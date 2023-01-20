ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Wakefield Wins Her 11th Career CCSA Diver of the Week Honor

FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU swimming and diving senior diver Reese Wakefield (Guelph, Ontario, Canada/Bishop Macdonelle CHS) was named the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association Women's Diver of the Week on Tuesday. Tuesday's honor marked the 11th time in which Wakefield has taken home the award -- the first time this...
fgcuathletics.com

Eagles Push ASUN-Leading Owls To Limit

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's basketball team (14-7 overall, 4-4 ASUN Conference) pushed league-leading Kennesaw State to the absolute limit Saturday night before falling to the Owls 65-63 at Alico Arena. The loss snapped the Green & Blue's school-record win streak of 13 games in The Nest.
fgcuathletics.com

Eagles Fall Short at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (18-3 overall, 6-1 ASUN Conference) dropped its first league game of the season, falling to Liberty 88-78 in overtime Saturday evening. The loss snaps the Green & Blue's 10-game winning streak, and FGCU's six-game road run. It also marked...
