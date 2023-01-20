NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week started on a very soggy note as a storm system was very slow to exit the region. Toward the end, cold air filtered into the region allowing for some to see snow before it tapered off altogether. While most saw no accumulations, areas well north in Northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley saw as much as 1 inch to 5 inches of snow.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO