Deerfield wrestling scores four pins in loss to Lake Mills

The Deerfield wrestling team scored four pinfalls against Lake Mills in a 42-36 loss to the L-Cats at Lake Mills High School on Thursday, Jan. 19.

For Deerfield, Ruben Bach pinned (1:17) Gabriel Logothetis at 106, Hayden Frazer pinned (0:57) Maximos Kressner at 126, Bryce Casteel pinned (1:27) Colton Spiegelhoff at 145 and Samtana Haines pinned (0:53) Gibson Hale at 182. Deerfield scored forfeit wins at 113 and 170, while a double forfeit was issued at 132.

For Lake Mills, Mason Wollin pinned (0:38) Caitlin Suick at 138, Kevin Georgiles-Juul pinned (1:28) Joseph Treinen at 152, Eddy Eveland pinned (3:09) Hunter Milanowski at 160 and Mason Spaeth pinned (2:26) Xavier Valdes at 195.

Lake Mills also scored forfeit wins at 120, 220 and 285.

Dodgeland Quad

Competing at the Dodgeland Quad, the Deerfield wrestling team went 2-1 with wins over Dodgeland and Horicon on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Dodgeland High School.

Against Dodgeland, the Demons scored three pins in a 42-27 win. Samtana Haines pinned (0:33) John Zenk at 195, Ruben Bach pinned (0:43) Madison Wagner at 113 and Hayden Frazer pinned (1:15) Jaden Harris at 126.

The Demons scored forfeit wins at 160, 170, 285 and 120. Double forfeits were issued at 106 and 182.

Dodgeland earned forfeits at 138 and 220. For Dodgeland, Joey Statz won an 11-6 decision over Bryce Casteel at 145, Gedmon Mikolainis pinned (3:22) Joseph Treinen at 152 and Zoye Hilby pinned (3:15) Caitlin Suick at 132.

Against Horicon, the Demons scored four pins in a 42-34 win. Bryce Casteel pinned (4:25) Ethan Strieff at 145, Joseph Treinen pinned (1:27) Quinton Bradley at 152, Hunter Milanowski pinned (1:41) Ethan Bryant at 160 and Ruben Bach pinned (2:34) Rylan Erz at 106.

Deerfield scored an injury forfeit win at 113 and also earned forfeits at 285 and 195. A Double forfeit was issued at 170.

For Horicon, Seth Rohloff pinned (0:43) Hayden Frazer at 132, Breckin Hinz pinned (1:35) Caitlin Suick at 138 and Ethan Fraze won a 13-4 major decision over Jaden Bethal at 182. Horicon earned forfeits at 126, 120 and 220.

Against Parkview/Albany, the Demons scored two pinfalls in a 60-24 loss. Hunter Milanowski pinned Jayden Anderson at 160 and Ruben Bach pinned Lexi Hanson at 106. Deerfield earned forfeit wins at 132 and 285.

Parkview/Albany earned forfeits at 138, 182, 195, 220 and 120. For Parkview/Albany, Danny Finley pinned Hayden Frazer at 126, Evan Suer pinned Bryce Casteel at 145, Nicolas Zamora pinned Joseph Treinen, Sean Morales pinned Jaden Bethal and Blake Finley pinned Gavin Alich at 113.