Read full article on original website
Related
'AR-15-type' weapons used to ambush 3 people at N. Harris Co. gas pump, killing 2, sheriff says
Investigators said three men, believed to be in their 20s, were sitting inside their vehicle at the gas pump when three masked men began opening fire with AR-15-type weapons.
Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County
HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
Family grieves after 18-year-old, whose mother was murdered 12 years ago, shot and killed in Alief
Christopher Aguilar's living family members describe him as a good boy who was supposed to meet up his cousin the day he was killed during a robbery.
fox26houston.com
'Small human fetus' found in shallow grave turned to Fort Bend County Medical Examiners
BRENHAM, Texas - Authorities are investigating a shocking discovery out of Brenham, Texas where a human fetus was found in a shallow grave. It all started late Sunday afternoon when officers with Brenham PD were called to Hohlt Park on North Park St. after witnesses reported suspicious activity. According to...
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Humble neighborhood
HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in Humble. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was found at a home near Palomino Ridge and Mustang Corral Drive. Deputies were called to the neighborhood around 4:40 a.m., responding to a weapons disturbance call. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
cw39.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash on I-10 East in east Harris County, HCSO said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead in a motorcycle crash in the Lynchburg area of east Harris County, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night near the intersection of I-10 East and Spur 330. Two people were on the...
Four years later, investigators, family members still searching for answers in Liz Barraza's murder case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — It has been four years since Elizabeth Barraza was gunned down while she was setting up for a garage sale in front of her Tomball home. The shooting, which was captured on a neighbor's surveillance video, happened on Jan. 25, 2019. Barraza was 29. Four...
theleadernews.com
Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting
Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
fox26houston.com
Police chase started in north Houston at Greenspoint Mall, ends up in The Woodlands
HOUSTON - Police say one person is detained after an apparent police chase in north Houston. Houston police received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a chase that began on Greens Road near Greenspoint Mall. According to reports, the person attempted to ram an HPD unit car. Officials say they...
Argument over infidelity claims leads to woman shooting, killing husband in east Harris County
According to officials, the shooting stemmed from an argument after the victim arrived home at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday.
Surveillance video shows deadly ambush shooting at N. Harris County gas station
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were killed Monday in an ambush-style shooting at a gas station in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the men were parked at a pump at the gas station on Ella Boulevard near Pennbright Drive when at about 3 p.m., they were ambushed by at least three other men who were wearing masks. Gonzalez said the three shooters got out of a white sedan with tinted windows and opened fire with "AR-15-type" weapons.
cw39.com
Suspect wanted in double shooting at south Houston motel, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in a motel in south Houston, and police have identified a suspect. Police have charged Christopher George Edwards, 52, with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after Monday night’s shooting. Edwards is not in custody and HPD is currently searching for him.
Click2Houston.com
2 men killed, another injured in ambush-style attack by 3 masked suspects with rifles at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two men were killed and another was injured during an “ambush-type attack” at a gas station in north Harris County on Monday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies got the call to the business, a Sunoco gas station,...
cw39.com
Authorities: Man kills himself after trying to abduct ex-girlfriend in Humble
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man shot and killed himself in front of his Humble home after his ex-girlfriend escaped from his car after being forced into it by gunpoint Monday morning, Harris County authorities said. The incident began when Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to a call...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shoots himself in front of woman he used to date in Humble neighborhood, sheriff says
HUMBLE, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in front of a woman he used to date in Humble Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call in the 20200 block of Palomino Ridge...
KHOU
Tornado causes significant damage in Houston area
PASADENA, Texas — A tornado caused significant damage in several Houston-area communities on Tuesday. A strong storm system created a line of destruction from the southeast to the northeast side of town as a confirmed tornado raced through the area. Pasadena. Officials in Pasadena said several areas were impacted,...
KHOU
LIST: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — Tuesday is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Houston area. Some could be dangerous. Storms will begin to push through beginning around 10 or 11 a.m. and will last through the evening commute. High water spots, strong winds and tornadoes will be possible. We could see 1 to 3 inches of rain areawide and 4 to 6 inches in isolated areas.
Bond set for woman charged with kidnapping, robbery spree in Galleria area
HOUSTON — A judge set bond Monday for a 58-year-old woman accused of kidnapping a Galleria worker and robbing three businesses in November and December. The total bond for Lisa Marie Coleman was raised to $300,000 -- $75,000 for each charge. Coleman was arrested on Jan. 19 after Houston...
Live updates: Tornado causes 'extensive' damage in Deer Park, Baytown
A large tornado ripped through the southeastern Houston area Tuesday leaving significant damage.
KHOU
Houston, TX
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0