Snow, rain mix in incoming NY, NJ storm after brief warm reprieve
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move through the New York and New Jersey area Tuesday, bringing a break from precipitation and continued above-average temperatures. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a brisk west wind. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
Storm could bring rain, snow to tri-state area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week started on a very soggy note as a storm system was very slow to exit the region. Toward the end, cold air filtered into the region allowing for some to see snow before it tapered off altogether. While most saw no accumulations, areas well north in Northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley saw as much as 1 inch to 5 inches of snow.
Snow, rain may mix around New York City: NY, NJ weather forecast
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to move through the New York and New Jersey area and offshore into the Canadian Maritimes by later Monday. Folks can expect rain showers early in the morning, mixing with wet snow, especially north and west of the city. Temperatures will remain fairly steady with a high of 41 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.
Rain, some snow forecast for NY, NJ
A steady rain is expected to form, and an isolated downpour is possible in some locales. Parts of the Hudson Valley, particularly Sullivan and Ulster counties, as well as northwestern New Jersey, will see snow or a wintry mix. Rain, some snow forecast for NY, NJ. A steady rain is...
BK teens get $3M from NY for neighborhood projects
Their class assignment was to see a problem in their neighborhood and fight to fix it. They got a good grade and some big help from the state. BK teens get $3M from NY for neighborhood projects. Their class assignment was to see a problem in their neighborhood and fight...
Lunar New Year celebrated in Chinatown
Families came together Sunday to ring in the Lunar New Year. Families came together Sunday to ring in the Lunar New Year. NY state Sen. Liu on California shooting aftermath. In the wake of a mass shooting at a California dance club that left 10 people dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations, New York state Sen. John Liu joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss the fallout.
New Jersey governor opposes congestion pricing
Gov. Phil Murphy said the MTA's congestion pricing plan is egregious to New Jersey commuters. Gov. Phil Murphy said the MTA's congestion pricing plan is egregious to New Jersey commuters. Staten Island seeing uptick in crime. Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said there has been an increase in car...
California gunman who killed 10, wounded 10 is dead
The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting. California gunman who killed 10, wounded...
New York passes bill to codify abortion rights in state constitution
The New York legislature on Tuesday passed an amendment to the state constitution that would enshrine abortion rights and other protections in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the federal right to abortion in Roe v. Wade. “As other states take extreme measures to stymie...
