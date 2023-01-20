ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

KHOU

Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County

HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Humble neighborhood

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in Humble. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was found at a home near Palomino Ridge and Mustang Corral Drive. Deputies were called to the neighborhood around 4:40 a.m., responding to a weapons disturbance call. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
HUMBLE, TX
theleadernews.com

Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting

Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Surveillance video shows deadly ambush shooting at N. Harris County gas station

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were killed Monday in an ambush-style shooting at a gas station in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the men were parked at a pump at the gas station on Ella Boulevard near Pennbright Drive when at about 3 p.m., they were ambushed by at least three other men who were wearing masks. Gonzalez said the three shooters got out of a white sedan with tinted windows and opened fire with "AR-15-type" weapons.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Suspect wanted in double shooting at south Houston motel, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in a motel in south Houston, and police have identified a suspect. Police have charged Christopher George Edwards, 52, with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after Monday night’s shooting. Edwards is not in custody and HPD is currently searching for him.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Tornado causes significant damage in Houston area

PASADENA, Texas — A tornado caused significant damage in several Houston-area communities on Tuesday. A strong storm system created a line of destruction from the southeast to the northeast side of town as a confirmed tornado raced through the area. Pasadena. Officials in Pasadena said several areas were impacted,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

LIST: High water on Houston-area roads

HOUSTON — Tuesday is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Houston area. Some could be dangerous. Storms will begin to push through beginning around 10 or 11 a.m. and will last through the evening commute. High water spots, strong winds and tornadoes will be possible. We could see 1 to 3 inches of rain areawide and 4 to 6 inches in isolated areas.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
