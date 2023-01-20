Read full article on original website
Members of Congress Sign up for TikTok, Despite Security Concerns
WASHINGTON — Just like teens, members of Congress are setting up TikTok accounts — even as the popular app is increasingly barred from government devices and heads of federal intelligence agencies raise concerns about data collection and surveillance obtained by a Chinese-owned company. At least 32 members of...
Manchin says it's a 'mistake' for White House to want Democrats to address debt ceiling without GOP
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sunday that it's a "mistake" for the White House to want Democrats to deal with the debt ceiling without negotiating with congressional Republicans.
Feds to Spend $500 Million to Reduce Wildfire Risk in Idaho and Other Western States
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will spend nearly $500 million on projects to reduce wildfire risk in 11 areas in Western states, the department said Thursday. The new funding, $490 million, comes from Democrats’ budget, climate and taxes law that passed last year, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on a call with reporters. The funding will allow the U.S. Forest Service, an agency within USDA, to treat more than 27 million acres across seven states, including Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and Oregon.
'Pave the way': Rep. Jacobsen bills would ease rules to build homes in Washington
(The Center Square) – Rep. Cyndy Jacobsen, R-Puyallup, has introduced a pair of bills into the Washington State House of Representatives addressing the state’s affordable housing shortage. House Bill 1401 would let cities and counties adopt a simple, low-cost, expedited permit process for the development of single-family, duplex,...
Biden's Connections to Chinese Money Under Scrutiny
President Joe Biden is under investigation for holding on to classified documents from his time in the Obama administration, but now lawmakers have a new question: did Chinese money influence Biden’s policies?. The question arose when news broke that some of the classified documents were reportedly found in a...
Federal Judge Could Decide as Soon as February to Yank Abortion Pill Nationwide
WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case,...
Washington State Immigrant Relief Fund $1,000 Payments to be Issued Soon
Applicants for the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund should hear by Monday if their applications have been approved. The relief funds, a minimum of $1,000 per applicant, should arrive by the end of February. State officials started the fund in 2020 and 2021 to help people who were impacted by...
FDA proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans
WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus. This means...
Idaho Capitol Press Conference Hails Roe v. Wade, Railed Against Trigger law
BOISE — In recognition of the Supreme Court ruling making Roe v. Wade the law of the land 50 years ago on Jan. 22, 1973, members of Planned Parenthood, Legal Voice and ACLU, along with some Democratic lawmakers held a press conference at the capitol on Friday at noon.
Idaho Attorney General Wants FDA to Reverse Decision on Abortion Pills
Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, along with chief legal officers from 21 other states, penned a letter to the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the decision to make abortion pills more accessible. “The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to abandon common sense restrictions on remotely...
Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit
WASHINGTON DC — As the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches next month, Ukrainians who were welcomed to the United States under a special program offering an escape from war are watching another timeline. The temporary Uniting for Ukraine program, sometimes called U4U, offers a...
POLL: Majority of Americans Support Some Abortion Restrictions
A majority of Americans surveyed support at least some abortion restrictions, according to a poll conducted ahead of the 50th anniversary of the March for Life on Sunday. The first march was held in 1973 after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in its ruling in Roe v. Wade. This Sunday is the first time the March for Life will be held after the court overturned the ruling last year.
