FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added 10 scholarship recruits from the transfer portal and some preferred walk-on players as well, but they aren’t nearly done. The transfer portal closed Jan. 18, but will be open again April 15-30. Arkansas had good success last year late in the portal adding such recruits as Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck, Arkansas State defensive tackle Terry Hampton and Toledo wide receiver Matt Landers. They will need late success again this year.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO