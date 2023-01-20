Read full article on original website
WMBF
Beach bike restrictions during summer cause concern for North Myrtle Beach business owner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed ordinance could restrict bikes from being on the beach during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would restrict normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) from May 15 through Labor Day. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
wpde.com
Crash with entrapment blocks lanes of traffic in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-vehicle crash with entrapment is blocking traffic in Horry County Tuesday morning. Fire crews said they responded at 9:45 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 near Monaca Road in Longs. One person was taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
wpde.com
Police close in on final loose cow on Highway 701
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A road near the SC/NC border is closed as police work to wrangle in some more loose cattle. Airport Road near Highway 701 North just before the state line is closed as HCPD Environmental Services and Horry County Animal Care Center work to catch the remaining cow causing a road safety hazard.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach votes for homes near Coastal Grand Mall, $20K skate park donation, and more
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Council members met Tuesday, discussing homes and retail buildings for the lot across the street from Coastal Grand Mall, an addition to the skate park near Myrtle Beach High School, and current job vacancies. The meeting kicked off with a $20,000...
wpde.com
Smoke and flames fill Socastee area home, 5 people displaced
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Five people in the Socastee area woke up to fire and smoke filling their home Tuesday morning. Horry County reportedly rushed to a house fire on Laney Street a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters said no one was hurt but the structure has severe...
WMBF
5 displaced in Horry County house fire overnight
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people are displaced after a house fire in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Laney Street just after 2 a.m. Tuesday for a house fire. The fire is no under control and no injuries have been reported. Red Cross will...
wpde.com
Police warn of minor flooding, ponding on roads in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are warning residents of minor flooding and ponding on roads as heavy rain moves into the area Sunday. People are asked to not drive through standing water if they are not sure how deep it is, especially in vehicles lower to the ground.
wpde.com
1 cow still on the loose in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers were able to wrangle two loose cows in Horry County Saturday but one bovine still remains unaccounted for. Horry County police said it was a long day of searching, herding, roping, trailering and transporting the two cows they did catch. Morgan Road near...
wpde.com
2-car crash impacts travel near Myrtle Beach, crews say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-car crash impacted travel along River Oaks Driver in Horry County Saturday night. Horry Co. Fire Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and River Oaks Drive. Officials said lanes of traffic were blocked due to a two-vehicle crash...
WMBF
Horry County police still working to wrangle roaming cows near Highway 701, road closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County road is closed due to a group of roaming cows in the area. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that Morgan Road, located near Highway 701, is closed to traffic. Police later said crews safely secured one of the cows, but...
Little River woman accused of lighting accelerant after spraying victim
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after allegedly spraying an accelerant on a person’s face and chest and then using a lighter to ignite it, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13. Horry County police charged Wendy Sue Long, 49, with domestic violence of a high and aggravated […]
wpde.com
Woman left Little River-area hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman is charged after the Horry County Police Dept. responded to a call in reference to a car being stolen from McLeod Seacoast Hospital on January 18. Paige Louise Johnson is charged with grand larceny, a value of $10,000 or more. Johnson had...
wpde.com
100-gallon fuel spill, crash blocks traffic on Hwy 701 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked Monday afternoon due to a crash causing a fuel spill in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said S. Highway 701 and Harmon Drive in Conway are closed due to a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer resulting in a 100-gallon fuel spill.
wpde.com
NC man sentenced, shook child resulting in death while on vacation in Myrtle Beach: Report
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina man was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to "inflicting great bodily injury upon a child" in Aug. 2019. Geames Kena Ratfliff, 40, of Hamlet was sentenced to 150 months in prison for the incident while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitors Office.
wpde.com
Ripley's Aquarium Myrtle Beach welcoming sloth habitat, other fun attractions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An exciting new habitat is coming to Ripley's Aquarium Myrtle Beach. An all-new Sloth Valley habitat will allow guests to come face-to-face with two-toed sloths and learn about the slow-moving species, according to a release. Guests will also be able to stop by four...
Myrtle Beach eatery keeps ‘Restaurant Week’ going through end of January
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Restaurant Week might have officially ended in South Carolina but the Hook and Barrel restaurant in Myrtle Beach is taking the annual celebration to a new level. Hook and Barrel and its sister restaurant, Croissants, are stretching it throughout the rest of January. Cory Richardson, beverage director and front-of-house manager, […]
WMBF
Report: Man drove through emergency scene while firefighters battled fire in Burgess community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is accused of driving through an emergency scene as firefighters tried to get a massive fire under control in the Burgess community, according to an incident report. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded on Saturday morning to the fire on Seagull Landing...
wpde.com
Extreme hot & cold temperature techniques help clear your mind at new MB business
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new business in Myrtle Beach called MINDZERO will celebrate its grand opening this weekend. MINDZERO uses extreme temperatures to help you mentally and physically reset. You alternate between a hot sauna and cold water plunge. The class uses guided breathing techniques and is...
Part of Highway 701 closes following train derailment near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of Highway 701 is closed to traffic following a train derailment near Loris, according to a tweet from Trooper Tyler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Clio Road to SEC 19 is closed at this time, the SCHP said. The current detour in place has drivers taking Clio Road […]
Horry County police still working to catch ‘nuisance cows’ roaming near Highway 701 in Loris area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department officers were working Friday evening to catch “nuisance cows” that were roaming near Highway 701 in the Loris area, and police resumed work to catch the cows Saturday morning. “Officers are back out this morning to attempt to catch the cows and relocate them,” police said. […]
