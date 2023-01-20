Read full article on original website
WISN
Car split in half at 35th and W. Burnham Street
MILWAUKEE — A car was badly damaged near 35th and Burnham. The front end of the car was ripped off the rest of the car after the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. According to police two drivers, ages 17 and 19, were taken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
Live music bar 'Howl at the Moon' to temporarily close in Milwaukee
The bar, "Howl at the Moon", known for its live music and dueling pianos is now quiet after announcing they are temporarily closing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
WISN
Milwaukee violent weekend: 18 people shot in separate incidents, four dead
MILWAUKEE — A violent weekend in Milwaukee. Over the weekend eighteen people were shot in separate incidents. Four died including two teenagers. These are the Milwaukee police reports from over the weekend. Saturday, 21, 2023 - 7 people shot. One man shot on 34th and National at approximately 3:30...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was seriously hurt. Milwaukee police said...
WISN
Police investigate seven armed robberies near Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE — Three police departments are now warning people about brazen armed robbers targeting Milwaukee's east side. "They're doing what we call street robberies," University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police Chief David Salazar said. The robberies started late Thursday night into Friday morning. More occurred Saturday evening. One was in Shorewood....
WISN
Northridge Mall demolition on hold as court proceedings drag out
MILWAUKEE — There's another delay in the fight over Milwaukee's Northridge Mall. On Tuesday, the city and the owners of the decaying shopping center were in court to discuss a judge's order to demolish the building. Despite a court order to raze the mall at 76th Street and Brown...
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
Wahlburgers in Milwaukee's Third Ward closing for good
The Hy-Vee-owned Wahlburgers in Milwaukee's Third Ward is closing for good after three years, owners confirmed Friday.
Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project
Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
milwaukeemag.com
Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: Man dies in crash near 27th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a crash near 27th and Vliet on Monday, Jan. 23. It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. According to police, a vehicle lost control and collided with a tree and median. The driver sustained fatal injuries. Police say speed is...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
CBS 58
Brookfield PD: Suspects accused of stealing credit cards, charging more than $8K at Mayfair Mall
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing victims' credit cards and charging more than $8,000 between them. Authorities say the thefts occurred at Trader Joe's in Brookfield on Nov. 16. They say following the credit card...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, 1 arrested after jumping off bridge
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase ended with one person arrested after officials said he jumped off a bridge on the city's east side Saturday night, Jan. 21. Police said it started as a vehicle chase. FOX6 News at the scene near North and Cambridge found squad cars, officers and a crashed U-Haul pickup truck.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigating a homicide near 40th & Vliet
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide Sunday that happened near 40th and Vliet streets. Police say a 44-year-old Milwaukee man died from his injuries at the scene. Milwaukee police said the investigation is ongoing and are still looking for unknown suspects. Anyone with information should...
spectrumnews1.com
I-43 closures expected in Glendale this week
GLENDALE, Wis. — The City of Glendale shared updates Monday on the I-43 closures, happening as part of the North-South project. On Monday through Thursday, Jan. 23 to 26, there will be a full closure on I-43 Northbound and I-43 Southbound overnight, from Brown Deer to Mequon Rds. There is a contingent closure on Friday, Jan. 27. These closures are for the bridge demolition on County Line Rd.
Irish pub 'Flannery's' to close in Milwaukee after 25 years in business
Irish pub "Flannery's" will be closing its doors at the end of the month after 25 years in business in Milwaukee.
