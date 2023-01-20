Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
WAFF
New Colbert County Sheriff shares plans for 2023
No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. What story received the most views over the last 24 hours? Find out here. Experts combating human trafficking worry about the number of unreported cases in Alabama. Updated: 12 hours ago. Members of a human...
Woman arrested in Rogersville after allegedly shooting at relative
Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning.
Governor Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward in fatal Lawrence County shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
WAFF
Teenager injured in shooting incident at Madison apartment complex
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an overnight shooting injury at a Madison apartment. According to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call late Sunday evening at the FarmHaus Apartments. Investigators found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand at the scene.
Man faces $200K bond after attempted burglary in Priceville
A man is facing a $200,000 bond after police say he tried to rob a house in Decatur and stole a firearm.
WAFF
Madison man arrested in connection with four bank robberies
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was arrested in connection with four Madison County bank robberies. According to the Madison Police Department, Lawrence Jones, 55, was arrested Tuesday for robbing four banks in Madison County. Over the last year, there have been four bank robberies at three Regions Bank...
WAFF
Governor offers $5K reward in Lawrence Co. cold case
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New leads are being sought in a Lawrence County cold case. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced Monday that Governor Kay Ivey is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for Tariq Steward’s death.
WAFF
Weather damage repairs still underway at Salvation Army in Shoals
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders with the Salvation Army in the Shoals are still hard at work repairing the flood damage from broken pipes on Christmas Eve. A photo posted to the organization’s Facebook page illustrates the damage, with water spraying from the ceiling and pooling up on the floor below.
WAFF
Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
WAFF
Fatal Franklin Co. crash claims life of Red Bay woman
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-car crash in Franklin County claimed the life of a Red Bay woman on Sunday. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal, troopers responded to a crash on Alabama 247 around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 to find Melanie McKinney dead at the scene. The 48-year-old was the only person involved in the crash.
FOUND: Florence police find missing man
Florence Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
House is a total loss, pets die after fire in Killen
A home in Killen has been ruled a total loss and pets died after a fire Monday according to a spokesperson with the Center Star Fire & Rescue.
WAFF
Decatur Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday morning. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile male was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers were...
WAFF
City of Madison approves upgrades to Toyota Field
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to the Toyota Field ballpark will look a bit different for the upcoming season. City leaders in Madison approved a resolution authorizing improvements to Toyota Field in response to new MLB standards during Monday night’s city council meeting. The resolution would allocate up...
Woman killed in Franklin County car crash
A woman died at the site of a crash involving a single vehicle early Sunday morning in Franklin County, Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. The woman, 48-year-old Melanie D. McKinney of Red Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, her car left the roadway around 5:30 a.m. on Alabama 247 before striking an embankment and a tree. The accident occurred six miles northeast of Red Bay. The police did not report any additional vehicles involved in the crash.
WAFF
Renovations, upgrades coming to Toyota Field in Madison
"I'm a servant of these young men and women and the coaches and the district." A taste of Hollywood: Chester Rogers brings “BMF” premiere to Huntsville. The new drama series on Starz is a show created by Randy Huggins and produced by 50 Cent. Huntsville City FC names...
Alabama woman killed when her Mercedes strikes tree
An Alabama was killed Sunday morning when her car struck an embankment and then a tree, state troopers said. Melanie D. McKinney, 48, of Red Bay, Alabama, was killed in the crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Franklin County. Troopers said McKinney’s 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 left the roadway...
ems1.com
Ala. ambulance service faces possible fine for failure to meet response time requirement
DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur-Morgan Hospital Ambulance Service failed to meet the city's required response times in the police jurisdiction during the final quarter of 2022, according to preliminary data, a potential ordinance violation that could subject it to a fine and other penalties. An official determination of its...
Grand jury decides not to indict former Limestone County teacher
A Limestone County Grand Jury has declined to indict a former Limestone County teacher for allegedly having relations with a student.
Comments / 0