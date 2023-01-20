ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Feds to Spend $500 Million to Reduce Wildfire Risk in Idaho and Other Western States

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will spend nearly $500 million on projects to reduce wildfire risk in 11 areas in Western states, the department said Thursday. The new funding, $490 million, comes from Democrats’ budget, climate and taxes law that passed last year, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on a call with reporters. The funding will allow the U.S. Forest Service, an agency within USDA, to treat more than 27 million acres across seven states, including Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and Oregon.
Biden's Connections to Chinese Money Under Scrutiny

President Joe Biden is under investigation for holding on to classified documents from his time in the Obama administration, but now lawmakers have a new question: did Chinese money influence Biden’s policies?. The question arose when news broke that some of the classified documents were reportedly found in a...
FDA proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus. This means...
POLL: Majority of Americans Support Some Abortion Restrictions

A majority of Americans surveyed support at least some abortion restrictions, according to a poll conducted ahead of the 50th anniversary of the March for Life on Sunday. The first march was held in 1973 after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in its ruling in Roe v. Wade. This Sunday is the first time the March for Life will be held after the court overturned the ruling last year.
