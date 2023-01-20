ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tuesday's Scores

Faith Christian Academy 52, Renaissance Academy 34. The Christian Academy 44, Collegium Charter School 17. Bentworth vs. Cornell, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Kettle Moraine (5)14-1751. 2. Hortonville (2)15-1732. 3....
Marblehead conquered by Vikings

It was a tale of two halves for The Marblehead girls basketball team Tuesday night against Winthrop. The Magicians controlled play in the first half, but the Vikings’ offense exploded The post Marblehead conquered by Vikings appeared first on Itemlive.
Classical uses fourth quarter run to win in OT

LYNN — Lynn Classical’s boys basketball team once trailed by 21, and was down 14 (47-33) going into the fourth quarter. All of the momentum was with Revere, but not The post Classical uses fourth quarter run to win in OT appeared first on Itemlive.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 85, NOTRE DAME 82

Percentages: FG .519, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Ryan 5-6, Goodwin 3-5, Laszewski 1-6, Hammond 0-1, Wertz 0-1, Starling 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lubin 2). Turnovers: 15 (Wertz 5, Starling 3, Goodwin 2, Laszewski 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 1 (Wertz). Technical Fouls:...
