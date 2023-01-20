ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach bike restrictions during summer cause concern for North Myrtle Beach business owner

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed ordinance could restrict bikes from being on the beach during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would restrict normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) from May 15 through Labor Day. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crash with entrapment blocks lanes of traffic in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-vehicle crash with entrapment is blocking traffic in Horry County Tuesday morning. Fire crews said they responded at 9:45 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 near Monaca Road in Longs. One person was taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police close in on final loose cow on Highway 701

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A road near the SC/NC border is closed as police work to wrangle in some more loose cattle. Airport Road near Highway 701 North just before the state line is closed as HCPD Environmental Services and Horry County Animal Care Center work to catch the remaining cow causing a road safety hazard.
wpde.com

Smoke and flames fill Socastee area home, 5 people displaced

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Five people in the Socastee area woke up to fire and smoke filling their home Tuesday morning. Horry County reportedly rushed to a house fire on Laney Street a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters said no one was hurt but the structure has severe...
SOCASTEE, SC
WMBF

5 displaced in Horry County house fire overnight

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people are displaced after a house fire in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Laney Street just after 2 a.m. Tuesday for a house fire. The fire is no under control and no injuries have been reported. Red Cross will...
wpde.com

1 cow still on the loose in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers were able to wrangle two loose cows in Horry County Saturday but one bovine still remains unaccounted for. Horry County police said it was a long day of searching, herding, roping, trailering and transporting the two cows they did catch. Morgan Road near...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2-car crash impacts travel near Myrtle Beach, crews say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-car crash impacted travel along River Oaks Driver in Horry County Saturday night. Horry Co. Fire Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and River Oaks Drive. Officials said lanes of traffic were blocked due to a two-vehicle crash...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

100-gallon fuel spill, crash blocks traffic on Hwy 701 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked Monday afternoon due to a crash causing a fuel spill in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said S. Highway 701 and Harmon Drive in Conway are closed due to a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer resulting in a 100-gallon fuel spill.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Part of Highway 701 closes following train derailment near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of Highway 701 is closed to traffic following a train derailment near Loris, according to a tweet from Trooper Tyler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Clio Road to SEC 19 is closed at this time, the SCHP said. The current detour in place has drivers taking Clio Road […]
LORIS, SC

