the store is open and noted as the 19,000th DG store. This Saturday, January 28, 2023, will mark some special giveaways and acknowledgements.
Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries
One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Wyleigh and Winnie McLaughlin were born to parents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Allen County crash injures three, damages two houses
A crash in Allen County in the early-morning hours of Friday morning damaged a house and injured three people, one of whom received serious injuries.
Missouri family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
