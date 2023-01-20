ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 85, NOTRE DAME 82

Percentages: FG .519, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Ryan 5-6, Goodwin 3-5, Laszewski 1-6, Hammond 0-1, Wertz 0-1, Starling 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lubin 2). Turnovers: 15 (Wertz 5, Starling 3, Goodwin 2, Laszewski 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 1 (Wertz). Technical Fouls:...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Porterville Recorder

RUTGERS 65, PENN STATE 45

Percentages: FG .333, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Lundy 2-4, Funk 2-7, Johnson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Clary 0-2, Wynter 0-2, Pickett 0-3, Dread 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Dorsey). Turnovers: 7 (Clary 2, Dorsey, Lundy, Mahaffey, Njie, Pickett). Steals: 5 (Dread, Funk, Lundy, Mahaffey,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Itemlive.com

Classical uses fourth quarter run to win in OT

LYNN — Lynn Classical’s boys basketball team once trailed by 21, and was down 14 (47-33) going into the fourth quarter. All of the momentum was with Revere, but not The post Classical uses fourth quarter run to win in OT appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Porterville Recorder

EAST CAROLINA 76, TULSA 66

Percentages: FG .451, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Dalger 4-4, Griffin 2-10, Knight 1-2, McWright 1-2, Betson 1-3, Embery-Simpson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Pritchard 5, Betson 2, Embery-Simpson, Selebangue). Steals: 3 (Dalger, Pritchard, Selebangue). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. EAST CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Johnson3710-172-32-80124.
TULSA, OK
Porterville Recorder

BOWLING GREEN 83, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 61

Percentages: FG .553, FT .724. 3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Ayers 5-6, Metheny 3-5, Turner 1-1, Curtis 1-4, Mills 0-1, Elsasser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (O'Neal). Turnovers: 15 (Ayers 5, Agee 2, Curtis 2, Metheny 2, Mills 2, O'Neal, Turner). Steals: 6 (Elsasser, Etim, Metheny,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Georgetown 81, DePaul 76

DEPAUL (9-12) Anei 2-6 0-2 4, Johnson 6-11 0-0 13, Penn 4-9 0-1 8, Gebrewhit 3-7 1-1 8, Gibson 8-11 5-7 24, Murphy 2-8 0-0 5, Nelson 3-6 3-6 9, Cruz 1-1 2-2 5, Raimey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 11-19 76. GEORGETOWN (6-15) Akok 4-9 2-4 12, Wahab 2-6...
GEORGETOWN, CA
Porterville Recorder

BUFFALO 91, BALL STATE 65

Percentages: FG .597, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (C.Jones 5-12, I.Adams 4-4, Foster 1-1, Blocker 1-2, Hardnett 0-1, Powell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Powell 2, Hardnett, Smith). Turnovers: 15 (I.Adams 4, Powell 4, Blocker 3, C.Jones, Foster, Jack, Smith). Steals: 7 (C.Jones 2,...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

AKRON 73, MIAMI (OH) 68

MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .522, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Williams 2-3, Lairy 2-5, Mabrey 1-1, Smith 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Mirambeaux 0-1, Tatum 0-1, Safford 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Safford 3, Lairy 2, Mirambeaux, Morris, Smith, Williams). Steals: 4 (Lairy 2,...
AKRON, OH
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 116, Chicago 110

Percentages: FG .489, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Vucevic 2-2, White 2-7, Williams 1-3, Caruso 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-3, LaVine 0-7). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Vucevic 2, DeRozan, Jones Jr., Williams). Turnovers: 16 (LaVine 6, Vucevic 3, Caruso 2, Dosunmu 2, DeRozan,...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

TOLEDO 84, EASTERN MICHIGAN 79

Percentages: FG .544, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Bates 9-14, Jihad 2-4, Farrakhan 0-1, Rice 0-1, Savicevic 0-1, Billingsley 0-2, Acuff 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Billingsley 3, Jihad). Turnovers: 11 (Acuff 3, Bates 3, Golson 2, Savicevic 2, Randle). Steals: 2 (Farrakhan, Golson).
YPSILANTI, MI
Porterville Recorder

ARKANSAS 60, LSU 40

Percentages: FG .259, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Miller 1-6, Hayes 0-1, J.Williams 0-1, K.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (K.Williams 2, Reed). Turnovers: 14 (Reed 3, Coleman 2, Fountain 2, K.Williams 2, Hannibal, Hayes, J.Williams, Miller, Ward). Steals: 5 (Fountain 2, K.Williams 2,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

ILLINOIS 69, OHIO STATE 60

Percentages: FG .367, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Gayle 1-1, McNeil 1-2, Sueing 1-2, Thornton 1-2, Key 0-1, Sensabaugh 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Key, Okpara, Sueing). Turnovers: 6 (Key 2, Likekele, McNeil, Sensabaugh, Thornton). Steals: 6 (Gayle 3, Key, Likekele, Thornton). Technical Fouls:...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Kettle Moraine (5)14-1751. 2. Hortonville (2)15-1732. 3....
WISCONSIN STATE
Porterville Recorder

Tuesday's Scores

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy