OTTAWA SENATORS SHUT DOWN JOSH NORRIS FOR SEASON AFTER RUSHING HIM BACK FROM INJURY
The Ottawa Senators told reporters today that 23-year old center Josh Norris will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season to a shoulder injury. Norris initially missed ~4 months to the injury sustained in October. At the time, it was believed that his injury would keep him out the entire...
TIMO MEIER FIGHTS BRANDON CARLO AFTER A HEATED EXCHANGE
Timo Meier is arguably the NHL's hottest trade item as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. The 6'1'', 220lb power forward possesses all the makings of an elite power forward, and a contending team would seriously benefit from his point-per-game scoring. He upped his draft stock even further on Sunday...
CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY
The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
AVALANCHE FORWARD AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Colorado Avalanche forward Anton Blidh and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Dryden Hunt have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. Blidh, 27, signed with the Avalanche last summer after parts of seven seasons in the Boston Bruins organization. He's split time this...
'SOMEONE' IN THE CANUCKS' ORGANIZATION TOLD INSIDER BOUDREAU DEBACLE WAS ALL HIS FAULT
The Vancouver Canucks' dismissal of Bruce Boudreau and all the drama therein has completely taken over the news cycles of the past week or so. Much of the criticism has been one-way, directed at the Canucks' front office and ownership more than anything. Apparently, however, it was reported that one...
BRUCE BOUDREAU TO RETURN TO TV FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON
Bruce Boudreau was officially fired by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday after weeks of speculation that his time with the organization was coming to a close. In an interview with Michael Russo of The Athletic, Boudreau revealed that, while he wants to and will return to coaching at some point, for the remainder of the season, he'll go back to TV, with offers already being sent his way.
TAGE THOMPSON MAKES SLICK PASS TO SET UP OWEN POWER FOR FIRST CAREER OT WINNER (VIDEO)
The Buffalo Sabres win streak was extended to three on Monday night as they opened their four-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Dallas Stars. In the extra frame, Sabres star Tage Thompson continued to show why he's one of the best players in the NHL this season, deking around Roope Hintz, then feeding it under his stick to a wide open Owen Power, who put it home for his first career overtime winner.
FORMER NHLER NICK SHORE EJECTED IN SHL GAME FOR ABUSE OF AN OFFICIAL (VIDEO)
Former NHL forward Nick Shore found himself in some hot water over the weekend in the Swedish Hockey League as his team, HV71 took on Orebro HK. After failing to score on a partial break in the third period and knocking the net off its moorings, Shore was frustrated with himself and went to bang his stick on the boards. Instead of hitting the boards, Shore made contact with the leg of one of the officials. Even if it was an accident, it was uncalled for. The 30-year-old was then given a game misconduct for abuse of an official.
ISLANDERS' BROCK NELSON DOES HIS OWN DENTAL WORK ON THE BENCH IN BETWEEN SHIFTS
This is nothing new in hockey, but every time it happens it just has to be shared. Hockey players ripping their own teeth out before taking their next shifts is the ultimate badass move. Certain other sports which shall remain unspecified see their athletes miss time for the slightest inconvenience.
MATHIEU OLIVIER TAKES A FEW BIG PUNCHES FROM MILAN LUCIC IN BIG BOY TILT
Few guys in the NHL are tough enough to stand toe-to-toe with Milan Lucic. Mathieu Olivier is definitely in Lucic's weight class but not quite on the same level. Lucic isn't new to this, he's true to this. The Blue Jackets' enforcer held his own, but he kind of took a pounding.
FORMER PLAYER RIPS DARRYL SUTTER AFTER DISRESPECTING FLAMES' ROOKIE
Darryl Sutter is about as old school as they come these days. The old guard of NHL coaches has dwindled down to just Sutter and John Tortorella, although you could make a case for one or two others. These coaches tend to butt heads with modernity in general (see: Tortorella & the iPads), and it can cause discomfort behind the scenes.
ISLANDERS FANS BREAK OUT THE 'FIRE LOU' CHANT AFTER SATURDAY'S 5-2 LOSS
Following a 5-2 defeat to a divisional opponent - the Carolina Hurricanes - Islanders fans broke out in a 'Fire Lou [Lamoriello]' chant. The Isles sit two spots and two points outside the playoffs with three more games played than the Pittsburgh Penguins, who occupy the final Wild Card spot.
DONALD BRASHEAR'S TIRADE IN SENIOR MEN'S LEAGUE LEADS TO SUSPENSION
Busting someone open and a sucker punch to the head has lead to a suspension for former NHL enforcer Donald Brashear, who's now playing in a senior men's league in Quebec. The Ligue de hockey senior du Lac au Fleuve has announced that Brashear, who plays for Blackjack de Wendake, has been suspended for two games for punching an opponent in the head and being the aggressor in the fight. He also received another game for punching another opponent in the head, for a total suspension of three games. Here's video of the incident.
DONALD BRASHEAR EASILY TAKES OUT OPPONENT IN MEN'S LEAGUE BEFORE GETTING TOSSED FROM GAME (VIDEO)
Former NHL enforcer Donald Brashear hasn't lost his edge, even though he hasn't played pro hockey in several years. Brashear, who managed 1025 games in the NHL, was caught on camera at a senior men's league hockey game in Quebec busting open an opponent, and then taking a bit of a cheap shot at another. You can see the pool of blood on the ice from the first person he tangled with. He was kicked out of the game, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.
FORMER MONTREAL DRAFT PICK SUFFERS BRUTAL SEASON-ENDING INJURY DURING GAME (VIDEO)
It's tough to watch this one without cringing. Former Montreal Canadiens draft pick Magnus Nygren, who is currently playing for HV Davos of the Swiss National League, is done for the season after his leg broke during a game over the weekend. Nygren told reporters the injury didn't hurt when it first happened, despite how gruesome it looked.
27-YEAR-OLD FORWARD COULD BE ON THE WAY OUT OF SAN JOSE BEFORE MARCH 3RD'S DEADLINE
Over recent weeks, the one name we've heard talked about the most regarding the San Jose Sharks is Swiss-born forward Timo Meier, who's a pending restricted free agent at season's end. It's growing more and more likely that the 26-year-old will be traded by the deadline on March 3rd. But...
BOUDREAU'S TREATMENT BY CANUCKS MAKES A LOT MORE SENSE WHEN YOU REMEMBER HE SCORED HIS 1ST NHL GOAL ON JIM RUTHERFORD
Lots of folks are angry with the management of the Vancouver Canucks over their mismanagement of now-former head coach Bruce Boudreau. Boudreau is one of a handful of people in the NHL universally liked by everyone, which only makes matters worse. Canucks president Jim Rutherford is on the front lines of the criticism facing the organization and for good reason.
