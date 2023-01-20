Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Taylor's 27 lead Marshall past Arkansas State 87-78 in OT
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Andrew Taylor scored 27 points as Marshall beat Arkansas State 87-78 in overtime. Arkansas State scored the last four points in regulation to tie it but was outscored 16-7 in overtime. Taylor contributed three steals for the Thundering Herd. Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points while...
Former Arkansas State star, NFL defensive back Tyrell Johnson new head coach at Episcopal Collegiate
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Scout.com LITTLE ROCK - Episcopal Collegiate has promoted Rison native and Arkansas State legend Tyrell Johnson to be the program’s next head football coach. After serving as an assistant in various capacities since 2016, most recently as defensive coordinator, ...
nwahomepage.com
Hogs still have plenty of work to do in transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added 10 scholarship recruits from the transfer portal and some preferred walk-on players as well, but they aren’t nearly done. The transfer portal closed Jan. 18, but will be open again April 15-30. Arkansas had good success last year late in the portal adding such recruits as Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck, Arkansas State defensive tackle Terry Hampton and Toledo wide receiver Matt Landers. They will need late success again this year.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Stuttgart, Ark. – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023, at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:. Bill Byers settled in...
