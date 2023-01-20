ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, WI

Deerfield girls basketball extends lead in conference standings with win over Palmyra-Eagle

By By Calahan Steed
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 4 days ago

Senior Moli Haak scored a game-high 14 points as the Deerfield girls basketball got back into the win column with a 61-48 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Haak scored 12 points in the first half. Senior Steffi Siewert added 12 points and freshman Emme Drobac scored 10 points.

Freshman Rowan Lasack (6), senior Jayden Winger (5), senior Karlee Berge (4), junior Kylee Lonigro (4), senior Grace Brattlie (4), senior Kylee Fankhauser (2) and senior Julia Fischer (2) also contributed for Deerfield.

Deerfield (13-3 overall, 6-0 conference) increased its lead to two games over Palmyra-Eagle (8-7, 4-2) for first place in the Trailways-South Conference.

Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Cambridge, WI
