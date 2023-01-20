ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
MAYWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Married Chefs Open Bergen County Sandwich, Crepe Shop

Two trained chefs who happened to be married have opened a sandwich and creperie in Bergen County.Edward and Renata Greenwald are behind The Launch Room Cafe, in Bogota.  Sandwich from the Launch Room Cafe.The Launch Room CafeAfter working for years in restaurants, supermarkets, catering co…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter

Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
Daily Voice

Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters

A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business. Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m. "As...
HOBOKEN, NJ
94.5 PST

SUV smashes through garage door of Piscataway, NJ house

PISCATAWAY – An SUV crashed into a house Monday morning just missing the living room because of a car already parked in the garage. The SUV went through the garage door and nearly into the house on Buckingham Drive around 10 a.m., according to a report by News 12 New Jersey. Video and pictures show the chimney in the living room separated from the wall with cracks and exposed insulation. The garage door was crumpled on one side.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Top New Jersey news for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday. NJ police could impound and destroy so-called 'boom cars'. ⬛ What is concierge medicine? NJ doctors explain the benefits. According to Dr. Gary Schwartz, who runs a membership-based model in Hackensack, the concept of concierge medicine returns patients to "the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

The Death of a Newspaper Icon

The loss of the Hudson Reporter this week was more symbolic than a reality. The newspaper chain in Hudson County had been in decline for more than a decade before being sold off to a Philadelphia circular concern. Founded by a developer, the newspaper chain relied heavily on the real...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
