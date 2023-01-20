Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Lady Knights move on to next round of MHSAA playoffs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Lady Knights hosted Corinth in the second round of the playoffs for MHSAA soccer. This game took place at Meridian Community College, which was a home game for the Lady Knights. West Lauderdale has been borderline unstoppable as they had one lost one time at home.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Danny Ray Hall
Funeral services for Mr. Danny Ray Hall will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Preston, Mississippi. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mr. Danny...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Leland Stanton McCallister
Funeral services for Mr. Leland Stanton McCallister will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Followell officiating. Burial will follow at Meridian Memorial Park. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mr. Leland...
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson updated the timings for East Mississippi’s severe weather to 9 P.M. on Tuesday night through 3 A.M. Wednesday morning. The timing for Sumter and and Choctaw counties in Alabama is Midnight to 3 A.M. Tuesday into Wednesday. The biggest...
WTOK-TV
Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville, Miss. He is a White male, 5’ 11”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Harrell was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and...
WTOK-TV
Mission Mississippi chapter hosts first prayer breakfast of the year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian-Lauderdale County Chapter of Mission Mississippi held its first prayer breakfast of the year Tuesday, the first since 2019 due to COVID. Mission Mississippi is a Christian racial reconciliation organization working to bring people together to live out the Gospel and the unity of the Gospel.
WTOK-TV
Missing man in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett, confirmed to News 11 that LEMA is searching for a man in the Dalewood area. According to Barrett, 69-year-old Danny Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday but was not reported missing until later in the evening.
WTOK-TV
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the search for Danny Hall is over, he was found deceased around 5 P.M. Sunday night. Cobler confirmed to News 11 that Hall was found in a chair on a porch at a home on Alice Dr., not far from where the search began on Saturday night. There is no suspicion of foul play.
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Community College celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration program to honor the civil rights icon. At the program, MCC announced the high school and collegiate winners of the ‘I Have a Dream’ creative contest the college held. Tyler Townsend won first...
WTOK-TV
LCSD has highest graduation rate in district history
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District has reached an all-time high for its graduation rate. It ranks 18th highest in the state. News 11 spoke with Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain about the numbers. “We’re blessed to have the highest recorded, the highest graduation rate, we’ve ever had on...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Fredrick “Rick” Niles Baker
Mr. Fredrick “Rick” Niles Baker, age 71, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his residence. Rick honorably served his country in the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam Conflict and Desert Storm. After retiring from the Navy, he also worked for the City of Meridian. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and his family – especially his pride and joy, Amanda.
WTOK-TV
Wayne Co. names interim attorney; Leggett placed on unpaid leave
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new interim county attorney will begin serving Wayne County “effective immediately.”. The Wayne County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting Monday to appoint Walton Montgomery as interim county attorney. The board also decided to place the current county attorney, Cooper Leggett, on administrative leave without pay.
WTOK-TV
Janese S. Allen
Funeral service for Janese S. Allen will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 11:30 AM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Giles officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Janese...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Public Schools announces administrator, teacher of the year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District announced its 2022-23 Administrator of the Year is Angela McQuarley and the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year is Fannetta Dancy-Crenshaw of TJ Harris Upper Elementary. McQuarley, who is in her second year as principal at Meridian High School, has spent her...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Severe storms possible late Tuesday night
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It was a rainy weekend, but showers are clearing today. Highs are in the mid to lower 50s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. Partly cloudy skies can be expected throughout the day. Get ready to pick up your rain gear as we approach Tuesday. Stay safe and have a great day.
breezynews.com
More Information on the Homicide on Hwy 12 Late Sunday Evening
At approximately 10:56 p.m. on Sunday, January 22nd Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Dept, Sallis Volunteers, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were all dispatched to what was initially reported to be a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 West in Sallis. This was determined to be a shooting incident. Attala...
Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
WTOK-TV
Victim’s name released in Meridian’s first homicide of 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Monday released the name of the city’s first homicide victim of 2023. Donald Ray Leverette, Jr., 40, of Lisman, Ala., was found dead Sunday evening at the 2100 block of 18th Avenue. He had been shot multiple times. The investigation continues....
