Tuesday's Scores
Faith Christian Academy 52, Renaissance Academy 34. The Christian Academy 44, Collegium Charter School 17. Bentworth vs. Cornell, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Kettle Moraine (5)14-1751. 2. Hortonville (2)15-1732. 3....
Marblehead conquered by Vikings
It was a tale of two halves for The Marblehead girls basketball team Tuesday night against Winthrop. The Magicians controlled play in the first half, but the Vikings’ offense exploded The post Marblehead conquered by Vikings appeared first on Itemlive.
Classical uses fourth quarter run to win in OT
LYNN — Lynn Classical’s boys basketball team once trailed by 21, and was down 14 (47-33) going into the fourth quarter. All of the momentum was with Revere, but not The post Classical uses fourth quarter run to win in OT appeared first on Itemlive.
High school hoops: Merritt Alderink scores school-record 42 in Dux win
ZEELAND - Merritt Alderink scored a school-record 42 points and the Zeeland West boys basketball team defeated Wyoming 79-41 on Tuesday at home. The previous record was 40 set by Eli Steffen. BOYS BASKETBALL. Hamilton 59, West Catholic 43. The Hamilton boys basketball team defeated Grand Rapids West Catholic 59-43...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 85, NOTRE DAME 82
Percentages: FG .519, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Ryan 5-6, Goodwin 3-5, Laszewski 1-6, Hammond 0-1, Wertz 0-1, Starling 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lubin 2). Turnovers: 15 (Wertz 5, Starling 3, Goodwin 2, Laszewski 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 1 (Wertz). Technical Fouls:...
