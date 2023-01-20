NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastian Aho had three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night. Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes win for the fourth time in five games. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO