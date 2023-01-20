ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor's 27 lead Marshall past Arkansas State 87-78 in OT

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Andrew Taylor scored 27 points as Marshall beat Arkansas State 87-78 in overtime. Arkansas State scored the last four points in regulation to tie it but was outscored 16-7 in overtime. Taylor contributed three steals for the Thundering Herd. Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points while...
Hogs still have plenty of work to do in transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added 10 scholarship recruits from the transfer portal and some preferred walk-on players as well, but they aren’t nearly done. The transfer portal closed Jan. 18, but will be open again April 15-30. Arkansas had good success last year late in the portal adding such recruits as Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck, Arkansas State defensive tackle Terry Hampton and Toledo wide receiver Matt Landers. They will need late success again this year.
Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

Stuttgart, Ark. – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023, at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:. Bill Byers settled in...
