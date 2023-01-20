Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Stocks drift on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up
Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street after drifting between gains and losses as more big U.S. companies delivered their earnings reports for the last three months of 2022. Some of them came up short of what investors were expecting, leading to drops in their stock prices. Post-it maker 3M sank after its earnings missed forecasts, and railroad operator Union Pacific fell after its results also disappointed investors. The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. Long-term Treasury yields slipped and crude oil prices fell.
Post Register
US futures slip the day after tech-powered Wall Street rally
Wall Street stumbled before the bell on Tuesday following a rally the previous day, driven by heavy buying of tech shares as investors bet the Federal Reserve will trim its rate hikes as it makes headway in tamping down inflation. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 and futures for the...
Comments / 0