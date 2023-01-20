Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street after drifting between gains and losses as more big U.S. companies delivered their earnings reports for the last three months of 2022. Some of them came up short of what investors were expecting, leading to drops in their stock prices. Post-it maker 3M sank after its earnings missed forecasts, and railroad operator Union Pacific fell after its results also disappointed investors. The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. Long-term Treasury yields slipped and crude oil prices fell.

