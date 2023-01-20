Read full article on original website
Tom Hanks, Andrew Dominik's Blonde lead 2023 Razzie Award nominations
While tomorrow’s Oscar nominations will set out to celebrate everything good that happened in cinema over the last year, the Razzie Award nominations are here now to revel in some of the truly bad performances and projects from 2022. Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde leads this year’s nominations,...
Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis must be fine, because Giancarlo Esposito has joined the cast
Earlier this month, insiders claimed that production on Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis—the filmmaker’s ultimate dream project and one that he’s paying for with his own money—had essentially descended into complete chaos. The director himself later denied that anything was going wrong, saying that his haters should “just wait and see” and that his film (because of it’s “great” cast) was going to end up being “beautiful.”
Well, at least Mitch Winehouse is happy with the Back To Black biopic
Does father know best? Mitch Winehouse’s critics would probably disagree. Production on Sam Taylor-Johnson’s new Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black, has begun, and fans have taken issue with the images that have circulated so far. Yet Mitch—who, as both a parent and administrator of his late daughter’s estate, gave the film his full support—has no issue with the movie so far.
Scott Caan on landing Ocean's Eleven, his new show Alert, and instructing his dad on set
The actor: Over the last 25 years, Scott Caan has developed a reputation for playing strong-minded, wise-cracking characters. After beginning his career in the early ’90s as one-half of the hip-hop duo the Whooliganz, Caan made his professional acting debut in the indie A Boy Called Hate, a crime drama in which his father, James, played a small role.
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Yeoh; Austin Butler; Angela Bassett Photo: John Sciulli; Jeff Kravitz; Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images) Happy Oscar nomination day, everyone! Oh, to think of all the good little actors and filmmakers waking at the crack of a California dawn to discover they’re a newly-minted Academy Award nominee. The nominations for the 95th annual Oscars—which air March 12 on ABC—were announced on Tuesday by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees Of Inisherin, and All Quiet On The Western Front were among the year’s favorite films to receive recognition from the industry.
Dude, Neil Patrick Harris returns to TV to find out How I Met Your Father
Fans of the How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father, were in for a legendary treat last night. Toward the end of the episode, HIMYM star Neil Patrick Harris returned for a brief cameo. Thankfully for those interested in seeing more of his womanizing ways, it doesn’t seem like a one-off.
Wolf Pack review: Sarah Michelle Gellar can't save this supernatural teen drama
Since the premiere of genre-defining staples like Sabrina The Teenage Witch and Buffy The Vampire Slayer in the mid-to-late ’90s, the supernatural drama has been a consistent force in teen-oriented television. From Buffy to The Vampire Diaries to newer entries like Stranger Things, the reliable formula of “soapy teen romance plus pulpy B-movie action plus supernatural elements” has been a go-to for both cable and network television, and MTV’s latest endeavor, Wolf Pack, is certainly no exception. Yet despite all the requisite pieces for success, Wolf Pack comes off as a regurgitation of previous hits instead of a fresh take, even with the presence of Sarah Michelle Gellar.
The Bachelor season 27 premiere has a glaring lack of David Puddy
The premiere of a new season of The Bachelor—two hours of being waterboarded by workout montages and wannabe influencers professing their love for a man they haven’t even met yet—is always a little bit of a mindfuck. Our new bachelor is Zach Shallcross, and the recurring line of the contestants’ gushing intros was that he has “kind eyes.” Several of the women also refer to themselves as “the future Mrs. Shallcross,” which does not exactly roll off the tongue.
One Fine Morning review: Léa Seydoux is quietly radiant in a bittersweet character study
Actor-turned-noted director Mia Hansen-Løve has said that her films as a director are not autobiographical, though they are “intimate” and scripted by her alone. Still, Eden, Things to Come, Father of My Children, and even Bergman Island feature events or people that mirror events or people in the filmmaker’s life. Her movies are thoughtful and considered, generally about romantic and familial relationships, and they usually pose questions about the meaning of life itself. One Fine Morning is consistent with her canon in tone and narrative. It’s quiet, languidly paced, and beautifully composed; it’s saturated with primary colors by veteran cinematographer Denis Lenior, who shot all of Hansen-Løve’s previous films. One Fine Morning is about people, family, friends, lovers, their disappointments, and their passions. It’s bitter and sweet, but mostly bitter. It’s lovely, but mostly not autobiographical.
Ted Sarandos insists that Netflix has “never canceled a successful show”
Netflix’s co-CEO Reed Hastings stepped down from the company a few days ago, but as we noted when the news broke, that shouldn’t impact regular people too much because the company’s other co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, is the one who usually goes in front of the public and says wild stuff. And, well, he’s done it again!
The whole Girls Trip cast is returning for a Ghana-set sequel
One thing about real friends: even if you piss yourself while suspended in a harness above a street party, they’ll invite you along to the next big vacation. The four lifelong best friends at the center of hit comedy Girls Trip are no exception to this rule, as a newly-confirmed sequel gives them a chance to prove their ride-or-die mettle.
Ethan Hawke to direct daughter Maya Hawke in the Flannery O'Connor feature Wildcat
Ethan and Maya Hawke have kicked off production on their first collaboration together, a Flannery O’Connor film titled Wildcat. Maya will star as the famed Southern Gothic writer, with her father directing. “Maya has been working hard for years to put this project together, and we’re grateful for the...
How Andrea Riseborough's last-minute Oscar campaign for To Leslie cinched her a nomination
Of all the surprises that happened with this year’s Oscar nominations, one of the buzzier ones is the Best Actress nomination for Andrea Riseborough. Her eleventh-hour, word-of-mouth Oscar campaign for her performance in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie was a success, with her name sitting amongst fellow nominees Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Williams, and Ana de Armas.
Anne Hathaway wanted to make Eileen as a reaction to a creepy question she got as a teenager
Director William Oldroyd’s Eileen just premiered last night at the Sundance Film Festival, and Anne Hathaway—who leads the film with Thomasin McKenzie—used the occasion to talk about how the film connects to a very creepy experience she had when she first started acting as a teenager. As...
Infinity Pool review: Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth go off the deep end
It’s a little perfect that Infinity Pool, written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, makes its debut just as the topic of “nepo babies” (those given unfair professional advantage through family connections) is a feverishly trending topic. It’s not wholly unreasonable to question who gets the keys to our collective cultural ship, but in the case of David Cronenberg and his son, Brandon, it’s clear that not since Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach began penning piano tunes like his old man, Johann Sebastian, has there been a more exciting father-son dynasty in the arts.
Jennifer Connelly wants an Oscar for Tom Cruise after his "extraordinary" Top Gun: Maverick performance
A certified rider on the ridge for the box office, Tom Cruise undoubtedly stands as one of the big screen’s MVPs and has a trophy case to match. One award he’s still missing, however, is an Academy Award; although he’s nabbed three nominations over his decades-long career, Cruise still has yet to take home a statuette.
Saturday Night Live returns with a great host but moderate laughs
Saturday Night Live found the perfect host to bring it into 2023 in Aubrey Plaza. In addition to her deadpan delivery, she often treats press junkets, red carpets, and late-night interviews as her own experimental sketch show. It turned out to be a sort of homecoming for Plaza. She got her start in the entertainment industry in the NBC page program and even worked with the SNL set design department. Since those early years, she has built a surprising and impressive career with her role as April Ludgate in the NBC comedy Parks and Recreation, earned laughs in broad Hollywood studio comedies, and captivated in a litany of dark indie films from Ingrid Goes West to Black Bear. Hosting SNL caps off a stellar year for Plaza after the success of Emily the Criminal, which she starred in and produced, and her role in The White Lotus. Perhaps this all caused too high of expectations. The episode overall felt middle of the road, even though Plaza proved to be an excellent and enthusiastic first-time host.
Cate Blanchett muses giving up the whole acting thing to spend time gardening
As Cate Blanchett wraps up press on Todd Field’s TÁR, the 53-year-old actor is still processing her time playing Lydia Tár, and is apparently considering life in retirement following her fruitful acting career. “I think it was because it was such a physical role, the echoes of...
Justin Bieber sells his entire music catalog for $200 million
Joining a growing list of songwriters and music legends who have chosen to sell off the rights to their songs, Justin Bieber has sold his entire music catalog for a “One Time” payday of over $200 million. The valuable pop asset has been acquired by Hipgnosis Song Fund, a U.K. investment company that has been steadily buying up some of the most important and influential songbooks in modern music history.
Amid controversy, Paramount casts a diversion spell with new Dungeons & Dragons trailer
The world of Dungeons & Dragons rocked a little harder than usual over the weekend as a months-long controversy regarding the game’s licensing agreements spilled over onto Twitter. As the hashtag #BoycottDNDMovie circulated online, confusing those without a working knowledge of the games, its rules, and expansions, Paramount prepped a rebuttal: A new trailer free of that conversation.
